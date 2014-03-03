版本:
2014年 3月 3日 星期一

<p>Jennifer Lawrence, best supporting actress nominee for her role in the film "American Hustle", peeks around an Oscar statue on the red carpet as actor Brad Pitt looks on at the 86th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Jennifer Lawrence, best supporting actress nominee for her role in the film "American Hustle", peeks around an Oscar statue on the red carpet as actor Brad Pitt looks on at the 86th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

<p>Ukrainian servicemen carry mattresses on the territory of a military unit in the village of Perevalnoye outside Simferopol March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

Ukrainian servicemen carry mattresses on the territory of a military unit in the village of Perevalnoye outside Simferopol March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

<p>A laborer carries salt in a container on a salt pan in Little Rann of Kutch in the western Indian state of Gujarat March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A laborer carries salt in a container on a salt pan in Little Rann of Kutch in the western Indian state of Gujarat March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>Director and producer Steve McQueen jumps after accepting the Oscar for best picture for his work in "12 Years a Slave" at the 86th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Director and producer Steve McQueen jumps after accepting the Oscar for best picture for his work in "12 Years a Slave" at the 86th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men dance before the start of a mass prayer in Jerusalem March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside</p>

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men dance before the start of a mass prayer in Jerusalem March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

<p>City workers clean a street as anti-government protesters decamped from protest sites around the capital and regrouped in central Lumpini Park in Bangkok March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

City workers clean a street as anti-government protesters decamped from protest sites around the capital and regrouped in central Lumpini Park in Bangkok March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

<p>Anti-government protesters throws a tear gas canister after it was thrown by the national guard during a protest against Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Bello</p>

Anti-government protesters throws a tear gas canister after it was thrown by the national guard during a protest against Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Bello

<p>A man climbs up a smooth wooden column to win a contest during the celebrations of Maslenitsa, or Pancake Week, at the Bobrovy Log ski resort in the suburbs of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

A man climbs up a smooth wooden column to win a contest during the celebrations of Maslenitsa, or Pancake Week, at the Bobrovy Log ski resort in the suburbs of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

<p>Matthew McConaughey accepts the Oscar for best actor for his role in "Dallas Buyers Club" at the 86th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Matthew McConaughey accepts the Oscar for best actor for his role in "Dallas Buyers Club" at the 86th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>A reveler dressed as a "Diablo de Luzon" (Luzon Devil) smokes a cigarette during carnival celebrations in the Spanish village of Luzon March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

A reveler dressed as a "Diablo de Luzon" (Luzon Devil) smokes a cigarette during carnival celebrations in the Spanish village of Luzon March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera

<p>Pope Francis leads his Sunday Angelus prayer in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile</p>

Pope Francis leads his Sunday Angelus prayer in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

<p>A boy wearing a mask walks on a street during Bele Poklade carnival celebrations in the village of Lozovik, some 100 km (62 miles) from the capital Belgrade, Serbia March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

A boy wearing a mask walks on a street during Bele Poklade carnival celebrations in the village of Lozovik, some 100 km (62 miles) from the capital Belgrade, Serbia March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

<p>Spectators (bottom) watch hundreds of skiers descending down from the slope while holding lit torches in the town of Zheleznogorsk, some 50km (31 miles) northeast of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, March 1, 2014. Picture taken with long exposure. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

Spectators (bottom) watch hundreds of skiers descending down from the slope while holding lit torches in the town of Zheleznogorsk, some 50km (31 miles) northeast of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, March 1, 2014. Picture taken with long exposure. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

<p>A team charges down 4th Avenue during the ceremonial start to the Iditarod dog sled race in downtown Anchorage, Alaska, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder</p>

A team charges down 4th Avenue during the ceremonial start to the Iditarod dog sled race in downtown Anchorage, Alaska, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder

<p>Visitors record with their mobile phones during a flag-raising ceremony ahead of the opening of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Tiananmen Square in Beijing, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Visitors record with their mobile phones during a flag-raising ceremony ahead of the opening of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Tiananmen Square in Beijing, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Meryl Streep, best actress nominee for her role in "August: Osage County," arrives at the 86th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Meryl Streep, best actress nominee for her role in "August: Osage County," arrives at the 86th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

<p>"The Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon emerges from the waters of Lake Michigan as he takes part in the Annual Polar Plunge in Chicago, March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

"The Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon emerges from the waters of Lake Michigan as he takes part in the Annual Polar Plunge in Chicago, March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

<p>Sarah Hammer celebrates after winning in the Women's Omnium at the 2014 UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Cali March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez</p>

Sarah Hammer celebrates after winning in the Women's Omnium at the 2014 UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Cali March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

<p>An eight-year-old boy, son of a Sudan People's Liberation Army member and dressed as a pilot, sits in a car in Paloch, Upper Nile State, South Sudan March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu</p>

An eight-year-old boy, son of a Sudan People's Liberation Army member and dressed as a pilot, sits in a car in Paloch, Upper Nile State, South Sudan March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu

<p>Lupita Nyong'o, best supporting actress winner for her role in "12 Years a Slave", reacts on stage at the 86th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Lupita Nyong'o, best supporting actress winner for her role in "12 Years a Slave", reacts on stage at the 86th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

