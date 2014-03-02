版本:
中国
2014年 3月 2日

<p>Armed servicemen wait in Russian army vehicles outside a Ukranian border guard post in the Crimean town of Balaclava, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

2014年 3月 2日 星期日

<p>Police stand near scattered luggage, after a group of armed men attacked people at Kunming railway station, China, March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Police stand near scattered luggage, after a group of armed men attacked people at Kunming railway station, China, March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>A float moves through a narrow street during carnival celebrations in Valletta, Malta, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi</p>

A float moves through a narrow street during carnival celebrations in Valletta, Malta, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

<p>A model presents a creation by British designer Vivienne Westwood at Paris Fashion Week, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

A model presents a creation by British designer Vivienne Westwood at Paris Fashion Week, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

<p>Covered Oscars statues under a tent to guard against rain, on the red carpet ahead of the 86th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Covered Oscars statues under a tent to guard against rain, on the red carpet ahead of the 86th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

<p>Pro-Russian protesters drag a wounded man during clashes with supporters of Ukraine's new government in Kharkiv, Ukraine, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Pro-Russian protesters drag a wounded man during clashes with supporters of Ukraine's new government in Kharkiv, Ukraine, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>A worker carries a Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder amid heavy snowfall in the northern Indian hill town of Shimla March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A worker carries a Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder amid heavy snowfall in the northern Indian hill town of Shimla March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Borussia Dortmund's supporters cheer their team before the German first division Bundesliga soccer match against Nuremberg in Dortmund March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender</p>

Borussia Dortmund's supporters cheer their team before the German first division Bundesliga soccer match against Nuremberg in Dortmund March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

<p>A protester is detained, at a rally against the sentencing of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, in Moscow, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva</p>

A protester is detained, at a rally against the sentencing of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, in Moscow, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

<p>Participants watch South Korean President Park Geun-hye make a speech, during Independence Movement Day celebrations in Seoul, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

Participants watch South Korean President Park Geun-hye make a speech, during Independence Movement Day celebrations in Seoul, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

<p>Performers celebrate Independence Movement Day in Seoul, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

Performers celebrate Independence Movement Day in Seoul, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

<p>A newly-wed couple kiss near a statue of Lenin in the Crimean city Simferopol, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili</p>

A newly-wed couple kiss near a statue of Lenin in the Crimean city Simferopol, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

<p>Relatives and friends carry the coffin of Spanish guitarist Paco de Lucia, after his funeral at a church in Algeciras, southern Spain, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

Relatives and friends carry the coffin of Spanish guitarist Paco de Lucia, after his funeral at a church in Algeciras, southern Spain, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

<p>Stoke City's Charlie Adam helps Arsenal's Jack Wilshere with cramp, during their English Premier League match in Stoke-on-Trent, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

Stoke City's Charlie Adam helps Arsenal's Jack Wilshere with cramp, during their English Premier League match in Stoke-on-Trent, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples

<p>Best Male Lead winner Matthew McConaughey accepts his award for the film "Dallas Buyers Club" at the Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, California, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

Best Male Lead winner Matthew McConaughey accepts his award for the film "Dallas Buyers Club" at the Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, California, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

<p>Musher Jason Mackey begins the Iditarod dog sled race in downtown Anchorage, Alaska, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder</p>

Musher Jason Mackey begins the Iditarod dog sled race in downtown Anchorage, Alaska, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder

<p>The pilot of a military aircraft ,carrying wounded Ukrainians, gestures after landing at Otopeni airport near Bucharest, Romania, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel</p>

The pilot of a military aircraft ,carrying wounded Ukrainians, gestures after landing at Otopeni airport near Bucharest, Romania, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

<p>A reveller takes part in the annual block party known as "Ceu na Terra" (Sky on Earth) in Rio de Janeiro, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

A reveller takes part in the annual block party known as "Ceu na Terra" (Sky on Earth) in Rio de Janeiro, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

<p>A musician reacts after a footbridge collapsed, killing two, during carnival celebrations in Oruro, Bolivia, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Gaston Brito</p>

A musician reacts after a footbridge collapsed, killing two, during carnival celebrations in Oruro, Bolivia, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Gaston Brito

<p>Pro-Russian protesters celebrate after clashes with supporters of Ukraine's new government in Kharkiv, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Pro-Russian protesters celebrate after clashes with supporters of Ukraine's new government in Kharkiv, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Riot police use a water cannon to disperse a rally against Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

Riot police use a water cannon to disperse a rally against Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

<p>Wounded supporters of Ukraine's new government sit on the ground, in an area protected by the police, after clashes with pro-Russian protesters in Kharkiv, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Wounded supporters of Ukraine's new government sit on the ground, in an area protected by the police, after clashes with pro-Russian protesters in Kharkiv, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>President Barack Obama talks on the phone about the situation in Ukraine, with Russia's President Vladimir Putin, in the Oval Office, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Official White House Photo/Pete Souza/Handout</p>

President Barack Obama talks on the phone about the situation in Ukraine, with Russia's President Vladimir Putin, in the Oval Office, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Official White House Photo/Pete Souza/Handout

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 3月 1日
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 2月 28日
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 2月 27日
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 2月 26日

