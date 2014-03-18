版本:
<p>A Palestinian youth throws a stone towards Israeli soldiers as he jumps over burning tires during clashes that followed a rally to support President Mahmoud Abbas in the West Bank city of Hebron March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma</p>

2014年 3月 18日 星期二

A Palestinian youth throws a stone towards Israeli soldiers as he jumps over burning tires during clashes that followed a rally to support President Mahmoud Abbas in the West Bank city of Hebron March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

<p>Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777-200ER flight MH318 to Beijing sits on the tarmac as passengers are reflected on the glass at the boarding gate at Kuala Lumpur International Airport at approximately 12:20am March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777-200ER flight MH318 to Beijing sits on the tarmac as passengers are reflected on the glass at the boarding gate at Kuala Lumpur International Airport at approximately 12:20am March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

<p>A former soldier of the Armed Forces of the Central African Republic walks down a flight of stairs near an unmaintained swimming pool within the crumbling former palace of late self-proclaimed Emperor Jean-Bedel Bokassa near the village of Barengo, south of the capital Bangui March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

A former soldier of the Armed Forces of the Central African Republic walks down a flight of stairs near an unmaintained swimming pool within the crumbling former palace of late self-proclaimed Emperor Jean-Bedel Bokassa near the village of Barengo, south of the capital Bangui March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

<p>Hindu devotees raise their hands to receive colored holy water from a priest outside a temple during Holi celebrations in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Hindu devotees raise their hands to receive colored holy water from a priest outside a temple during Holi celebrations in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

<p>Pope Francis talks to Argentina's President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner during a private audience at the Vatican March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Alberto Pizzoli/Pool</p>

Pope Francis talks to Argentina's President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner during a private audience at the Vatican March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Alberto Pizzoli/Pool

<p>Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men wearing costumes celebrate the holiday of Purim in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun</p>

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men wearing costumes celebrate the holiday of Purim in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

<p>The 10-meter South Pole Telescope and the BICEP (Background Imaging of Cosmic Extragalactic Polarization) Telescope at Amundsen-Scott South Pole Station is seen against the night sky with the Milky Way in this National Science Foundation picture taken in August, 2008. Astronomers announced that they had discovered ripples in the fabric of space-time that are echoes of the massive expansion of the universe that took place just after the Big Bang. The gravitational waves were detected by the BICEP telescope. REUTERS/Keith Vanderlinde/National Science Foundation/Handout</p>

The 10-meter South Pole Telescope and the BICEP (Background Imaging of Cosmic Extragalactic Polarization) Telescope at Amundsen-Scott South Pole Station is seen against the night sky with the Milky Way in this National Science Foundation picture taken in August, 2008. Astronomers announced that they had discovered ripples in the fabric of space-time that are echoes of the massive expansion of the universe that took place just after the Big Bang. The gravitational waves were detected by the BICEP telescope. REUTERS/Keith Vanderlinde/National Science Foundation/Handout

<p>Polish-French film director Roman Polanski stands in a coffin as he takes part in the presentation of the musical "Le Bal des Vampires" (Dance of the Vampires) at the Mogador theater in Paris March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen</p>

Polish-French film director Roman Polanski stands in a coffin as he takes part in the presentation of the musical "Le Bal des Vampires" (Dance of the Vampires) at the Mogador theater in Paris March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

<p>President Barack Obama meets with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas at the White House in Washington March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

President Barack Obama meets with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas at the White House in Washington March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

<p>A New York City Medical Examiner van leaves the apartment building of designer L'Wren Scott in the Manhattan borough of New York March 17, 2014. Fashion designer L'Wren Scott, the girlfriend of Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger, was found dead in her New York apartment from an apparent suicide, according to a law enforcement official. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A New York City Medical Examiner van leaves the apartment building of designer L'Wren Scott in the Manhattan borough of New York March 17, 2014. Fashion designer L'Wren Scott, the girlfriend of Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger, was found dead in her New York apartment from an apparent suicide, according to a law enforcement official. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>Workers in the public sector scuffle with police during the arrival of a team of inspectors from the IMF, the European Commission and the European Central Bank at the Finance Ministry in Athens March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis</p>

Workers in the public sector scuffle with police during the arrival of a team of inspectors from the IMF, the European Commission and the European Central Bank at the Finance Ministry in Athens March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

<p>Malaysia's acting Transport Minister Hishammuddin Hussein shows two maps with corridors of the last known possible location of the missing Malaysia Airlines MH370 plane as he addresses reporters at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Malaysia's acting Transport Minister Hishammuddin Hussein shows two maps with corridors of the last known possible location of the missing Malaysia Airlines MH370 plane as he addresses reporters at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>A Hindu woman prays while lying on the floor of a temple during Holi celebrations in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

A Hindu woman prays while lying on the floor of a temple during Holi celebrations in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

<p>A laborer works at an upside-down house under construction at Fengjing Ancient Town, Jinshan District, south of Shanghai, China March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

A laborer works at an upside-down house under construction at Fengjing Ancient Town, Jinshan District, south of Shanghai, China March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>An anti-government protester holds a stone in front of a burning bus during a protest against Nicolas Maduro's government in San Cristobal, Venezuela March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez</p>

An anti-government protester holds a stone in front of a burning bus during a protest against Nicolas Maduro's government in San Cristobal, Venezuela March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez

<p>Iraqi security forces fire an artillery during clashes with the al Qaeda-linked Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant in Jurf al-Sakhar, Iraq March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani</p>

Iraqi security forces fire an artillery during clashes with the al Qaeda-linked Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant in Jurf al-Sakhar, Iraq March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

<p>The 100-meter sword-wielding statue of "The Motherland" is seen in the National Museum of the History of the Great Patriotic War in Kiev, Ukraine March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Grishin</p>

The 100-meter sword-wielding statue of "The Motherland" is seen in the National Museum of the History of the Great Patriotic War in Kiev, Ukraine March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Grishin

<p>Reeva Steenkamp's mother June sits in the public gallery as Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius takes his seat in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, South Africa March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Born/Pool</p>

Reeva Steenkamp's mother June sits in the public gallery as Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius takes his seat in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, South Africa March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Born/Pool

<p>Locals search for rubies in waste waters produced from a nearby ruby mine in Mogok, Myanmar February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

Locals search for rubies in waste waters produced from a nearby ruby mine in Mogok, Myanmar February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

<p>Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and her husband Prince William pose for a photograph with members of the 1st Battalion Irish Guards during a visit for a St Patrick's Day Parade at Mons Barracks in Aldershot, southern England March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Bradley Page/Pool</p>

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and her husband Prince William pose for a photograph with members of the 1st Battalion Irish Guards during a visit for a St Patrick's Day Parade at Mons Barracks in Aldershot, southern England March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Bradley Page/Pool

<p>Hindu priest Babulal jumps out of a fire to signify the burning of the demon Holika during a ritual to mark the first day of the Holi spring festival, also known as the Festival of Colors, at village Phalen near the northern Indian city of Mathura March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Hindu priest Babulal jumps out of a fire to signify the burning of the demon Holika during a ritual to mark the first day of the Holi spring festival, also known as the Festival of Colors, at village Phalen near the northern Indian city of Mathura March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Members of a "Maidan" self-defense battalion take part in a training at a Ukrainian Interior Ministry base near Kiev, Ukraine March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

Members of a "Maidan" self-defense battalion take part in a training at a Ukrainian Interior Ministry base near Kiev, Ukraine March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

<p>A girl looks at planes through the window of the departure hall at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

A girl looks at planes through the window of the departure hall at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

