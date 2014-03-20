版本:
2014年 3月 20日 星期四 20:00 BJT

<p>A man walks in a desert during an election campaign in Kunduz province, northern Afghanistan March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

2014年 3月 20日 星期四

A man walks in a desert during an election campaign in Kunduz province, northern Afghanistan March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>Pro-Russian supporters walk after breaking into the territory of the naval headquarters in Sevastopol, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Pro-Russian supporters walk after breaking into the territory of the naval headquarters in Sevastopol, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

<p>Toronto Mayor Rob Ford laughs in front of a "Keep Calm and Carry On" sign at City Hall in Toronto March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Toronto Mayor Rob Ford laughs in front of a "Keep Calm and Carry On" sign at City Hall in Toronto March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

<p>A man walks inside an office building in Tokyo March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino</p>

A man walks inside an office building in Tokyo March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

<p>23-year-old Ibrahim from Mali stands next to support tents mounted outside a refugee center in Spain's north African enclave Melilla March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

23-year-old Ibrahim from Mali stands next to support tents mounted outside a refugee center in Spain's north African enclave Melilla March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina

<p>Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius stands beside his sister Aimee during court proceedings at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, South Africa March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Leon Sadiki/Pool</p>

Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius stands beside his sister Aimee during court proceedings at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, South Africa March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Leon Sadiki/Pool

<p>A bodyboarder rides a wave during Sumol Nazare Special Edition in Nazare, Portugal March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante</p>

A bodyboarder rides a wave during Sumol Nazare Special Edition in Nazare, Portugal March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

<p>People crowd onto a bridge during the annual Caiqiaohui event in Mianyang, Sichuan province, China March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

People crowd onto a bridge during the annual Caiqiaohui event in Mianyang, Sichuan province, China March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Ultra-Orthodox Jewish boys stand besides a placard atop a roof during a protest in the southern Israeli city of Ashdod March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen</p>

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish boys stand besides a placard atop a roof during a protest in the southern Israeli city of Ashdod March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

<p>Relatives of Palestinian youth Youssef Shawamra mourn outside his house in the West Bank village of Deir al-Asal near Hebron March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad</p>

Relatives of Palestinian youth Youssef Shawamra mourn outside his house in the West Bank village of Deir al-Asal near Hebron March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

<p>A Ukrainian naval officer passes by armed men, believed to be Russian servicemen, as he leaves the naval headquarters in Sevastopol, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

A Ukrainian naval officer passes by armed men, believed to be Russian servicemen, as he leaves the naval headquarters in Sevastopol, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

<p>A screen displays a news conference by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen as a trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

A screen displays a news conference by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen as a trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

<p>Russia's Ambassador to the U.N. Vitaly Churkin is seen on a monitor speaking, from a Russian translation booth during a security council meeting on the crisis in Ukraine, at the U.N. headquarters in New York March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Russia's Ambassador to the U.N. Vitaly Churkin is seen on a monitor speaking, from a Russian translation booth during a security council meeting on the crisis in Ukraine, at the U.N. headquarters in New York March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>A man who recycles used materials watches television on his cart on a TV set which he says works with a solar energy panel, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

A man who recycles used materials watches television on his cart on a TV set which he says works with a solar energy panel, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

<p>Jerome Kerviel, former trader of French bank Societe Generale, walks while carrying his backpack in Modena, northern Italy March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

Jerome Kerviel, former trader of French bank Societe Generale, walks while carrying his backpack in Modena, northern Italy March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

<p>A Romanian special forces member disembarks from a helicopter to the U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Truxtun during a joint military drill in the Black Sea, near Bulgaria and Romania, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov</p>

A Romanian special forces member disembarks from a helicopter to the U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Truxtun during a joint military drill in the Black Sea, near Bulgaria and Romania, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

<p>Free Syrian Army fighters climb the stairs at the justice palace in the old city of Aleppo, after the FSA claimed to have taken control of it from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Rami Zayat</p>

Free Syrian Army fighters climb the stairs at the justice palace in the old city of Aleppo, after the FSA claimed to have taken control of it from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Rami Zayat

<p>Peter Norbot and Kris Hamilton, dressed up as fictional comic book superhero Spider-Man, look through a magazine as they wait for their turn to audition to be a part of a promotional campaign for the upcoming release of the new movie "The Amazing Spider-Man 2" in Chicago March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Peter Norbot and Kris Hamilton, dressed up as fictional comic book superhero Spider-Man, look through a magazine as they wait for their turn to audition to be a part of a promotional campaign for the upcoming release of the new movie "The Amazing Spider-Man 2" in Chicago March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

<p>A pro-Russian man looks through a wall after breaking into the territory of the naval headquarters in Sevastopol, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

A pro-Russian man looks through a wall after breaking into the territory of the naval headquarters in Sevastopol, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

