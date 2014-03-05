Editor's choice
A Russian soldier lies with his back to Ukrainian fighter jets as he watches Ukrainian serviceman at the Bemore
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Fall/Winter 2014-2015 women's more
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Fall/Winter 2014-2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais transformed into a "Chanel Shopping Center" during Paris Fashion Week March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A Tibetan monk carries a portrait of exiled Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, during a function orgmore
A Tibetan monk carries a portrait of exiled Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, during a function organized to mark "Losar" or the Tibetan New Year in Kathmandu, Nepal March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Wrestlers practice as others rest in the mud at a traditional Indian wrestling center called Akhaara in Mummore
Wrestlers practice as others rest in the mud at a traditional Indian wrestling center called Akhaara in Mumbai, India March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Oscar Pistorius sits in the dock ahead of the second day of the trial of the Olympic and Paralympic track smore
Oscar Pistorius sits in the dock ahead of the second day of the trial of the Olympic and Paralympic track star at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, South Africa March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Ludbrook/Pool
Palestinian relatives of Mousab Al-Zaanin mourn during his funeral in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strimore
Palestinian relatives of Mousab Al-Zaanin mourn during his funeral in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
President Barack Obama sits with 3- and 4-year old students in a pre-kindergarten class at Powell Elementarmore
President Barack Obama sits with 3- and 4-year old students in a pre-kindergarten class at Powell Elementary School in Washington March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Carnival revelers dressed as "Peliqueiros" run through a street in Spain's northwestern village of Laza Marmore
Carnival revelers dressed as "Peliqueiros" run through a street in Spain's northwestern village of Laza March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
Ukrainian servicemen carry flags as they leave Belbek airport in the Crimea region March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Bmore
The Sahara group chairman Subrata Roy with his face smeared in ink thrown by an unidentified man upon his amore
The Sahara group chairman Subrata Roy with his face smeared in ink thrown by an unidentified man upon his arrival at the Supreme Court in New Delhi March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A model presents a creation by designer Iris van Herpen as part of her Fall/Winter 2014-2015 women's ready-more
A model presents a creation by designer Iris van Herpen as part of her Fall/Winter 2014-2015 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris Fashion Week March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Youths chat in an airplane hangar, which is being used to shelter Muslims fleeing ongoing sectarian violencmore
Youths chat in an airplane hangar, which is being used to shelter Muslims fleeing ongoing sectarian violence, at the airport of the capital Bangui, Central African Republic March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
An aerial view of a building shaped like a clay teapot is seen in Wuxi, Jiangsu province, China March 4, 20more
An aerial view of a building shaped like a clay teapot is seen in Wuxi, Jiangsu province, China March 4, 2014. Located in a suburban area, the teapot shaped building will be a cultural exhibition hall when completed. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Revelers rest in a nearly empty Sambadrome after the end of the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro, Mmore
Revelers rest in a nearly empty Sambadrome after the end of the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
President Barack Obama convenes a National Security Council meeting in the Situation Room of the White Housmore
President Barack Obama convenes a National Security Council meeting in the Situation Room of the White House in Washington to discuss the situation in Ukraine March 3, 2014 in this handout provided by The White House March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Pete Souza/White House/Handout via Reuters
Ukrainian serviceman play soccer near Russian military vehicles at Belbek airport in the Crimea region Marcmore
Ukrainian serviceman play soccer near Russian military vehicles at Belbek airport in the Crimea region March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Secretary of State John Kerry meets with Acting President of Ukraine Oleksandr Turchynov and Prime Ministermore
Secretary of State John Kerry meets with Acting President of Ukraine Oleksandr Turchynov and Prime Minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk at the Rada in Kiev March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber shows a tattoo on his back while in police custody in Miami Beach, Floridmore
Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber shows a tattoo on his back while in police custody in Miami Beach, Florida January 23, 2014 in this Miami Beach Police Department handout released to Reuters on March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Miami Beach Police Dept./Handout via Reuters
China's President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang pay a silent tribute to victims killed in Saturday's knmore
China's President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang pay a silent tribute to victims killed in Saturday's knife attack at Kunming railway station, at the beginning of the opening session of the National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A model presents a creation by British designer Sarah Burton from her Fall/Winter 2014-2015 women's ready-tmore
A model presents a creation by British designer Sarah Burton from her Fall/Winter 2014-2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Alexander McQueen during Paris Fashion Week March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Secretary of State John Kerry departs Kiev on a foggy evening, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
