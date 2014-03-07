Editor's choice
Members of Crimean self-defense units and Interior Ministry members block a topless activist from the Ukraimore
Members of Crimean self-defense units and Interior Ministry members block a topless activist from the Ukrainian feminist group Femen, who is taking part in an anti-war protest, near the Crimean parliament building in Simferopol, Ukraine March 6, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A Free Syrian Army fighter fires a weapon in eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus, Syria March 5, 2014. REUTERSmore
A Free Syrian Army fighter fires a weapon in eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus, Syria March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar al-Bushy
A man widely believed to be Bitcoin currency founder Satoshi Nakamoto is surrounded by reporters as he leavmore
A man widely believed to be Bitcoin currency founder Satoshi Nakamoto is surrounded by reporters as he leaves his home in Temple City, California March 6, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
A member of the defense legal team reaches out to Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius as he hmore
A member of the defense legal team reaches out to Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius as he holds his head while a witness testifies during the fourth day of his trial for the murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, South Africa March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Longari/Pool
Newly elected Geelong Mayor, Darryn Lyons poses for a photograph in his mayoral robes in the living room ofmore
Newly elected Geelong Mayor, Darryn Lyons poses for a photograph in his mayoral robes in the living room of his home in Geelong, Australia February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A boy is covered with a shawl as his mother carries him as she arrives to receive her free medical check-upmore
A boy is covered with a shawl as his mother carries him as she arrives to receive her free medical check-up during an event organized by the Amnesty International in Nuwakot, Nepal March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Saadi Gaddafi, son of Muammar Gaddafi, is seen inside a prison in Tripoli, Libya in this handout photographmore
Saadi Gaddafi, son of Muammar Gaddafi, is seen inside a prison in Tripoli, Libya in this handout photograph provided by the prison's relations department on March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Prison Media Office/Handout via Reuters
A Dogue de Bordeaux awaits its class during the first day of the Crufts dog show in Birmingham, central Engmore
A Dogue de Bordeaux awaits its class during the first day of the Crufts dog show in Birmingham, central England March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A man rests on a mat as another washes his face prior to prayers near a mosque where internally displaced Mmore
A man rests on a mat as another washes his face prior to prayers near a mosque where internally displaced Muslims are stranded due to the ongoing sectarian violence in Bangui, Central African Republic March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
An anti-austerity protester reacts from the effects of tear gas during scuffles with police officers duringmore
An anti-austerity protester reacts from the effects of tear gas during scuffles with police officers during a demonstration by several hundreds of protesters, some of them from the communist-affiliated trade union PAME, in Athens, Greece March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A priest reads a prayer for peace to Ukrainian servicemen at a base in the Crimean village of Belbek, near more
A priest reads a prayer for peace to Ukrainian servicemen at a base in the Crimean village of Belbek, near Simferopol, Ukraine March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Doug Varrieur practices his firing stance on the firing range with an unloaded weapon in the yard of his homore
Doug Varrieur practices his firing stance on the firing range with an unloaded weapon in the yard of his home in Big Pine Keys in the Florida Keys March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
A group of people pose for pictures with Wayne Garrett and Caitlind Brown of Canada's light installation "Cmore
A group of people pose for pictures with Wayne Garrett and Caitlind Brown of Canada's light installation "CLOUD" during a media preview of the i Light Marina Bay festival in Singapore March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
An attack helicopter, believed to Russian, flies over a Russian military base at the Crimean port of Sevastmore
An attack helicopter, believed to Russian, flies over a Russian military base at the Crimean port of Sevastopol, Ukraine March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A man runs with a baby to take cover from teargas and stones during riots in Caracas, Venezuela March 6, 20more
A man runs with a baby to take cover from teargas and stones during riots in Caracas, Venezuela March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S.Secretary of State John Kerry meet to discuss the Ukraine more
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S.Secretary of State John Kerry meet to discuss the Ukraine crisis, at the Conference on International Support to Libya, in Rome March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Police detain a protester during a demonstration against Algerian President Abdulaziz Bouteflika's decisionmore
Police detain a protester during a demonstration against Algerian President Abdulaziz Bouteflika's decision to run for a fourth term, in Algiers, Algeria March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina
A man plays the accordion as he sits outside a tent in a protest camp set up close to the entrance of the Imore
A man plays the accordion as he sits outside a tent in a protest camp set up close to the entrance of the IGas exploratory gas drilling site at Barton Moss, near Manchester, northern England, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Former NBA basketball player Yao Ming, who is also a member of the 12th Chinese People's Political Consultamore
Former NBA basketball player Yao Ming, who is also a member of the 12th Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee, gestures as he meets journalists during a news conference as a part of CPPCC, in Beijing, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily
A commuter stands on the doorsteps of a moving train in New Delhi March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A commuter stands on the doorsteps of a moving train in New Delhi March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Ukrainian opposition politicians Yulia Tymoshenko and Vitaly Klitschko sit together at the European People'more
Ukrainian opposition politicians Yulia Tymoshenko and Vitaly Klitschko sit together at the European People's Party Elections Congress in Dublin, Ireland March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Locals and fire-fighters try to control a fire at a garment factory in Dhaka, Bangladesh March 6, 2014. REmore
Locals and fire-fighters try to control a fire at a garment factory in Dhaka, Bangladesh March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Police fire teargas at anti-government protesters at Altamira square in Caracas, Venezuela March 6, 2014. more
Police fire teargas at anti-government protesters at Altamira square in Caracas, Venezuela March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Tape in the colors of the Ukrainian flag is seen on the weapon of a Ukrainian serviceman standing guard at more
Tape in the colors of the Ukrainian flag is seen on the weapon of a Ukrainian serviceman standing guard at an air base located in the village of Lyubimovka near Sevastopol, in Crimea, Ukraine March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
