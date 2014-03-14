版本:
中国
2014年 3月 14日

<p>A New York City firefighter looks at the rubble at the site of a building explosion in the Harlem section of New York, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

2014年 3月 14日

A New York City firefighter looks at the rubble at the site of a building explosion in the Harlem section of New York, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

<p>A cosplayer poses in front of the Sunrise Orient, a 2,500-ton cargo ship, which is beached at Cheung Chau in Hong Kong March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

2014年 3月 14日

A cosplayer poses in front of the Sunrise Orient, a 2,500-ton cargo ship, which is beached at Cheung Chau in Hong Kong March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

<p>Soldiers of the 2nd Battalion of the Royal Regiment of Scotland carry an empty coffin at a WWI memorial during a rehearsal for a reburial ceremony at the Loos-en-Gohelle Commonwealth war cemetery near Lens in northern France, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol</p>

2014年 3月 14日

Soldiers of the 2nd Battalion of the Royal Regiment of Scotland carry an empty coffin at a WWI memorial during a rehearsal for a reburial ceremony at the Loos-en-Gohelle Commonwealth war cemetery near Lens in northern France, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

<p>A person dressed like the character of Spiderman hangs from a wall in Hollywood, California March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

2014年 3月 14日

A person dressed like the character of Spiderman hangs from a wall in Hollywood, California March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Mili Baxter poses with a red balloon while recreating the image from artist Banksy's "There Is Always Hope" graffiti, on Parliament Square in London March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

2014年 3月 14日

Mili Baxter poses with a red balloon while recreating the image from artist Banksy's "There Is Always Hope" graffiti, on Parliament Square in London March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

<p>A paramilitary policeman stands guard near a portrait of China's late leader Mao Zedong, at the Tiananmen Square, near the Great Hall of the People, the venue holding the closing ceremony of the Chinese National People's Congress (NPC), in Beijing, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic</p>

2014年 3月 14日

A paramilitary policeman stands guard near a portrait of China's late leader Mao Zedong, at the Tiananmen Square, near the Great Hall of the People, the venue holding the closing ceremony of the Chinese National People's Congress (NPC), in Beijing, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

<p>Ukraine Prime Minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk holds up the United Nations charter as he addresses a meeting of the United Nations Security Council on the crisis in Ukraine, at U.N. Headquarters in New York, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

2014年 3月 14日

Ukraine Prime Minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk holds up the United Nations charter as he addresses a meeting of the United Nations Security Council on the crisis in Ukraine, at U.N. Headquarters in New York, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

<p>Chadian soldiers march during Flintlock 2014, a U.S.-led international training mission for African militaries, in Diffa, Niger March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

2014年 3月 14日

Chadian soldiers march during Flintlock 2014, a U.S.-led international training mission for African militaries, in Diffa, Niger March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

<p>National police transport an anti-government protester detainee during a protest against Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

2014年 3月 14日

National police transport an anti-government protester detainee during a protest against Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

<p>Shazia, a six year-old-girl, plays with street dogs on bamboo sticks at a timber market in Mumbai, India March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

2014年 3月 14日

Shazia, a six year-old-girl, plays with street dogs on bamboo sticks at a timber market in Mumbai, India March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

<p>Police separate participants of anti-war and pro-Russian rallies as they clash in Donetsk, Ukraine March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

2014年 3月 14日

Police separate participants of anti-war and pro-Russian rallies as they clash in Donetsk, Ukraine March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>A U.S. Airways plane with a collapsed nose is seen at Philadelphia International Airport March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek</p>

2014年 3月 14日

A U.S. Airways plane with a collapsed nose is seen at Philadelphia International Airport March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek

<p>Businessmen enjoy the good weather at lunch time under the Arche de la Defense, in the financial and business district west of Paris, as warm and sunny weather continues in France, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

2014年 3月 14日

Businessmen enjoy the good weather at lunch time under the Arche de la Defense, in the financial and business district west of Paris, as warm and sunny weather continues in France, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

<p>Secretary of State John Kerry testifies at a Senate hearing held by the Subcommittee on State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs to examine proposed budget estimates for fiscal year 2015 for the Department of State and Foreign Operations in Washington, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

2014年 3月 14日

Secretary of State John Kerry testifies at a Senate hearing held by the Subcommittee on State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs to examine proposed budget estimates for fiscal year 2015 for the Department of State and Foreign Operations in Washington, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

<p>A crew member from the Royal Malaysian Air Force looks through the window of a Malaysian Air Force CN235 aircraft during a Search and Rescue operation to find the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, in the Straits of Malacca March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said</p>

2014年 3月 14日

A crew member from the Royal Malaysian Air Force looks through the window of a Malaysian Air Force CN235 aircraft during a Search and Rescue operation to find the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, in the Straits of Malacca March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said

<p>A Palestinian man warms himself by a fire inside his house at Shati refugee camp in Gaza City March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

2014年 3月 14日

A Palestinian man warms himself by a fire inside his house at Shati refugee camp in Gaza City March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

<p>A boy stands near barbed wire outside his home in Doctor Juan Leon Mallorquin, Paraguay March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno</p>

2014年 3月 14日

A boy stands near barbed wire outside his home in Doctor Juan Leon Mallorquin, Paraguay March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

<p>A toy is seen at Pombeba island in the Guanabara Bay in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

2014年 3月 14日

A toy is seen at Pombeba island in the Guanabara Bay in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

<p>Cast members Ryan Hansen, Kristen Bell, and Jason Dohring pose at the premiere of "Veronica Mars" in Hollywood, California March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

2014年 3月 14日

Cast members Ryan Hansen, Kristen Bell, and Jason Dohring pose at the premiere of "Veronica Mars" in Hollywood, California March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>A frozen stairwell is seen at the site of a building collapse in Harlem, New York March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

2014年 3月 14日

A frozen stairwell is seen at the site of a building collapse in Harlem, New York March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>Traffic lights are seen in early morning thick fog in London March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Boyce</p>

Traffic lights are seen in early morning thick fog in London March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Boyce

2014年 3月 14日

Traffic lights are seen in early morning thick fog in London March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Boyce

2014年 3月 13日
2014年 3月 10日
2014年 3月 9日
2014年 3月 8日

