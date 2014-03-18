Editor's choice
A Palestinian youth throws a stone towards Israeli soldiers as he jumps over burning tires during clashes tmore
A Palestinian youth throws a stone towards Israeli soldiers as he jumps over burning tires during clashes that followed a rally to support President Mahmoud Abbas in the West Bank city of Hebron March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777-200ER flight MH318 to Beijing sits on the tarmac as passengers are reflected omore
Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777-200ER flight MH318 to Beijing sits on the tarmac as passengers are reflected on the glass at the boarding gate at Kuala Lumpur International Airport at approximately 12:20am March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A former soldier of the Armed Forces of the Central African Republic walks down a flight of stairs near an more
A former soldier of the Armed Forces of the Central African Republic walks down a flight of stairs near an unmaintained swimming pool within the crumbling former palace of late self-proclaimed Emperor Jean-Bedel Bokassa near the village of Barengo, south of the capital Bangui March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Hindu devotees raise their hands to receive colored holy water from a priest outside a temple during Holi cmore
Hindu devotees raise their hands to receive colored holy water from a priest outside a temple during Holi celebrations in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Pope Francis talks to Argentina's President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner during a private audience at themore
Pope Francis talks to Argentina's President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner during a private audience at the Vatican March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Alberto Pizzoli/Pool
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men wearing costumes celebrate the holiday of Purim in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbmore
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men wearing costumes celebrate the holiday of Purim in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
The 10-meter South Pole Telescope and the BICEP (Background Imaging of Cosmic Extragalactic Polarization) Tmore
The 10-meter South Pole Telescope and the BICEP (Background Imaging of Cosmic Extragalactic Polarization) Telescope at Amundsen-Scott South Pole Station is seen against the night sky with the Milky Way in this National Science Foundation picture taken in August, 2008. Astronomers announced that they had discovered ripples in the fabric of space-time that are echoes of the massive expansion of the universe that took place just after the Big Bang. The gravitational waves were detected by the BICEP telescope. REUTERS/Keith Vanderlinde/National Science Foundation/Handout
Polish-French film director Roman Polanski stands in a coffin as he takes part in the presentation of the mmore
Polish-French film director Roman Polanski stands in a coffin as he takes part in the presentation of the musical "Le Bal des Vampires" (Dance of the Vampires) at the Mogador theater in Paris March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
President Barack Obama meets with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas at the White House in Washimore
President Barack Obama meets with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas at the White House in Washington March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A New York City Medical Examiner van leaves the apartment building of designer L'Wren Scott in the Manhattamore
A New York City Medical Examiner van leaves the apartment building of designer L'Wren Scott in the Manhattan borough of New York March 17, 2014. Fashion designer L'Wren Scott, the girlfriend of Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger, was found dead in her New York apartment from an apparent suicide, according to a law enforcement official. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Workers in the public sector scuffle with police during the arrival of a team of inspectors from the IMF, tmore
Workers in the public sector scuffle with police during the arrival of a team of inspectors from the IMF, the European Commission and the European Central Bank at the Finance Ministry in Athens March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Malaysia's acting Transport Minister Hishammuddin Hussein shows two maps with corridors of the last known pmore
Malaysia's acting Transport Minister Hishammuddin Hussein shows two maps with corridors of the last known possible location of the missing Malaysia Airlines MH370 plane as he addresses reporters at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A Hindu woman prays while lying on the floor of a temple during Holi celebrations in the western Indian citmore
A Hindu woman prays while lying on the floor of a temple during Holi celebrations in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A laborer works at an upside-down house under construction at Fengjing Ancient Town, Jinshan District, soutmore
A laborer works at an upside-down house under construction at Fengjing Ancient Town, Jinshan District, south of Shanghai, China March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
An anti-government protester holds a stone in front of a burning bus during a protest against Nicolas Madurmore
An anti-government protester holds a stone in front of a burning bus during a protest against Nicolas Maduro's government in San Cristobal, Venezuela March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez
Iraqi security forces fire an artillery during clashes with the al Qaeda-linked Islamic State in Iraq and tmore
Iraqi security forces fire an artillery during clashes with the al Qaeda-linked Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant in Jurf al-Sakhar, Iraq March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
The 100-meter sword-wielding statue of "The Motherland" is seen in the National Museum of the History of thmore
The 100-meter sword-wielding statue of "The Motherland" is seen in the National Museum of the History of the Great Patriotic War in Kiev, Ukraine March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Grishin
Reeva Steenkamp's mother June sits in the public gallery as Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorimore
Reeva Steenkamp's mother June sits in the public gallery as Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius takes his seat in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, South Africa March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Born/Pool
Locals search for rubies in waste waters produced from a nearby ruby mine in Mogok, Myanmar February 28, 20more
Locals search for rubies in waste waters produced from a nearby ruby mine in Mogok, Myanmar February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and her husband Prince William pose for a photograph with membersmore
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and her husband Prince William pose for a photograph with members of the 1st Battalion Irish Guards during a visit for a St Patrick's Day Parade at Mons Barracks in Aldershot, southern England March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Bradley Page/Pool
Hindu priest Babulal jumps out of a fire to signify the burning of the demon Holika during a ritual to markmore
Hindu priest Babulal jumps out of a fire to signify the burning of the demon Holika during a ritual to mark the first day of the Holi spring festival, also known as the Festival of Colors, at village Phalen near the northern Indian city of Mathura March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Members of a "Maidan" self-defense battalion take part in a training at a Ukrainian Interior Ministry base more
Members of a "Maidan" self-defense battalion take part in a training at a Ukrainian Interior Ministry base near Kiev, Ukraine March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A girl looks at planes through the window of the departure hall at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport Mmore
A girl looks at planes through the window of the departure hall at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
