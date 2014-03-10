版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 3月 10日 星期一 19:55 BJT

Editor's choice

<p>Police detain a pro-Russian demonstrator during a rally in Donetsk, Ukraine March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Police detain a pro-Russian demonstrator during a rally in Donetsk, Ukraine March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stringmore

2014年 3月 10日 星期一

Police detain a pro-Russian demonstrator during a rally in Donetsk, Ukraine March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
1 / 21
<p>A doctor conducts a thyroid examination on five-year-old girl as her older brother and a nurse take care of her at a clinic in temporary housing complex in Nihonmatsu, west of the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, Fukushima prefecture, Japan February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

A doctor conducts a thyroid examination on five-year-old girl as her older brother and a nurse take care ofmore

2014年 3月 10日 星期一

A doctor conducts a thyroid examination on five-year-old girl as her older brother and a nurse take care of her at a clinic in temporary housing complex in Nihonmatsu, west of the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, Fukushima prefecture, Japan February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Close
2 / 21
<p>Russian soldier looks at a Russian flag during a medal ceremony at the 2014 Sochi Paralympic Winter Games in Rosa Khutor, Russia March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

Russian soldier looks at a Russian flag during a medal ceremony at the 2014 Sochi Paralympic Winter Games imore

2014年 3月 10日 星期一

Russian soldier looks at a Russian flag during a medal ceremony at the 2014 Sochi Paralympic Winter Games in Rosa Khutor, Russia March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Close
3 / 21
<p>A girl jumps next to a picture of late Venezuela's president Hugo Chavez at Plaza Bolivar in Caracas March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

A girl jumps next to a picture of late Venezuela's president Hugo Chavez at Plaza Bolivar in Caracas March more

2014年 3月 10日 星期一

A girl jumps next to a picture of late Venezuela's president Hugo Chavez at Plaza Bolivar in Caracas March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
4 / 21
<p>A girl sits at the back of a truck as she prepares to flee sectarian violence with other Muslim families in a convoy escorted by African Union peacekeepers towards the border with Cameroon, in the town of Bouar, Central African Republic March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

A girl sits at the back of a truck as she prepares to flee sectarian violence with other Muslim families inmore

2014年 3月 10日 星期一

A girl sits at the back of a truck as she prepares to flee sectarian violence with other Muslim families in a convoy escorted by African Union peacekeepers towards the border with Cameroon, in the town of Bouar, Central African Republic March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
5 / 21
<p>Omo Osaghae of the U.S. runs to win the men's 60 meters hurdles final at the world indoor athletics championships at the ERGO Arena in Sopot March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Omo Osaghae of the U.S. runs to win the men's 60 meters hurdles final at the world indoor athletics champiomore

2014年 3月 10日 星期一

Omo Osaghae of the U.S. runs to win the men's 60 meters hurdles final at the world indoor athletics championships at the ERGO Arena in Sopot March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
6 / 21
<p>An anti-government protester sets up a barricade next to a burning kiosk during a protest at Altamira square in Caracas, Venezuela March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

An anti-government protester sets up a barricade next to a burning kiosk during a protest at Altamira squarmore

2014年 3月 10日 星期一

An anti-government protester sets up a barricade next to a burning kiosk during a protest at Altamira square in Caracas, Venezuela March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
7 / 21
<p>A member of the local Crimean Tatar community looks out of a makeshift shelter to keep watch against pro-Russian supporters near their houses on the outskirts of Simferopol, Ukraine March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

A member of the local Crimean Tatar community looks out of a makeshift shelter to keep watch against pro-Rumore

2014年 3月 10日 星期一

A member of the local Crimean Tatar community looks out of a makeshift shelter to keep watch against pro-Russian supporters near their houses on the outskirts of Simferopol, Ukraine March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
8 / 21
<p>Hindu devotees daubed in colours sing religious songs as they celebrate "Lathmar Holi" at the village of Barsana in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

Hindu devotees daubed in colours sing religious songs as they celebrate "Lathmar Holi" at the village of Bamore

2014年 3月 10日 星期一

Hindu devotees daubed in colours sing religious songs as they celebrate "Lathmar Holi" at the village of Barsana in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Close
9 / 21
<p>Cuba's Yarisley Silva celebrates winning the women's pole vault final during the world indoor athletics championships at the ERGO Arena in Sopot, Poland March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

Cuba's Yarisley Silva celebrates winning the women's pole vault final during the world indoor athletics chamore

2014年 3月 10日 星期一

Cuba's Yarisley Silva celebrates winning the women's pole vault final during the world indoor athletics championships at the ERGO Arena in Sopot, Poland March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
10 / 21
<p>A general view of a deserted and damaged street filled with debris in Homs, Syria March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Thaer Al Khalidiya</p>

A general view of a deserted and damaged street filled with debris in Homs, Syria March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Thmore

2014年 3月 10日 星期一

A general view of a deserted and damaged street filled with debris in Homs, Syria March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Thaer Al Khalidiya

Close
11 / 21
<p>Eloyse Lesueur of France competes in the women's long jump final at the world indoor athletics championships at the ERGO Arena in Sopot March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

Eloyse Lesueur of France competes in the women's long jump final at the world indoor athletics championshipmore

2014年 3月 10日 星期一

Eloyse Lesueur of France competes in the women's long jump final at the world indoor athletics championships at the ERGO Arena in Sopot March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
12 / 21
<p>Two women wearing nun outfits drink beer while watching the playoff draw between Quebec and Manitoba at the 2014 Tim Hortons Brier curling championships in Kamloops, British Columbia March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ben Nelms</p>

Two women wearing nun outfits drink beer while watching the playoff draw between Quebec and Manitoba at themore

2014年 3月 10日 星期一

Two women wearing nun outfits drink beer while watching the playoff draw between Quebec and Manitoba at the 2014 Tim Hortons Brier curling championships in Kamloops, British Columbia March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

Close
13 / 21
<p>British comedian Russell Brand performs at his Messiah Complex show at Brixton Academy in London March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

British comedian Russell Brand performs at his Messiah Complex show at Brixton Academy in London March 9, 2more

2014年 3月 10日 星期一

British comedian Russell Brand performs at his Messiah Complex show at Brixton Academy in London March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Close
14 / 21
<p>A Canadian Sphynx cat is evaluated during an international feline beauty show in Bucharest, Romania March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel</p>

A Canadian Sphynx cat is evaluated during an international feline beauty show in Bucharest, Romania March 9more

2014年 3月 10日 星期一

A Canadian Sphynx cat is evaluated during an international feline beauty show in Bucharest, Romania March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

Close
15 / 21
<p>Historian Earl Schandelmeier gazes at a ridge of residential homes above the site of Duffy's Cut in Malvern, Pennsylvania March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela</p>

Historian Earl Schandelmeier gazes at a ridge of residential homes above the site of Duffy's Cut in Malvernmore

2014年 3月 10日 星期一

Historian Earl Schandelmeier gazes at a ridge of residential homes above the site of Duffy's Cut in Malvern, Pennsylvania March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Close
16 / 21
<p>Former oligarch Mikhail Khodorkovsky speaks with wounded anti-government protesters at a hospital in Kiev March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva</p>

Former oligarch Mikhail Khodorkovsky speaks with wounded anti-government protesters at a hospital in Kiev Mmore

2014年 3月 10日 星期一

Former oligarch Mikhail Khodorkovsky speaks with wounded anti-government protesters at a hospital in Kiev March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Close
17 / 21
<p>Greece's Nikoleta Kiriakopoulou loses her grip as her pole breaks while competing in the women's pole vault final at the world indoor athletics championships at the ERGO Arena in Sopot March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel</p>

Greece's Nikoleta Kiriakopoulou loses her grip as her pole breaks while competing in the women's pole vaultmore

2014年 3月 10日 星期一

Greece's Nikoleta Kiriakopoulou loses her grip as her pole breaks while competing in the women's pole vault final at the world indoor athletics championships at the ERGO Arena in Sopot March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Close
18 / 21
<p>A competitor has tanning lotion applied on his leg during the 10th South Asian bodybuilding championship in Lahore, Pakistan March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza</p>

A competitor has tanning lotion applied on his leg during the 10th South Asian bodybuilding championship inmore

2014年 3月 10日 星期一

A competitor has tanning lotion applied on his leg during the 10th South Asian bodybuilding championship in Lahore, Pakistan March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Close
19 / 21
<p>A woman survivor holds her crying baby in a hospital in Aleppo's al-Sakhour district, after what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped at Aleppo's Haydariye district by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan</p>

A woman survivor holds her crying baby in a hospital in Aleppo's al-Sakhour district, after what activists more

2014年 3月 10日 星期一

A woman survivor holds her crying baby in a hospital in Aleppo's al-Sakhour district, after what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped at Aleppo's Haydariye district by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Close
20 / 21
<p>An aerial view shows cross-country skiers climbing a hill during the 46th Engadin Ski Marathon near the Swiss mountain resort of St. Moritz March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann</p>

An aerial view shows cross-country skiers climbing a hill during the 46th Engadin Ski Marathon near the Swimore

2014年 3月 10日 星期一

An aerial view shows cross-country skiers climbing a hill during the 46th Engadin Ski Marathon near the Swiss mountain resort of St. Moritz March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Close
21 / 21
重播
下一图片集
Editors Choice

Editors Choice

下一个

Editors Choice

Editors Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 3月 9日
Editors Choice

Editors Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 3月 8日
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 3月 7日
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 3月 6日

精选图集

Macron wins French election

Macron wins French election

Emmanuel Macron is elected president of France, defeating Marine Le Pen, who threatened to take France out of the European Union.

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐