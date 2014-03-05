版本:
中国
<p>A Russian soldier lies with his back to Ukrainian fighter jets as he watches Ukrainian serviceman at the Belbek airport in the Crimea region, Ukraine March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

2014年 3月 5日 星期三

A Russian soldier lies with his back to Ukrainian fighter jets as he watches Ukrainian serviceman at the Belbek airport in the Crimea region, Ukraine March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

<p>A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Fall/Winter 2014-2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais transformed into a "Chanel Shopping Center" during Paris Fashion Week March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

2014年 3月 5日 星期三

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Fall/Winter 2014-2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais transformed into a "Chanel Shopping Center" during Paris Fashion Week March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

<p>A Tibetan monk carries a portrait of exiled Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, during a function organized to mark "Losar" or the Tibetan New Year in Kathmandu, Nepal March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

2014年 3月 5日 星期三

A Tibetan monk carries a portrait of exiled Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, during a function organized to mark "Losar" or the Tibetan New Year in Kathmandu, Nepal March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

<p>Wrestlers practice as others rest in the mud at a traditional Indian wrestling center called Akhaara in Mumbai, India March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

2014年 3月 5日 星期三

Wrestlers practice as others rest in the mud at a traditional Indian wrestling center called Akhaara in Mumbai, India March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

<p>Oscar Pistorius sits in the dock ahead of the second day of the trial of the Olympic and Paralympic track star at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, South Africa March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Ludbrook/Pool</p>

2014年 3月 5日 星期三

Oscar Pistorius sits in the dock ahead of the second day of the trial of the Olympic and Paralympic track star at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, South Africa March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Ludbrook/Pool

<p>Palestinian relatives of Mousab Al-Zaanin mourn during his funeral in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem</p>

2014年 3月 5日 星期三

Palestinian relatives of Mousab Al-Zaanin mourn during his funeral in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

<p>President Barack Obama sits with 3- and 4-year old students in a pre-kindergarten class at Powell Elementary School in Washington March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

2014年 3月 5日 星期三

President Barack Obama sits with 3- and 4-year old students in a pre-kindergarten class at Powell Elementary School in Washington March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

<p>Carnival revelers dressed as "Peliqueiros" run through a street in Spain's northwestern village of Laza March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal</p>

2014年 3月 5日 星期三

Carnival revelers dressed as "Peliqueiros" run through a street in Spain's northwestern village of Laza March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

<p>Ukrainian servicemen carry flags as they leave Belbek airport in the Crimea region March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

2014年 3月 5日 星期三

Ukrainian servicemen carry flags as they leave Belbek airport in the Crimea region March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

<p>The Sahara group chairman Subrata Roy with his face smeared in ink thrown by an unidentified man upon his arrival at the Supreme Court in New Delhi March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

2014年 3月 5日 星期三

The Sahara group chairman Subrata Roy with his face smeared in ink thrown by an unidentified man upon his arrival at the Supreme Court in New Delhi March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>A model presents a creation by designer Iris van Herpen as part of her Fall/Winter 2014-2015 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris Fashion Week March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

2014年 3月 5日 星期三

A model presents a creation by designer Iris van Herpen as part of her Fall/Winter 2014-2015 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris Fashion Week March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

<p>Youths chat in an airplane hangar, which is being used to shelter Muslims fleeing ongoing sectarian violence, at the airport of the capital Bangui, Central African Republic March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

2014年 3月 5日 星期三

Youths chat in an airplane hangar, which is being used to shelter Muslims fleeing ongoing sectarian violence, at the airport of the capital Bangui, Central African Republic March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

<p>An aerial view of a building shaped like a clay teapot is seen in Wuxi, Jiangsu province, China March 4, 2014. Located in a suburban area, the teapot shaped building will be a cultural exhibition hall when completed. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

2014年 3月 5日 星期三

An aerial view of a building shaped like a clay teapot is seen in Wuxi, Jiangsu province, China March 4, 2014. Located in a suburban area, the teapot shaped building will be a cultural exhibition hall when completed. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>Revelers rest in a nearly empty Sambadrome after the end of the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

2014年 3月 5日 星期三

Revelers rest in a nearly empty Sambadrome after the end of the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

<p>President Barack Obama convenes a National Security Council meeting in the Situation Room of the White House in Washington to discuss the situation in Ukraine March 3, 2014 in this handout provided by The White House March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Pete Souza/White House/Handout via Reuters</p>

2014年 3月 5日 星期三

President Barack Obama convenes a National Security Council meeting in the Situation Room of the White House in Washington to discuss the situation in Ukraine March 3, 2014 in this handout provided by The White House March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Pete Souza/White House/Handout via Reuters

<p>Ukrainian serviceman play soccer near Russian military vehicles at Belbek airport in the Crimea region March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

2014年 3月 5日 星期三

Ukrainian serviceman play soccer near Russian military vehicles at Belbek airport in the Crimea region March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

<p>Secretary of State John Kerry meets with Acting President of Ukraine Oleksandr Turchynov and Prime Minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk at the Rada in Kiev March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

2014年 3月 5日 星期三

Secretary of State John Kerry meets with Acting President of Ukraine Oleksandr Turchynov and Prime Minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk at the Rada in Kiev March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

<p>Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber shows a tattoo on his back while in police custody in Miami Beach, Florida January 23, 2014 in this Miami Beach Police Department handout released to Reuters on March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Miami Beach Police Dept./Handout via Reuters</p>

2014年 3月 5日 星期三

Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber shows a tattoo on his back while in police custody in Miami Beach, Florida January 23, 2014 in this Miami Beach Police Department handout released to Reuters on March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Miami Beach Police Dept./Handout via Reuters

<p>China's President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang pay a silent tribute to victims killed in Saturday's knife attack at Kunming railway station, at the beginning of the opening session of the National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

2014年 3月 5日 星期三

China's President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang pay a silent tribute to victims killed in Saturday's knife attack at Kunming railway station, at the beginning of the opening session of the National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

<p>A model presents a creation by British designer Sarah Burton from her Fall/Winter 2014-2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Alexander McQueen during Paris Fashion Week March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

2014年 3月 5日 星期三

A model presents a creation by British designer Sarah Burton from her Fall/Winter 2014-2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Alexander McQueen during Paris Fashion Week March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

<p>Secretary of State John Kerry departs Kiev on a foggy evening, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Secretary of State John Kerry departs Kiev on a foggy evening, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

2014年 3月 5日 星期三

Secretary of State John Kerry departs Kiev on a foggy evening, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

