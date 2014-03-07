版本:
<p>Members of Crimean self-defense units and Interior Ministry members block a topless activist from the Ukrainian feminist group Femen, who is taking part in an anti-war protest, near the Crimean parliament building in Simferopol, Ukraine March 6, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili</p>

2014年 3月 7日

Members of Crimean self-defense units and Interior Ministry members block a topless activist from the Ukrainian feminist group Femen, who is taking part in an anti-war protest, near the Crimean parliament building in Simferopol, Ukraine March 6, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter fires a weapon in eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus, Syria March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar al-Bushy</p>

2014年 3月 7日

A Free Syrian Army fighter fires a weapon in eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus, Syria March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar al-Bushy

<p>A man widely believed to be Bitcoin currency founder Satoshi Nakamoto is surrounded by reporters as he leaves his home in Temple City, California March 6, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

2014年 3月 7日

A man widely believed to be Bitcoin currency founder Satoshi Nakamoto is surrounded by reporters as he leaves his home in Temple City, California March 6, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew

<p>A member of the defense legal team reaches out to Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius as he holds his head while a witness testifies during the fourth day of his trial for the murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, South Africa March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Longari/Pool</p>

2014年 3月 7日

A member of the defense legal team reaches out to Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius as he holds his head while a witness testifies during the fourth day of his trial for the murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, South Africa March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Longari/Pool

<p>Newly elected Geelong Mayor, Darryn Lyons poses for a photograph in his mayoral robes in the living room of his home in Geelong, Australia February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

2014年 3月 7日

Newly elected Geelong Mayor, Darryn Lyons poses for a photograph in his mayoral robes in the living room of his home in Geelong, Australia February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>A boy is covered with a shawl as his mother carries him as she arrives to receive her free medical check-up during an event organized by the Amnesty International in Nuwakot, Nepal March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

2014年 3月 7日

A boy is covered with a shawl as his mother carries him as she arrives to receive her free medical check-up during an event organized by the Amnesty International in Nuwakot, Nepal March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

<p>Saadi Gaddafi, son of Muammar Gaddafi, is seen inside a prison in Tripoli, Libya in this handout photograph provided by the prison's relations department on March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Prison Media Office/Handout via Reuters</p>

2014年 3月 7日

Saadi Gaddafi, son of Muammar Gaddafi, is seen inside a prison in Tripoli, Libya in this handout photograph provided by the prison's relations department on March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Prison Media Office/Handout via Reuters

<p>A Dogue de Bordeaux awaits its class during the first day of the Crufts dog show in Birmingham, central England March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

2014年 3月 7日

A Dogue de Bordeaux awaits its class during the first day of the Crufts dog show in Birmingham, central England March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples

<p>A man rests on a mat as another washes his face prior to prayers near a mosque where internally displaced Muslims are stranded due to the ongoing sectarian violence in Bangui, Central African Republic March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

2014年 3月 7日

A man rests on a mat as another washes his face prior to prayers near a mosque where internally displaced Muslims are stranded due to the ongoing sectarian violence in Bangui, Central African Republic March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

<p>An anti-austerity protester reacts from the effects of tear gas during scuffles with police officers during a demonstration by several hundreds of protesters, some of them from the communist-affiliated trade union PAME, in Athens, Greece March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis</p>

2014年 3月 7日

An anti-austerity protester reacts from the effects of tear gas during scuffles with police officers during a demonstration by several hundreds of protesters, some of them from the communist-affiliated trade union PAME, in Athens, Greece March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

<p>A priest reads a prayer for peace to Ukrainian servicemen at a base in the Crimean village of Belbek, near Simferopol, Ukraine March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

2014年 3月 7日

A priest reads a prayer for peace to Ukrainian servicemen at a base in the Crimean village of Belbek, near Simferopol, Ukraine March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

<p>Doug Varrieur practices his firing stance on the firing range with an unloaded weapon in the yard of his home in Big Pine Keys in the Florida Keys March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity</p>

2014年 3月 7日

Doug Varrieur practices his firing stance on the firing range with an unloaded weapon in the yard of his home in Big Pine Keys in the Florida Keys March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity

<p>A group of people pose for pictures with Wayne Garrett and Caitlind Brown of Canada's light installation "CLOUD" during a media preview of the i Light Marina Bay festival in Singapore March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

2014年 3月 7日

A group of people pose for pictures with Wayne Garrett and Caitlind Brown of Canada's light installation "CLOUD" during a media preview of the i Light Marina Bay festival in Singapore March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

<p>An attack helicopter, believed to Russian, flies over a Russian military base at the Crimean port of Sevastopol, Ukraine March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

2014年 3月 7日

An attack helicopter, believed to Russian, flies over a Russian military base at the Crimean port of Sevastopol, Ukraine March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

<p>A man runs with a baby to take cover from teargas and stones during riots in Caracas, Venezuela March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

2014年 3月 7日

A man runs with a baby to take cover from teargas and stones during riots in Caracas, Venezuela March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

<p>Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S.Secretary of State John Kerry meet to discuss the Ukraine crisis, at the Conference on International Support to Libya, in Rome March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

2014年 3月 7日

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S.Secretary of State John Kerry meet to discuss the Ukraine crisis, at the Conference on International Support to Libya, in Rome March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

<p>Police detain a protester during a demonstration against Algerian President Abdulaziz Bouteflika's decision to run for a fourth term, in Algiers, Algeria March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina</p>

2014年 3月 7日

Police detain a protester during a demonstration against Algerian President Abdulaziz Bouteflika's decision to run for a fourth term, in Algiers, Algeria March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

<p>A man plays the accordion as he sits outside a tent in a protest camp set up close to the entrance of the IGas exploratory gas drilling site at Barton Moss, near Manchester, northern England, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

2014年 3月 7日

A man plays the accordion as he sits outside a tent in a protest camp set up close to the entrance of the IGas exploratory gas drilling site at Barton Moss, near Manchester, northern England, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

<p>Former NBA basketball player Yao Ming, who is also a member of the 12th Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee, gestures as he meets journalists during a news conference as a part of CPPCC, in Beijing, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

2014年 3月 7日

Former NBA basketball player Yao Ming, who is also a member of the 12th Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee, gestures as he meets journalists during a news conference as a part of CPPCC, in Beijing, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

<p>A commuter stands on the doorsteps of a moving train in New Delhi March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A commuter stands on the doorsteps of a moving train in New Delhi March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

2014年 3月 7日

A commuter stands on the doorsteps of a moving train in New Delhi March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Ukrainian opposition politicians Yulia Tymoshenko and Vitaly Klitschko sit together at the European People's Party Elections Congress in Dublin, Ireland March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

2014年 3月 7日

Ukrainian opposition politicians Yulia Tymoshenko and Vitaly Klitschko sit together at the European People's Party Elections Congress in Dublin, Ireland March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

<p>Locals and fire-fighters try to control a fire at a garment factory in Dhaka, Bangladesh March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

2014年 3月 7日

Locals and fire-fighters try to control a fire at a garment factory in Dhaka, Bangladesh March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Police fire teargas at anti-government protesters at Altamira square in Caracas, Venezuela March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

2014年 3月 7日

Police fire teargas at anti-government protesters at Altamira square in Caracas, Venezuela March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

<p>Tape in the colors of the Ukrainian flag is seen on the weapon of a Ukrainian serviceman standing guard at an air base located in the village of Lyubimovka near Sevastopol, in Crimea, Ukraine March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

2014年 3月 7日

Tape in the colors of the Ukrainian flag is seen on the weapon of a Ukrainian serviceman standing guard at an air base located in the village of Lyubimovka near Sevastopol, in Crimea, Ukraine March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

