版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 3月 4日 星期二 20:50 BJT

Editor's choice

<p>A woman looks through a damaged entrance door as pro-Russian demonstrators hold a rally outside the regional government building in Donetsk, Ukraine March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A woman looks through a damaged entrance door as pro-Russian demonstrators hold a rally outside the regionamore

2014年 3月 4日 星期二

A woman looks through a damaged entrance door as pro-Russian demonstrators hold a rally outside the regional government building in Donetsk, Ukraine March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
1 / 24
<p>An anti-government protester throws a gas canister at the police during clashes at Altamira square in Caracas, Venezuela March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

An anti-government protester throws a gas canister at the police during clashes at Altamira square in Caracmore

2014年 3月 4日 星期二

An anti-government protester throws a gas canister at the police during clashes at Altamira square in Caracas, Venezuela March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
2 / 24
<p>Oscar Pistorius arrives in court ahead of his trial at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, South Africa March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Themba Hadebe/Pool</p>

Oscar Pistorius arrives in court ahead of his trial at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, South Afrimore

2014年 3月 4日 星期二

Oscar Pistorius arrives in court ahead of his trial at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, South Africa March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Themba Hadebe/Pool

Close
3 / 24
<p>An old hydro building is seen behind Niagara Falls during sub freezing temperatures in Niagara Falls, Ontario, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

An old hydro building is seen behind Niagara Falls during sub freezing temperatures in Niagara Falls, Ontamore

2014年 3月 4日 星期二

An old hydro building is seen behind Niagara Falls during sub freezing temperatures in Niagara Falls, Ontario, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
4 / 24
<p>Claudia, a roommate of Andres Gonzalez Manzano, sleeps wrapped in a blanket next to their belongings and a couple of friends at their building's lobby after they were evicted from the apartment Manzano was renting in Madrid, Spain March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

Claudia, a roommate of Andres Gonzalez Manzano, sleeps wrapped in a blanket next to their belongings and a more

2014年 3月 4日 星期二

Claudia, a roommate of Andres Gonzalez Manzano, sleeps wrapped in a blanket next to their belongings and a couple of friends at their building's lobby after they were evicted from the apartment Manzano was renting in Madrid, Spain March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Close
5 / 24
<p>A tourist boat, decorated with green lights, travels on the Pearl River amid heavy haze in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Alex Lee</p>

A tourist boat, decorated with green lights, travels on the Pearl River amid heavy haze in Guangzhou, Guangmore

2014年 3月 4日 星期二

A tourist boat, decorated with green lights, travels on the Pearl River amid heavy haze in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Alex Lee

Close
6 / 24
<p>Palestinians look at the body of Palestinian Mousab Al-Zaanin through the window of a hospital morgue in the northern Gaza Strip March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

Palestinians look at the body of Palestinian Mousab Al-Zaanin through the window of a hospital morgue in thmore

2014年 3月 4日 星期二

Palestinians look at the body of Palestinian Mousab Al-Zaanin through the window of a hospital morgue in the northern Gaza Strip March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
7 / 24
<p>Men inspect the General National Congress building, a day after protesters stormed into the building in Tripoli, Libya March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny</p>

Men inspect the General National Congress building, a day after protesters stormed into the building in Trimore

2014年 3月 4日 星期二

Men inspect the General National Congress building, a day after protesters stormed into the building in Tripoli, Libya March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Close
8 / 24
<p>Afghan youth laborers work along a street during a rainy day in Kabul, Afghanistan March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

Afghan youth laborers work along a street during a rainy day in Kabul, Afghanistan March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Omore

2014年 3月 4日 星期二

Afghan youth laborers work along a street during a rainy day in Kabul, Afghanistan March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
9 / 24
<p>Policemen check unclaimed luggage at a square outside the Kunming railway station after a knife attack, in Kunming, Yunnan province, China March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Policemen check unclaimed luggage at a square outside the Kunming railway station after a knife attack, in more

2014年 3月 4日 星期二

Policemen check unclaimed luggage at a square outside the Kunming railway station after a knife attack, in Kunming, Yunnan province, China March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
10 / 24
<p>Brides sit after their make-up was done during a mass wedding ceremony at a temple in New Delhi, India March 3, 3014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

Brides sit after their make-up was done during a mass wedding ceremony at a temple in New Delhi, India Marcmore

2014年 3月 4日 星期二

Brides sit after their make-up was done during a mass wedding ceremony at a temple in New Delhi, India March 3, 3014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Close
11 / 24
<p>Justin Savidis dogs await lineup in the musher lot before the official restart of the Iditarod dog sled race in Willow, Alaska, March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder</p>

Justin Savidis dogs await lineup in the musher lot before the official restart of the Iditarod dog sled racmore

2014年 3月 4日 星期二

Justin Savidis dogs await lineup in the musher lot before the official restart of the Iditarod dog sled race in Willow, Alaska, March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder

Close
12 / 24
<p>Police officers block a street as protesters attempt to march to the Supreme Court during a demonstration in central Phnom Penh, Cambodia March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Samrang Pring</p>

Police officers block a street as protesters attempt to march to the Supreme Court during a demonstration imore

2014年 3月 4日 星期二

Police officers block a street as protesters attempt to march to the Supreme Court during a demonstration in central Phnom Penh, Cambodia March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Close
13 / 24
<p>Vitaly Churkin, Russia's ambassador to the United Nations, shows a letter to the U.N. Security Council in New York purportedly from ousted Ukrainian leader Viktor Yanukovich to Vladimir Putin asking the Russian leader for military intervention in Ukraine in this still image from UNTV video March 3, 2014. REUTERS/UNTV/Handout via Reuters</p>

Vitaly Churkin, Russia's ambassador to the United Nations, shows a letter to the U.N. Security Council in Nmore

2014年 3月 4日 星期二

Vitaly Churkin, Russia's ambassador to the United Nations, shows a letter to the U.N. Security Council in New York purportedly from ousted Ukrainian leader Viktor Yanukovich to Vladimir Putin asking the Russian leader for military intervention in Ukraine in this still image from UNTV video March 3, 2014. REUTERS/UNTV/Handout via Reuters

Close
14 / 24
<p>Rescue workers observe a burning boat near the Barra da Tijuca beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

Rescue workers observe a burning boat near the Barra da Tijuca beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil March 3, 201more

2014年 3月 4日 星期二

Rescue workers observe a burning boat near the Barra da Tijuca beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
15 / 24
<p>A woman sits in an ambulance as she waits to receive the body of her relative, who was killed in an attack on a district court, outside a hospital morgue in Islamabad, Pakistan March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood</p>

A woman sits in an ambulance as she waits to receive the body of her relative, who was killed in an attack more

2014年 3月 4日 星期二

A woman sits in an ambulance as she waits to receive the body of her relative, who was killed in an attack on a district court, outside a hospital morgue in Islamabad, Pakistan March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Close
16 / 24
<p>A special edition of a Bugatti Veyron is presented during a Volkswagen Group Night event ahead of the 84th Geneva Motor Show in Geneva late March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann</p>

A special edition of a Bugatti Veyron is presented during a Volkswagen Group Night event ahead of the 84th more

2014年 3月 4日 星期二

A special edition of a Bugatti Veyron is presented during a Volkswagen Group Night event ahead of the 84th Geneva Motor Show in Geneva late March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Close
17 / 24
<p>Former NBA basketball player Yao Ming, who is a delegate of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, is surrounded by media ahead of the opening of CPPCC outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

Former NBA basketball player Yao Ming, who is a delegate of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conmore

2014年 3月 4日 星期二

Former NBA basketball player Yao Ming, who is a delegate of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, is surrounded by media ahead of the opening of CPPCC outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
18 / 24
<p>Jeannette Ibrahim photographs the U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial during blizzard conditions in Arlington, Virginia during a snow storm in the Washington metro area March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

Jeannette Ibrahim photographs the U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial during blizzard conditions in Arlington, Vmore

2014年 3月 4日 星期二

Jeannette Ibrahim photographs the U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial during blizzard conditions in Arlington, Virginia during a snow storm in the Washington metro area March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Close
19 / 24
<p>Models Cara Delevingne and Joan Smalls present creations by British designer Stella McCartney as part of her Fall/Winter 2014-2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

Models Cara Delevingne and Joan Smalls present creations by British designer Stella McCartney as part of hemore

2014年 3月 4日 星期二

Models Cara Delevingne and Joan Smalls present creations by British designer Stella McCartney as part of her Fall/Winter 2014-2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
20 / 24
<p>Protest leader Pavel Gubarev and other pro-Russian demonstrators hold a meeting after entering the regional government building in Donetsk, Ukraine March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Protest leader Pavel Gubarev and other pro-Russian demonstrators hold a meeting after entering the regionalmore

2014年 3月 4日 星期二

Protest leader Pavel Gubarev and other pro-Russian demonstrators hold a meeting after entering the regional government building in Donetsk, Ukraine March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
21 / 24
<p>Revelers participate in a flour fight during the "O Entroido" festival in Spain's northwestern village of Laza March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal</p>

Revelers participate in a flour fight during the "O Entroido" festival in Spain's northwestern village of Lmore

2014年 3月 4日 星期二

Revelers participate in a flour fight during the "O Entroido" festival in Spain's northwestern village of Laza March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Close
22 / 24
<p>Boeing 737 fuselages are delivered by train to a Boeing manufacturing site in Renton, Washington, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond</p>

Boeing 737 fuselages are delivered by train to a Boeing manufacturing site in Renton, Washington, February more

2014年 3月 4日 星期二

Boeing 737 fuselages are delivered by train to a Boeing manufacturing site in Renton, Washington, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Close
23 / 24
<p>Russia's President Vladimir Putin, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and head of the Russian army's main department of combat preparation Ivan Buvaltsev watch military exercises at the Kirillovsky firing ground in the Leningrad region, Russia March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mikhail Klimentyev/RIA Novosti/Kremlin</p>

Russia's President Vladimir Putin, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and head of the Russian army's main deparmore

2014年 3月 4日 星期二

Russia's President Vladimir Putin, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and head of the Russian army's main department of combat preparation Ivan Buvaltsev watch military exercises at the Kirillovsky firing ground in the Leningrad region, Russia March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mikhail Klimentyev/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

Close
24 / 24
重播
下一图片集
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

下一个

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 3月 3日
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 3月 2日
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 3月 1日
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 2月 28日

精选图集

Buddha's birthday

Buddha's birthday

Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐