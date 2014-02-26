Editor's Choice
A boy poses for picture as he squats on an armored vehicle at Independence Square in Kiev February 25, 2014more
A boy poses for picture as he squats on an armored vehicle at Independence Square in Kiev February 25, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro greets supporters as he arrives at a rally with workers in Caracas Febmore
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro greets supporters as he arrives at a rally with workers in Caracas February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Protester Aaron holds a placard during a demonstration against Mt. Gox, in front of the building where the more
Protester Aaron holds a placard during a demonstration against Mt. Gox, in front of the building where the digital marketplace operator is housed, in Tokyo February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Members of the Iraqi Special Operations Forces arrest a suspected militant during a raid operation in Abu Gmore
Members of the Iraqi Special Operations Forces arrest a suspected militant during a raid operation in Abu Ghraib district, west of Baghdad, February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Italy's Prime Minister Matteo Renzi kisses an unidentified member of the parliament during a confidence votmore
Italy's Prime Minister Matteo Renzi kisses an unidentified member of the parliament during a confidence vote at the lower house of the parliament in Rome February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito
Khattab al-Halabi, a former tattoo artist who is now a Free Syrian Army fighter, poses with his weapon at tmore
Khattab al-Halabi, a former tattoo artist who is now a Free Syrian Army fighter, poses with his weapon at the Karm al-Jabal frontline in Aleppo February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo
Robert, a migrant from Ghana, stands with his employer Massimiliano in a bar in Riace, Italy November 22, 2more
Robert, a migrant from Ghana, stands with his employer Massimiliano in a bar in Riace, Italy November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A leopard jumps at people at a structure undergoing construction at a residential area in Meerut, in the nomore
A leopard jumps at people at a structure undergoing construction at a residential area in Meerut, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
People take a walk during a lunch break on a hazy day at Deoksu Palace in Seoul February 25, 2014. REUTERS/more
People take a walk during a lunch break on a hazy day at Deoksu Palace in Seoul February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Riot police take cover as protesters use fireworks against them during a demonstration against the opening more
Riot police take cover as protesters use fireworks against them during a demonstration against the opening of a new road including a part of the Middle East Technical University campus in Ankara, Turkey February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Li Yan, pregnant with her second child, holds a birth permit as she poses for photographs with her husband more
Li Yan, pregnant with her second child, holds a birth permit as she poses for photographs with her husband and her daughter in Hefei, Anhui province February 13, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily
A dancer performs during the rehersal of the Mocidade Independente Samba school at Bangu neighborhood in Rimore
A dancer performs during the rehersal of the Mocidade Independente Samba school at Bangu neighborhood in Rio de Janeiro February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan greets his supporters as he arrives for a meeting at the Turkish parmore
Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan greets his supporters as he arrives for a meeting at the Turkish parliament in Ankara February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A demonstrator holds a placard as another takes a picture of the national guards during a protest near the more
A demonstrator holds a placard as another takes a picture of the national guards during a protest near the Cuba's Embassy in Caracas February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Boys peer through the gate of a police station to look at bodies of suspected militants in Lalpora, about 1more
Boys peer through the gate of a police station to look at bodies of suspected militants in Lalpora, about 110 km (68 miles) north of Srinagar, February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A mother tends to her child, who is suffering from malnutrition, at a pediatrics hospital in Bangui, Centramore
A mother tends to her child, who is suffering from malnutrition, at a pediatrics hospital in Bangui, Central African Republic, February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Camille Lepage
A man salutes during a memorial ceremony for those killed in recent violence in Kiev's Independence Square more
A man salutes during a memorial ceremony for those killed in recent violence in Kiev's Independence Square February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A protester stands with a placard as fellow anti-U.S. demonstrators are sprayed with water from a water canmore
A protester stands with a placard as fellow anti-U.S. demonstrators are sprayed with water from a water canon by Philippines' Bureau of Fire Protection during a clash with riot policemen near the U.S. embassy in Manila February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sits next to German Chancellor Angela Merkel as he speaks duringmore
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sits next to German Chancellor Angela Merkel as he speaks during their joint news conference in Jerusalem February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Teachers display a card with an illustration depicting a girl going through a medical checkup by a doctor, more
Teachers display a card with an illustration depicting a girl going through a medical checkup by a doctor, as they describe preventive measures to avoid when sexual harassment occurs, during a class in Shadabad Girls Elementary School in Pir Mashaikh village in Johi, some 325 km (202 miles) from Karachi, Pakistan February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A Palestinian man stands behind Israeli border police officers guarding the entrance to the compound known more
A Palestinian man stands behind Israeli border police officers guarding the entrance to the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
