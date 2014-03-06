版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 3月 6日 星期四 23:25 BJT

<p>A frontier soldier from the People's Liberation Army jumps through a ring of fire as part of training in Heihe, Heilongjiang province, China March 5, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

A frontier soldier from the People's Liberation Army jumps through a ring of fire as part of training in Heihe, Heilongjiang province, China March 5, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

<p>Local women watch armed men, believed to be Russian soldiers, assemble near a Ukrainian military base in Perevalnoe March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

Local women watch armed men, believed to be Russian soldiers, assemble near a Ukrainian military base in Perevalnoe March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

<p>French President Francios Hollande and U.S.Secretary of State John Kerry gesture toward one another as French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius stands between them at the joint Declaration and Meeting of the International Support Group for Lebanon at the Elysee Palace in Paris, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

French President Francios Hollande and U.S.Secretary of State John Kerry gesture toward one another as French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius stands between them at the joint Declaration and Meeting of the International Support Group for Lebanon at the Elysee Palace in Paris, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

<p>Security officers stand at the back of the Great Hall of the People after the opening session of the National People's Congress in Beijing, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

Security officers stand at the back of the Great Hall of the People after the opening session of the National People's Congress in Beijing, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

<p>Pablo from Cameroon poses with handmade float at his hiding place in the mountains near Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

Pablo from Cameroon poses with handmade float at his hiding place in the mountains near Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina

<p>Uttara Saud, 14, sits inside a Chaupadi shed in the hills of Legudsen village in Achham District in western Nepal February 16, 2014. Chaupadi is a tradition observed in parts of Nepal, which cuts women off from the rest of society when they are menstruating. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

Uttara Saud, 14, sits inside a Chaupadi shed in the hills of Legudsen village in Achham District in western Nepal February 16, 2014. Chaupadi is a tradition observed in parts of Nepal, which cuts women off from the rest of society when they are menstruating. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

<p>Syrian refugee Hadra Annasan pushes her son Barakat as soldiers participating in an exercise pass by in the Spanish enclave Melilla, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

Syrian refugee Hadra Annasan pushes her son Barakat as soldiers participating in an exercise pass by in the Spanish enclave Melilla, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina

<p>Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius sits next to the dock during lunch break at his trial for the murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius sits next to the dock during lunch break at his trial for the murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

<p>A woman wearing a pro-Russian ribbon stands near Ukrainian police officers outside the regional administration building in the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A woman wearing a pro-Russian ribbon stands near Ukrainian police officers outside the regional administration building in the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>A Muslim woman cries during a special prayer outside Malaysia's Court of Appeal in Putrajaya, outside Kuala Lumpur, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said</p>

A Muslim woman cries during a special prayer outside Malaysia's Court of Appeal in Putrajaya, outside Kuala Lumpur, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said

<p>Chinese People's Armed Police give free haircuts as a form of community service during the annual "Learn from Lei Feng Day" at a public square in Shanghai March 5, 2014. Lei Feng, a soldier in the People Liberation Army who died in an accident in 1962, was posthumously deified as a national hero for his self-sacrificing and patriotic acts. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

Chinese People's Armed Police give free haircuts as a form of community service during the annual "Learn from Lei Feng Day" at a public square in Shanghai March 5, 2014. Lei Feng, a soldier in the People Liberation Army who died in an accident in 1962, was posthumously deified as a national hero for his self-sacrificing and patriotic acts. REUTERS/Aly Song

<p>Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a Russian government meeting in the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Alexei Druzhinin/RIA Novosti/Kremlin</p>

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a Russian government meeting in the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Alexei Druzhinin/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

<p>President Barack Obama is escorted before he departs for travel to events in Connecticut and Massachusetts aboard Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

President Barack Obama is escorted before he departs for travel to events in Connecticut and Massachusetts aboard Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

<p>A man plays a double bass inside an apartment at a residential area in Shanghai March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

A man plays a double bass inside an apartment at a residential area in Shanghai March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>A girl walks through rubble of demolished Muslims homes in the district of Miskine in the capital Bangui, Central African Republic March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

A girl walks through rubble of demolished Muslims homes in the district of Miskine in the capital Bangui, Central African Republic March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

<p>A boy puts his palms together as he rests with his family outside Jokhang Monastery in Lhasa, Tibet autonomous region, China March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jacky Chen</p>

A boy puts his palms together as he rests with his family outside Jokhang Monastery in Lhasa, Tibet autonomous region, China March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jacky Chen

<p>Afghan presidential candidate Zalmai Rassoul, stands for the National Anthem during an election gathering in Kabul March 5, 2014. The Afghan presidential elections will be held on April 5. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

Afghan presidential candidate Zalmai Rassoul, stands for the National Anthem during an election gathering in Kabul March 5, 2014. The Afghan presidential elections will be held on April 5. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

<p>An anti-government protester stands in front of riot police during a protest against the government of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro at Altamira Square in Caracas March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

An anti-government protester stands in front of riot police during a protest against the government of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro at Altamira Square in Caracas March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

<p>Elena Frias, mother of Venezuela's late president Hugo Chavez, puts flowers over his tomb during the first anniversary of his death in Caracas March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

Elena Frias, mother of Venezuela's late president Hugo Chavez, puts flowers over his tomb during the first anniversary of his death in Caracas March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

<p>Secretary of State John Kerry and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meet at the Russian Ambassador's Residence in Paris, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Secretary of State John Kerry and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meet at the Russian Ambassador's Residence in Paris, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

<p>Members of the IUNA Ballet perform during a rehearsal of their show "Dressed by grace" at a public square, ahead of the Ciudanza Dance Festival, in Buenos Aires, Argentina March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci</p>

Members of the IUNA Ballet perform during a rehearsal of their show "Dressed by grace" at a public square, ahead of the Ciudanza Dance Festival, in Buenos Aires, Argentina March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

<p>A rocket is seen on a ship seized by the Israeli navy in the Red Sea in this handout picture released by the Israel Defence Forces March 5, 2014. REUTERS/IDF/Handout via Reuters</p>

A rocket is seen on a ship seized by the Israeli navy in the Red Sea in this handout picture released by the Israel Defence Forces March 5, 2014. REUTERS/IDF/Handout via Reuters

