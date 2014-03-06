Editor's choice
A frontier soldier from the People's Liberation Army jumps through a ring of fire as part of training in Hemore
A frontier soldier from the People's Liberation Army jumps through a ring of fire as part of training in Heihe, Heilongjiang province, China March 5, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily
Local women watch armed men, believed to be Russian soldiers, assemble near a Ukrainian military base in Pemore
Local women watch armed men, believed to be Russian soldiers, assemble near a Ukrainian military base in Perevalnoe March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
French President Francios Hollande and U.S.Secretary of State John Kerry gesture toward one another as Frenmore
French President Francios Hollande and U.S.Secretary of State John Kerry gesture toward one another as French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius stands between them at the joint Declaration and Meeting of the International Support Group for Lebanon at the Elysee Palace in Paris, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Security officers stand at the back of the Great Hall of the People after the opening session of the Nationmore
Security officers stand at the back of the Great Hall of the People after the opening session of the National People's Congress in Beijing, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Pablo from Cameroon poses with handmade float at his hiding place in the mountains near Spain's North Africmore
Pablo from Cameroon poses with handmade float at his hiding place in the mountains near Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Uttara Saud, 14, sits inside a Chaupadi shed in the hills of Legudsen village in Achham District in westernmore
Uttara Saud, 14, sits inside a Chaupadi shed in the hills of Legudsen village in Achham District in western Nepal February 16, 2014. Chaupadi is a tradition observed in parts of Nepal, which cuts women off from the rest of society when they are menstruating. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Syrian refugee Hadra Annasan pushes her son Barakat as soldiers participating in an exercise pass by in themore
Syrian refugee Hadra Annasan pushes her son Barakat as soldiers participating in an exercise pass by in the Spanish enclave Melilla, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius sits next to the dock during lunch break at his trial formore
Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius sits next to the dock during lunch break at his trial for the murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A woman wearing a pro-Russian ribbon stands near Ukrainian police officers outside the regional administratmore
A woman wearing a pro-Russian ribbon stands near Ukrainian police officers outside the regional administration building in the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A Muslim woman cries during a special prayer outside Malaysia's Court of Appeal in Putrajaya, outside Kualamore
A Muslim woman cries during a special prayer outside Malaysia's Court of Appeal in Putrajaya, outside Kuala Lumpur, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said
Chinese People's Armed Police give free haircuts as a form of community service during the annual "Learn frmore
Chinese People's Armed Police give free haircuts as a form of community service during the annual "Learn from Lei Feng Day" at a public square in Shanghai March 5, 2014. Lei Feng, a soldier in the People Liberation Army who died in an accident in 1962, was posthumously deified as a national hero for his self-sacrificing and patriotic acts. REUTERS/Aly Song
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a Russian government meeting in the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outsidemore
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a Russian government meeting in the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Alexei Druzhinin/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
President Barack Obama is escorted before he departs for travel to events in Connecticut and Massachusetts more
President Barack Obama is escorted before he departs for travel to events in Connecticut and Massachusetts aboard Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A man plays a double bass inside an apartment at a residential area in Shanghai March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlmore
A man plays a double bass inside an apartment at a residential area in Shanghai March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A girl walks through rubble of demolished Muslims homes in the district of Miskine in the capital Bangui, Cmore
A girl walks through rubble of demolished Muslims homes in the district of Miskine in the capital Bangui, Central African Republic March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A boy puts his palms together as he rests with his family outside Jokhang Monastery in Lhasa, Tibet autonommore
A boy puts his palms together as he rests with his family outside Jokhang Monastery in Lhasa, Tibet autonomous region, China March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jacky Chen
Afghan presidential candidate Zalmai Rassoul, stands for the National Anthem during an election gathering imore
Afghan presidential candidate Zalmai Rassoul, stands for the National Anthem during an election gathering in Kabul March 5, 2014. The Afghan presidential elections will be held on April 5. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
An anti-government protester stands in front of riot police during a protest against the government of Venemore
An anti-government protester stands in front of riot police during a protest against the government of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro at Altamira Square in Caracas March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Elena Frias, mother of Venezuela's late president Hugo Chavez, puts flowers over his tomb during the first more
Elena Frias, mother of Venezuela's late president Hugo Chavez, puts flowers over his tomb during the first anniversary of his death in Caracas March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Secretary of State John Kerry and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meet at the Russian Ambassador's Rmore
Secretary of State John Kerry and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meet at the Russian Ambassador's Residence in Paris, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Members of the IUNA Ballet perform during a rehearsal of their show "Dressed by grace" at a public square, more
Members of the IUNA Ballet perform during a rehearsal of their show "Dressed by grace" at a public square, ahead of the Ciudanza Dance Festival, in Buenos Aires, Argentina March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
A rocket is seen on a ship seized by the Israeli navy in the Red Sea in this handout picture released by thmore
A rocket is seen on a ship seized by the Israeli navy in the Red Sea in this handout picture released by the Israel Defence Forces March 5, 2014. REUTERS/IDF/Handout via Reuters
Editor's choice
Our best photos from the last 24 hours.
