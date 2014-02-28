Editor's Choice

版本:
中国
<p>Soldiers take part in a drill during a heavy snow in Heihe, Heilongjiang province, China February 26, 2014.REUTERS/China Daily</p>

Soldiers take part in a drill during a heavy snow in Heihe, Heilongjiang province, China February 26, 2014.REUTERS/China Daily

<p>French President Francois Hollande reviews troops as he arrives at the Abuja airport, Nigeria February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer</p>

French President Francois Hollande reviews troops as he arrives at the Abuja airport, Nigeria February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

<p>Francesco Schettino, the captain of the Costa Concordia, speaks to reporters after going back on board the cruise liner at Giglio harbor, Italy February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

Francesco Schettino, the captain of the Costa Concordia, speaks to reporters after going back on board the cruise liner at Giglio harbor, Italy February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

<p>Demonstrators use a slingshot against the National Guard during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in San Cristobal, about 410 miles (660 km) southwest of Caracas, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

Demonstrators use a slingshot against the National Guard during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in San Cristobal, about 410 miles (660 km) southwest of Caracas, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

<p>A Mexican marine lifts a bathtub that leads to a tunnel and exits in the city's drainage system at one of the houses of Joaquin "Chapo" Guzman in Culiacan, Mexico February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril</p>

A Mexican marine lifts a bathtub that leads to a tunnel and exits in the city's drainage system at one of the houses of Joaquin "Chapo" Guzman in Culiacan, Mexico February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

<p>Federal Reserve Board Chair Janet Yellen is photographed before testifying at the Senate Banking Housing and Urban Affairs Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

Federal Reserve Board Chair Janet Yellen is photographed before testifying at the Senate Banking Housing and Urban Affairs Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

<p>A carnation in memory of those killed in recent violence is placed by a mourner in a barricade in Kiev's Independence Square February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

A carnation in memory of those killed in recent violence is placed by a mourner in a barricade in Kiev's Independence Square February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

<p>Men dressed in costumes for "Weiberfastnacht" (Women's Carnival) check their mobile phones at a bakery in Cologne, Germany February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender</p>

Men dressed in costumes for "Weiberfastnacht" (Women's Carnival) check their mobile phones at a bakery in Cologne, Germany February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

<p>Amanda Hartrell moves quickly as she puts possessions in her car to voluntarily evacuate from a neighborhood below recently burned hillsides in preparation against possible flash floods and mud slides in the second, and larger, of two storms to hit drought-plagued California this week in Azusa, California, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

Amanda Hartrell moves quickly as she puts possessions in her car to voluntarily evacuate from a neighborhood below recently burned hillsides in preparation against possible flash floods and mud slides in the second, and larger, of two storms to hit drought-plagued California this week in Azusa, California, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew

<p>A general view of the dance floor at the Opera Ball in Vienna February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger</p>

A general view of the dance floor at the Opera Ball in Vienna February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

<p>Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah waves to supporters during an election campaign in Kabul February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah waves to supporters during an election campaign in Kabul February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

<p>Abdul Khaleq from Herat, Afghanistan, displays a picture of himself taken in Afghanistan, at the Church of Saint John the Baptist at the Beguinage in central Brussels January 9, 2014. Afghan asylum seekers have been occupying a Catholic church in central Brussels to urge authorities to allow them to stay in Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir'</p>

Abdul Khaleq from Herat, Afghanistan, displays a picture of himself taken in Afghanistan, at the Church of Saint John the Baptist at the Beguinage in central Brussels January 9, 2014. Afghan asylum seekers have been occupying a Catholic church in central Brussels to urge authorities to allow them to stay in Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir'

<p>Protest leaders Vitaly Klitschko and Arseny Yatsenyuk speak during a session of the Parliament in Kiev February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin</p>

Protest leaders Vitaly Klitschko and Arseny Yatsenyuk speak during a session of the Parliament in Kiev February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin

<p>A couple takes photos in front of a fence covered by "love padlocks" on a hazy day at "N Seoul Tower" located atop Mt. Namsan in central Seoul February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

A couple takes photos in front of a fence covered by "love padlocks" on a hazy day at "N Seoul Tower" located atop Mt. Namsan in central Seoul February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

<p>A pro-Russian DJ in traditional clothing looks at her computer during a rally outside the Crimean parliament building in Simferopol, Ukraine February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

A pro-Russian DJ in traditional clothing looks at her computer during a rally outside the Crimean parliament building in Simferopol, Ukraine February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

<p>Eyad, a 12 year-old boy who lost his arm during shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, tries on a prosthetic arm at Duma Charity Foundation for Prosthesis in the Duma neighborhood in Damascus February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh</p>

Eyad, a 12 year-old boy who lost his arm during shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, tries on a prosthetic arm at Duma Charity Foundation for Prosthesis in the Duma neighborhood in Damascus February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

<p>A relative of Palestinian Muataz Washaha mourns outside his home in the West Bank village of Birzeit, near Ramallah February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman</p>

A relative of Palestinian Muataz Washaha mourns outside his home in the West Bank village of Birzeit, near Ramallah February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

<p>Catherine Droogan poses for a photograph while holding her adoption papers in the kitchen of her house in the Northern Ireland town of Omagh February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

Catherine Droogan poses for a photograph while holding her adoption papers in the kitchen of her house in the Northern Ireland town of Omagh February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

<p>A worker constructs the tomb for guitarist Paco de Lucia at a cemetery in Algeciras, southern Spain February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

A worker constructs the tomb for guitarist Paco de Lucia at a cemetery in Algeciras, southern Spain February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

<p>An anti-Yanukovich protester buckles her helmet as she stands guard outside the parliament building along with her comrades in Kiev February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

An anti-Yanukovich protester buckles her helmet as she stands guard outside the parliament building along with her comrades in Kiev February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

<p>A stone-throwing Palestinian gestures towards Israeli forces during clashes in the West Bank village of Birzeit, near Ramallah February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman</p>

A stone-throwing Palestinian gestures towards Israeli forces during clashes in the West Bank village of Birzeit, near Ramallah February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

