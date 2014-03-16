版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 3月 16日 星期日 14:46 BJT

Editor's Choice

<p>Samantha Power (R), the American ambassador to the United Nations talks to Russia's ambassador to the United Nations, Vitaly Churkin, before a vote regarding the Ukrainian crisis is taken at the U.N. Security Council in New York March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Samantha Power (R), the American ambassador to the United Nations talks to Russia's ambassador to the Unitemore

2014年 3月 16日 星期日

Samantha Power (R), the American ambassador to the United Nations talks to Russia's ambassador to the United Nations, Vitaly Churkin, before a vote regarding the Ukrainian crisis is taken at the U.N. Security Council in New York March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
1 / 24
<p>Italy's Michele Campagnaro loses his shoe during their Six Nations rugby union match against England at Olympic Stadium in Rome March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

Italy's Michele Campagnaro loses his shoe during their Six Nations rugby union match against England at Olymore

2014年 3月 16日 星期日

Italy's Michele Campagnaro loses his shoe during their Six Nations rugby union match against England at Olympic Stadium in Rome March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
2 / 24
<p>A devotee in a state of trance is calmed by volunteers during the annual Magic Tattoo Festival at Wat Bang Phra in Nakhon Prathom province March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

A devotee in a state of trance is calmed by volunteers during the annual Magic Tattoo Festival at Wat Bang more

2014年 3月 16日 星期日

A devotee in a state of trance is calmed by volunteers during the annual Magic Tattoo Festival at Wat Bang Phra in Nakhon Prathom province March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
3 / 24
<p>Riders compete on the frozen Yenisei River during the 44th Ice Derby amateur horse race near the settlement of Novosyolovo, some 250 km (155 miles) south of the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, March 15, 2014.REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

Riders compete on the frozen Yenisei River during the 44th Ice Derby amateur horse race near the settlementmore

2014年 3月 16日 星期日

Riders compete on the frozen Yenisei River during the 44th Ice Derby amateur horse race near the settlement of Novosyolovo, some 250 km (155 miles) south of the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, March 15, 2014.REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
4 / 24
<p>England's Mike Brown (L) and Jack Nowell jump for the ball during their Six Nations rugby union match against Italy at the Olympic Stadium in Rome March 15, 2014. REUTERS/alessandro Bianchi</p>

England's Mike Brown (L) and Jack Nowell jump for the ball during their Six Nations rugby union match againmore

2014年 3月 16日 星期日

England's Mike Brown (L) and Jack Nowell jump for the ball during their Six Nations rugby union match against Italy at the Olympic Stadium in Rome March 15, 2014. REUTERS/alessandro Bianchi

Close
5 / 24
<p>Ultra-Orthodox Jewish children, dressed in special costumes for Purim, stand on a table in the synagogue during celebrations for the Jewish holiday of Purim in Bnei Brak March 15, 2014.REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish children, dressed in special costumes for Purim, stand on a table in the synagogue dumore

2014年 3月 16日 星期日

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish children, dressed in special costumes for Purim, stand on a table in the synagogue during celebrations for the Jewish holiday of Purim in Bnei Brak March 15, 2014.REUTERS/Nir Elias

Close
6 / 24
<p>Russian punk band Pussy Riot members Maria Alyokhina (back) and Nadezhda Tolokonnikova attend an anti-war rally in Moscow March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

Russian punk band Pussy Riot members Maria Alyokhina (back) and Nadezhda Tolokonnikova attend an anti-war rmore

2014年 3月 16日 星期日

Russian punk band Pussy Riot members Maria Alyokhina (back) and Nadezhda Tolokonnikova attend an anti-war rally in Moscow March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Close
7 / 24
<p>Students of Odivelas military high school shout slogans during a protest organized by Portuguese militaries in Lisbon March15, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante</p>

Students of Odivelas military high school shout slogans during a protest organized by Portuguese militariesmore

2014年 3月 16日 星期日

Students of Odivelas military high school shout slogans during a protest organized by Portuguese militaries in Lisbon March15, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Close
8 / 24
<p>A boy stands in front of the Crimean parliament building, with members of Crimean self-defence units seen in the background, on the eve of a referendum in Simferopol March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

A boy stands in front of the Crimean parliament building, with members of Crimean self-defence units seen imore

2014年 3月 16日 星期日

A boy stands in front of the Crimean parliament building, with members of Crimean self-defence units seen in the background, on the eve of a referendum in Simferopol March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Close
9 / 24
<p>Atletico Madrid's Tobias Albertine Maurits Alderweireld (C) heads the ball during the Spanish first division soccer match against Espanyol at Vicente Calderon stadium in Madrid, March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

Atletico Madrid's Tobias Albertine Maurits Alderweireld (C) heads the ball during the Spanish first divisiomore

2014年 3月 16日 星期日

Atletico Madrid's Tobias Albertine Maurits Alderweireld (C) heads the ball during the Spanish first division soccer match against Espanyol at Vicente Calderon stadium in Madrid, March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Close
10 / 24
<p>Prince Albert II of Monaco (L) and French President Francois Hollande attends the Six Nations rugby union match between Ireland and France at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, near Paris, March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

Prince Albert II of Monaco (L) and French President Francois Hollande attends the Six Nations rugby union mmore

2014年 3月 16日 星期日

Prince Albert II of Monaco (L) and French President Francois Hollande attends the Six Nations rugby union match between Ireland and France at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, near Paris, March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
11 / 24
<p>Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones performs during their 14 on Fire concert at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Tim Chong</p>

Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones performs during their 14 on Fire concert at Marina Bay Sands in Singaporemore

2014年 3月 16日 星期日

Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones performs during their 14 on Fire concert at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Tim Chong

Close
12 / 24
<p>A man holds a Crimean flag during a pro-Russian rally on the eve of a referendum in Lenin Square in Simferopol, March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

A man holds a Crimean flag during a pro-Russian rally on the eve of a referendum in Lenin Square in Simferomore

2014年 3月 16日 星期日

A man holds a Crimean flag during a pro-Russian rally on the eve of a referendum in Lenin Square in Simferopol, March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Close
13 / 24
<p>Aston Villa's Ashley Westwood (L) is challenged by Chelsea's Eden Hazard during their English Premier League soccer match at Villa Park in Birmingham, central England March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

Aston Villa's Ashley Westwood (L) is challenged by Chelsea's Eden Hazard during their English Premier Leagumore

2014年 3月 16日 星期日

Aston Villa's Ashley Westwood (L) is challenged by Chelsea's Eden Hazard during their English Premier League soccer match at Villa Park in Birmingham, central England March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
14 / 24
<p>National guard troops patrol Altamira square after clashing with anti-government protesters in Caracas March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

National guard troops patrol Altamira square after clashing with anti-government protesters in Caracas Marcmore

2014年 3月 16日 星期日

National guard troops patrol Altamira square after clashing with anti-government protesters in Caracas March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Close
15 / 24
<p>A Palestinian family sits inside their makeshift house during power cuts in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa</p>

A Palestinian family sits inside their makeshift house during power cuts in Khan Younis in the southern Gazmore

2014年 3月 16日 星期日

A Palestinian family sits inside their makeshift house during power cuts in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Close
16 / 24
<p>France's Louis Picamoles (L) and France's Brice Dulin (2ndR) are surrounded by Ireland's players during their Six Nations rugby union match at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, near Paris, March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

France's Louis Picamoles (L) and France's Brice Dulin (2ndR) are surrounded by Ireland's players during themore

2014年 3月 16日 星期日

France's Louis Picamoles (L) and France's Brice Dulin (2ndR) are surrounded by Ireland's players during their Six Nations rugby union match at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, near Paris, March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Close
17 / 24
<p>An artwork of dresses and sheep legs depicting the violence in Syria is hung during a demonstraion marking three years since the start of the uprising in Kafranbel, Idlib countryside March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Aref Haj Youssef</p>

An artwork of dresses and sheep legs depicting the violence in Syria is hung during a demonstraion marking more

2014年 3月 16日 星期日

An artwork of dresses and sheep legs depicting the violence in Syria is hung during a demonstraion marking three years since the start of the uprising in Kafranbel, Idlib countryside March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Aref Haj Youssef

Close
18 / 24
<p>A child sick with malaria and from malnutrition lies on a bed in a hospital in Bor March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu</p>

A child sick with malaria and from malnutrition lies on a bed in a hospital in Bor March 15, 2014. REUTERS/more

2014年 3月 16日 星期日

A child sick with malaria and from malnutrition lies on a bed in a hospital in Bor March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu

Close
19 / 24
<p>Residents try to cross from Syria to Turkey illegally, from the Assi River, in Al-Hmazih village March 13, 2014. Picture taken March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Fadi Mashan</p>

Residents try to cross from Syria to Turkey illegally, from the Assi River, in Al-Hmazih village March 13, more

2014年 3月 16日 星期日

Residents try to cross from Syria to Turkey illegally, from the Assi River, in Al-Hmazih village March 13, 2014. Picture taken March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Fadi Mashan

Close
20 / 24
<p>Applicants struggle to submit copies of their acknowledgement forms to an immigration officer during a recruitment drive for the Nigeria Immigration Service at the National Stadium in Abuja March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde</p>

Applicants struggle to submit copies of their acknowledgement forms to an immigration officer during a recrmore

2014年 3月 16日 星期日

Applicants struggle to submit copies of their acknowledgement forms to an immigration officer during a recruitment drive for the Nigeria Immigration Service at the National Stadium in Abuja March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Close
21 / 24
<p>Lille's Simon Kjaer (top) fights for the ball with Nantes' goalkeeper Remy Riou and Lucas Deaux (R) during their French Ligue 1 soccer match at Pierre Mauroy Stadium in Villeneuve d'Ascq March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol</p>

Lille's Simon Kjaer (top) fights for the ball with Nantes' goalkeeper Remy Riou and Lucas Deaux (R) during more

2014年 3月 16日 星期日

Lille's Simon Kjaer (top) fights for the ball with Nantes' goalkeeper Remy Riou and Lucas Deaux (R) during their French Ligue 1 soccer match at Pierre Mauroy Stadium in Villeneuve d'Ascq March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Close
22 / 24
<p>Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak (R) addresses reporters as Transport Minister Hishammuddin Hussein stands by him, at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak (R) addresses reporters as Transport Minister Hishammuddin Hussein stamore

2014年 3月 16日 星期日

Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak (R) addresses reporters as Transport Minister Hishammuddin Hussein stands by him, at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
23 / 24
<p>An armed man leaves the Moscow hotel in Simferopol, March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

An armed man leaves the Moscow hotel in Simferopol, March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

2014年 3月 16日 星期日

An armed man leaves the Moscow hotel in Simferopol, March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Close
24 / 24
重播
下一图片集
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

下一个

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 3月 15日
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 3月 14日
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 3月 13日
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 3月 10日

精选图集

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

Antarctica's fragile ice

Antarctica's fragile ice

Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐