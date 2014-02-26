Editor's Choice

版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 2月 26日 星期三 20:50 BJT

<p>A boy poses for picture as he squats on an armored vehicle at Independence Square in Kiev February 25, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili</p>

2014年 2月 26日

A boy poses for picture as he squats on an armored vehicle at Independence Square in Kiev February 25, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

<p>Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro greets supporters as he arrives at a rally with workers in Caracas February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

2014年 2月 26日

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro greets supporters as he arrives at a rally with workers in Caracas February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

<p>Protester Aaron holds a placard during a demonstration against Mt. Gox, in front of the building where the digital marketplace operator is housed, in Tokyo February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

2014年 2月 26日

Protester Aaron holds a placard during a demonstration against Mt. Gox, in front of the building where the digital marketplace operator is housed, in Tokyo February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

<p>Members of the Iraqi Special Operations Forces arrest a suspected militant during a raid operation in Abu Ghraib district, west of Baghdad, February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

2014年 2月 26日

Members of the Iraqi Special Operations Forces arrest a suspected militant during a raid operation in Abu Ghraib district, west of Baghdad, February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Italy's Prime Minister Matteo Renzi kisses an unidentified member of the parliament during a confidence vote at the lower house of the parliament in Rome February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito</p>

2014年 2月 26日

Italy's Prime Minister Matteo Renzi kisses an unidentified member of the parliament during a confidence vote at the lower house of the parliament in Rome February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

<p>Khattab al-Halabi, a former tattoo artist who is now a Free Syrian Army fighter, poses with his weapon at the Karm al-Jabal frontline in Aleppo February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo</p>

2014年 2月 26日

Khattab al-Halabi, a former tattoo artist who is now a Free Syrian Army fighter, poses with his weapon at the Karm al-Jabal frontline in Aleppo February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo

<p>Robert, a migrant from Ghana, stands with his employer Massimiliano in a bar in Riace, Italy November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

2014年 2月 26日

Robert, a migrant from Ghana, stands with his employer Massimiliano in a bar in Riace, Italy November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

<p>A leopard jumps at people at a structure undergoing construction at a residential area in Meerut, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

2014年 2月 26日

A leopard jumps at people at a structure undergoing construction at a residential area in Meerut, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>People take a walk during a lunch break on a hazy day at Deoksu Palace in Seoul February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

2014年 2月 26日

People take a walk during a lunch break on a hazy day at Deoksu Palace in Seoul February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

<p>Riot police take cover as protesters use fireworks against them during a demonstration against the opening of a new road including a part of the Middle East Technical University campus in Ankara, Turkey February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

2014年 2月 26日

Riot police take cover as protesters use fireworks against them during a demonstration against the opening of a new road including a part of the Middle East Technical University campus in Ankara, Turkey February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

<p>Li Yan, pregnant with her second child, holds a birth permit as she poses for photographs with her husband and her daughter in Hefei, Anhui province February 13, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

2014年 2月 26日

Li Yan, pregnant with her second child, holds a birth permit as she poses for photographs with her husband and her daughter in Hefei, Anhui province February 13, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

<p>A dancer performs during the rehersal of the Mocidade Independente Samba school at Bangu neighborhood in Rio de Janeiro February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

2014年 2月 26日

A dancer performs during the rehersal of the Mocidade Independente Samba school at Bangu neighborhood in Rio de Janeiro February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

<p>Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan greets his supporters as he arrives for a meeting at the Turkish parliament in Ankara February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

2014年 2月 26日

Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan greets his supporters as he arrives for a meeting at the Turkish parliament in Ankara February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

<p>A demonstrator holds a placard as another takes a picture of the national guards during a protest near the Cuba's Embassy in Caracas February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

2014年 2月 26日

A demonstrator holds a placard as another takes a picture of the national guards during a protest near the Cuba's Embassy in Caracas February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

<p>Boys peer through the gate of a police station to look at bodies of suspected militants in Lalpora, about 110 km (68 miles) north of Srinagar, February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

2014年 2月 26日

Boys peer through the gate of a police station to look at bodies of suspected militants in Lalpora, about 110 km (68 miles) north of Srinagar, February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

<p>A mother tends to her child, who is suffering from malnutrition, at a pediatrics hospital in Bangui, Central African Republic, February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Camille Lepage</p>

2014年 2月 26日

A mother tends to her child, who is suffering from malnutrition, at a pediatrics hospital in Bangui, Central African Republic, February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Camille Lepage

<p>A man salutes during a memorial ceremony for those killed in recent violence in Kiev's Independence Square February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

2014年 2月 26日

A man salutes during a memorial ceremony for those killed in recent violence in Kiev's Independence Square February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

<p>A protester stands with a placard as fellow anti-U.S. demonstrators are sprayed with water from a water canon by Philippines' Bureau of Fire Protection during a clash with riot policemen near the U.S. embassy in Manila February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco</p>

2014年 2月 26日

A protester stands with a placard as fellow anti-U.S. demonstrators are sprayed with water from a water canon by Philippines' Bureau of Fire Protection during a clash with riot policemen near the U.S. embassy in Manila February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

<p>Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sits next to German Chancellor Angela Merkel as he speaks during their joint news conference in Jerusalem February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad</p>

2014年 2月 26日

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sits next to German Chancellor Angela Merkel as he speaks during their joint news conference in Jerusalem February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

<p>Teachers display a card with an illustration depicting a girl going through a medical checkup by a doctor, as they describe preventive measures to avoid when sexual harassment occurs, during a class in Shadabad Girls Elementary School in Pir Mashaikh village in Johi, some 325 km (202 miles) from Karachi, Pakistan February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro</p>

2014年 2月 26日

Teachers display a card with an illustration depicting a girl going through a medical checkup by a doctor, as they describe preventive measures to avoid when sexual harassment occurs, during a class in Shadabad Girls Elementary School in Pir Mashaikh village in Johi, some 325 km (202 miles) from Karachi, Pakistan February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

<p>A Palestinian man stands behind Israeli border police officers guarding the entrance to the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad</p>

2014年 2月 26日

A Palestinian man stands behind Israeli border police officers guarding the entrance to the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

