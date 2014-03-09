Editors Choice

版本:
<p>Ukrainian servicemen look out of the gate of their military base near Sevastopol, March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

<p>A member of a charity group, who was invited by Malaysia Airlines to comfort the relatives of passengers of Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, speaks to journalists at a hotel in Beijing March 9, 2014. The Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777-200ER aircraft carrying 227 passengers and 12 crew was presumed to have crashed off the Vietnamese coast on Saturday, and European officials said two people on board were using false identities. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

<p>ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH Men try to pull a body from under the rubble at a site hit by what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's district of al-Sukari March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan</p>

<p>Models wait backstage during a fashion show organized by designer and stylist Sonia Bafonga to celebrate International Women's Day with the theme of promoting peace, in the capital of Bangui March 8, 2014. On March 8 activists around the globe celebrate International Women's Day, which dates back to the beginning of the 20th Century and has been observed by the United Nations since 1975. The UN writes that it is an occasion to commemorate achievements in women's rights and to call for further change. REUTERS/Camille Lepage</p>

<p>Spain's Ruth Beitia competes in the women's high jump final at the world indoor athletics championships at the ERGO Arena in Sopot March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

<p>Israeli soldiers take up position during clashes with Palestinian stone-throwers following a rally marking International Woman's Day at Qalandiya checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman</p>

<p>Members of a pro-Russian self defence unit take an oath to the Crimea government in Simferopol March 8, 2014. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Saturday the new Ukrainian government should stick to an agreement signed by the ousted president, signalling no change in Moscow's position over the Crimea crisis. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

<p>Scotland's Alex Dunbar is tackled by France's Maxime Mermoz during their Six Nations rugby union match at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh Scotland, March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne</p>

<p>Protesters who oppose Russia's intervention in Ukraine's political crisis hold placards, one of them depicting Russia's President Vladimir Putin, during a rally outside the Russian embassy in Athens March 8, 2014. The mood darkened in Russian-occupied Crimea on Saturday after overnight confrontations between Russian troops and besieged Ukrainian soldiers raised tensions on the ground in the biggest East-West face-off since the Cold War. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis</p>

<p>West Bromwich Albion's Morgan Amalfitano (R) challenges Manchester United's Robin Van Persie during their English Premier League soccer match at The Hawthorns in West Bromwich, central England March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

<p>Police detain a participant during an anti-war protest at The Field of Mars in St. Petersburg March 8, 2014. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Saturday the new Ukrainian government should stick to an agreement signed by the ousted president, signalling no change in Moscow's position over the Crimea crisis. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev</p>

<p>Ireland's Iain Henderson wins the ball against Italy in their Six Nations rugby union match at Aviva stadium in Dublin March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

<p>Tyler Walker of the U.S. crashes as he takes a jump during the men's sitting skiing downhill at the 2014 Sochi Paralympic Winter Games at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann</p>

<p>A farmer shouts while running alongside his oxen as they race through a paddy field during the Kakkoor Kalavayal festival at Kakkoor village in the southern Indian state of Kerala March 8, 2014. The post harvest festival is celebrated by the farmers of Kakkoor village and the surrounding villages. REUTERS/Sivaram V</p>

<p>Eintracht Frankfurt's Alexander Madlung (R) is attacked by Hamburg SV's Michael Mancienne (C) and Johan Djourou (L) as he scores the opening goal during their German Bundesliga first division soccer match in Hamburg, March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer</p>

<p>French President Francois Hollande walks to a meeting with women at the Ministry of Women's Rights in Paris March 8, 2014. On March 8 activists around the globe celebrate International Women's Day, which dates back to the beginning of the 20th Century and has been observed by the United Nations since 1975. The UN writes that it is an occasion to commemorate achievements in women's rights and to call for further change. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer</p>

<p>Chelsea's Branislav Ivanovic (R) is challenged by Tottenham Hotspur's Jan Vertonghen during their English Premier League soccer match at Stamford Bridge in London March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

<p>Children sit inside a container truck as they wait to depart to the west of the country towards the border with Cameroon, in a convoy escorted by African Union (AU) peacekeeping forces as they flee sectarian violence in the capital Bangui March 8, 2014. People hid in the containers so as not to be seen by the rest of the population as they flee. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

<p>A national policeman fires tear gas at anti-government protesters hiding in an apartment building during a protest in Caracas March 8, 2014. Latin American foreign ministers will meet next week to discuss the unrest in Venezuela that has left at least 20 dead and convulsed the South American OPEC nation, diplomatic sources said on Friday. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

<p>Flowers are placed on a Russian navy monument during a pro-Russia rally in the Crimean port city of Sevastopol March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

<p>A woman collects recyclable material in the Duquesa garbage dump in Santo Domingo March 8, 2014. On March 8th activists around the globe celebrate International Women's Day, which dates back to the beginning of the 20th Century and has been observed by the United Nations since 1975. The UN writes that it is an occasion to commemorate achievements in women's rights and to call for further change. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas</p>

<p>California Lt. Governor Gavin Newsom waits to go onstage to speak at the 2014 California Democrats State Convention at the Los Angeles Convention Center March 8, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

<p>Members of the Ukrainian navy meet with their loved ones at the Crimean port of Sevastopol March 8, 2014. Warning shots were fired to prevent an unarmed international military observer mission from entering Ukraine's Russian-occupied Crimea on Saturday, as new confrontations between Russian and Ukrainian troops raised tension ever higher. Russia's seizure of the Black Sea peninsula, which began about 10 days ago, has so far been bloodless, but its forces have become increasingly aggressive towards Ukrainian troops, who are trapped in bases and have offered no resistance. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

