2014年 3月 1日 星期六

A local resident watches a TV broadcast of ousted Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich's news conference, in Kiev February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Alex Kuzmin

2014年 3月 1日 星期六

A local resident watches a TV broadcast of ousted Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich's news conference, in Kiev February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Alex Kuzmin

Armed men patrol Simferopol airport in the Crimea region of Ukraine, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

2014年 3月 1日 星期六

Armed men patrol Simferopol airport in the Crimea region of Ukraine, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Tibetan pilgrims kowtow along a road during their journey to Lhasa, Tibet autonomous region, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jacky Chen

2014年 3月 1日 星期六

Tibetan pilgrims kowtow along a road during their journey to Lhasa, Tibet autonomous region, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jacky Chen

Nominated MP Isaac Mwaura is ejected as he protests during the Orange Democratic Movement's (ODM) National Delegates Convention in Nairobi, Kenya February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

2014年 3月 1日 星期六

Nominated MP Isaac Mwaura is ejected as he protests during the Orange Democratic Movement's (ODM) National Delegates Convention in Nairobi, Kenya February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

A covered Oscars statue is held by a forklift ahead of the 86th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

2014年 3月 1日 星期六

A covered Oscars statue is held by a forklift ahead of the 86th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Palestinian protesters throw stones towards Israeli policemen during clashes in the Arab east Jerusalem neighbourhood of Ras al-Amud February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

2014年 3月 1日 星期六

Palestinian protesters throw stones towards Israeli policemen during clashes in the Arab east Jerusalem neighbourhood of Ras al-Amud February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Anti-government protesters takes cover from a water cannon during clashes with the national guard at Altamira square in Caracas, Venezuela February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

2014年 3月 1日 星期六

Anti-government protesters takes cover from a water cannon during clashes with the national guard at Altamira square in Caracas, Venezuela February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Palestinians take part in a rally calling on Egyptian authorities to open the Rafah border crossing, at the crossing in the southern Gaza Strip February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

2014年 3月 1日 星期六

Palestinians take part in a rally calling on Egyptian authorities to open the Rafah border crossing, at the crossing in the southern Gaza Strip February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A competitor runs in first place more than half way through a marathon in Israel's coastal city of Tel Aviv February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

2014年 3月 1日 星期六

A competitor runs in first place more than half way through a marathon in Israel's coastal city of Tel Aviv February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

French actress Julie Gayet arrives at the 39th Cesar Awards ceremony in Paris, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

2014年 3月 1日 星期六

French actress Julie Gayet arrives at the 39th Cesar Awards ceremony in Paris, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Damage caused by a rocket fired from the Syrian side of the border, according to local media, at Britel in Bekaa, Lebanon February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Shalha

2014年 3月 1日 星期六

Damage caused by a rocket fired from the Syrian side of the border, according to local media, at Britel in Bekaa, Lebanon February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Shalha

Workers move injured cattle from floodwater at Puerto Varador in Trinidad, Bolivia February 28, 2014. REUTERS/David Mercado

2014年 3月 1日 星期六

Workers move injured cattle from floodwater at Puerto Varador in Trinidad, Bolivia February 28, 2014. REUTERS/David Mercado

Mark Karpeles (2nd L), chief executive of Mt. Gox, during a news conference at the Tokyo District Court, Japan February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

2014年 3月 1日 星期六

Mark Karpeles (2nd L), chief executive of Mt. Gox, during a news conference at the Tokyo District Court, Japan February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Serbia's Novak Djokovic during his semi-final against Switzerland's Roger Federer at the ATP Dubai Tennis Championships, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

2014年 3月 1日 星期六

Serbia's Novak Djokovic during his semi-final against Switzerland's Roger Federer at the ATP Dubai Tennis Championships, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Former News International chief executive Rebekah Brooks arrives with her husband Charlie, at the Old Bailey courthouse in London, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2014年 3月 1日 星期六

Former News International chief executive Rebekah Brooks arrives with her husband Charlie, at the Old Bailey courthouse in London, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

The Villa 31 slum in Buenos Aires, Argentina, February 9, 2014. The slum has grown 50 percent in the past four years, now housing 40,000. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

2014年 3月 1日 星期六

The Villa 31 slum in Buenos Aires, Argentina, February 9, 2014. The slum has grown 50 percent in the past four years, now housing 40,000. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

An indigenous Mapuche man is detained by riot police outside, during the sentenceing of a Mapuche healer, at a court in Temuco, Chile February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra

2014年 3月 1日 星期六

An indigenous Mapuche man is detained by riot police outside, during the sentenceing of a Mapuche healer, at a court in Temuco, Chile February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra

Palestinians carry the body of Muataz Washaha during his funeral in the West Bank village of Birzeit, near Ramallah February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

2014年 3月 1日 星期六

Palestinians carry the body of Muataz Washaha during his funeral in the West Bank village of Birzeit, near Ramallah February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

The world's most expensive pair of boots, priced at $3.188 million, created by Diarough/UNI-Design and A.F. Vandevorst, at Paris Fashion Week February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

2014年 3月 1日 星期六

The world's most expensive pair of boots, priced at $3.188 million, created by Diarough/UNI-Design and A.F. Vandevorst, at Paris Fashion Week February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Monks dressed as Tibetan Buddhism characters at the religious ceremony "Da Gui" (beating ghost) in Yonghegong Lama Temple, Beijing February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

2014年 3月 1日 星期六

Monks dressed as Tibetan Buddhism characters at the religious ceremony "Da Gui" (beating ghost) in Yonghegong Lama Temple, Beijing February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Waves crash onto San Esteban de Pravia seafront in the northern Spanish region of Asturias, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

2014年 3月 1日 星期六

Waves crash onto San Esteban de Pravia seafront in the northern Spanish region of Asturias, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Undercover Israeli policemen detain a Palestinian during clashes in the Arab east Jerusalem neighbourhood of Ras al-Amud, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

2014年 3月 1日 星期六

Undercover Israeli policemen detain a Palestinian during clashes in the Arab east Jerusalem neighbourhood of Ras al-Amud, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Displaced South Sudanese people take oral cholera vaccines at a United Nations compound in Tomping, Juba February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu

2014年 3月 1日 星期六

Displaced South Sudanese people take oral cholera vaccines at a United Nations compound in Tomping, Juba February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu

Secret Service agents keep watch as U.S. President Barack Obama addresses the winter meeting of the Democratic National Committee in Washington, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

2014年 3月 1日 星期六

Secret Service agents keep watch as U.S. President Barack Obama addresses the winter meeting of the Democratic National Committee in Washington, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

