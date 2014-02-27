Editor's Choice
Ukrainian men help pull one another out of a stampede as a flag of Crimea is seen during clashes at ralliesmore
Ukrainian men help pull one another out of a stampede as a flag of Crimea is seen during clashes at rallies held by ethnic Russians and Crimean Tatars near the Crimean parliament building in Simferopol, Ukraine February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
The cruise liner Costa Concordia is seen outside Giglio harbor, Italy February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandromore
The cruise liner Costa Concordia is seen outside Giglio harbor, Italy February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Riot police use tear gas to disperse demonstrators as they try to march to the Turkish Parliament during a more
Riot police use tear gas to disperse demonstrators as they try to march to the Turkish Parliament during a protest against Turkey's ruling Ak Party (AKP) government in Ankara February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A supporter of the English Defence League with an tattoo on his head stands by a replica hangman's noose anmore
A supporter of the English Defence League with an tattoo on his head stands by a replica hangman's noose and gallows during a protest outside the Old Bailey courthouse in London February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A Free Syrian Army fighter runs to take cover after launching a mortar towards forces loyal to Syria's Presmore
A Free Syrian Army fighter runs to take cover after launching a mortar towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Jabal al-Akrad area in Syria's northwestern Latakia province February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Khweled
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, is pictured with his dreadlocks as he performs yoga at the premises of Pashupatmore
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, is pictured with his dreadlocks as he performs yoga at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Visitors take a rest inside a bubble at the terrace at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain Februamore
Visitors take a rest inside a bubble at the terrace at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Portraits of protesters who were killed during recent violence are on display at a makeshift memorial insidmore
Portraits of protesters who were killed during recent violence are on display at a makeshift memorial inside the Parliament building in Kiev, Ukraine February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kravchenko/Pool
Actor, writer and director Ben Affleck testifies before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Capitol Hmore
Actor, writer and director Ben Affleck testifies before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A man dressed as the character Spiderman greets visitors taking pictures of the preparations for the 86th Amore
A man dressed as the character Spiderman greets visitors taking pictures of the preparations for the 86th Academy Awards in front of the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
An artist is helped with getting dressed as both Hindu god Lord Shiva and his wife goddess Parvati before tmore
An artist is helped with getting dressed as both Hindu god Lord Shiva and his wife goddess Parvati before taking part in a religious procession ahead of the Mahashivratri festival in Jammu February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A sculpture is seen in front of an apartment block in Beijing January 16, 2014. Chinese policymakers must emore
A sculpture is seen in front of an apartment block in Beijing January 16, 2014. Chinese policymakers must ensure the property market, which has started to show signs of cooling, does not become a source of social and financial instability, the official China Daily said. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Cars drive on the Three Ring Road amid the heavy haze in Beijing February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Cars drive on the Three Ring Road amid the heavy haze in Beijing February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A police officer sorts rolling papers, plastic guns and cell phone chips outside the maximum security prisomore
A police officer sorts rolling papers, plastic guns and cell phone chips outside the maximum security prison in Tamara on the outskirts of Tegucigalpa, Honduras February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Men work on a boat on the river Clyde during a misty morning in Glasgow, Scotland January 14, 2014. The Brimore
Men work on a boat on the river Clyde during a misty morning in Glasgow, Scotland January 14, 2014. The British shipbuilding industry has been through a turbulent time after defense contractor BAE Systems announced in November that it planned to lay off 1,775 ship workers across the UK. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Pop singer Justin Bieber is shown in this still image taken from police video surveillance footage of Biebemore
Pop singer Justin Bieber is shown in this still image taken from police video surveillance footage of Bieber while he was in police custody in Miami, Florida on January 23, 2014 and released on February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Miami Beach Police Dept./Handout via Reuters
Flowers are seen near a statue depicting Spanish guitarist Paco de Lucia in a street in Algeciras, southernmore
Flowers are seen near a statue depicting Spanish guitarist Paco de Lucia in a street in Algeciras, southern Spain February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Former Ming Pao chief editor Kevin Lau Chun-to is wheeled into the operation theater at a hospital in Hong more
Former Ming Pao chief editor Kevin Lau Chun-to is wheeled into the operation theater at a hospital in Hong Kong February 26, 2014. Lau, the former chief editor of a major Hong Kong newspaper known for its critical reporting, was stabbed and seriously wounded in an attack likely to fuel concern among journalists about what many see as an erosion of media freedoms. REUTERS/Stringer
Thai police commandos take part in an anti-terrorism drill at the Crime Suppression Department headquartersmore
Thai police commandos take part in an anti-terrorism drill at the Crime Suppression Department headquarters in Bangkok February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Relatives of Jimmy Vargas, a student who died during a protest, stand next to his coffin during his funeralmore
Relatives of Jimmy Vargas, a student who died during a protest, stand next to his coffin during his funeral in San Cristobal, about 410 miles (660 km) southwest of Caracas, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A child waves as he gathers with others during a rally outside the Royal Thai Police headquarters in centramore
A child waves as he gathers with others during a rally outside the Royal Thai Police headquarters in central Bangkok February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A woman carrying a baby walks past a burning barricade during a protest against Nicolas Maduro's governmentmore
A woman carrying a baby walks past a burning barricade during a protest against Nicolas Maduro's government in San Cristobal, about 410 miles (660 km) southwest of Caracas, Venezuela February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
下一个
Editor's Choice
Our top images from the last 24 hours.
Editors Choice
Our best photos from the last 24 hours.
精选图集
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.