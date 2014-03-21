版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 3月 21日 星期五 19:55 BJT

Editor's choice

<p>An armed man, believed to be a Russian serviceman, stands guard near a military base in Perevalnoye, near the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

An armed man, believed to be a Russian serviceman, stands guard near a military base in Perevalnoye, near tmore

2014年 3月 21日 星期五

An armed man, believed to be a Russian serviceman, stands guard near a military base in Perevalnoye, near the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
1 / 23
<p>Al Qaeda fighters celebrate on vehicles taken from Iraqi security forces on a main street in Fallujah, Iraq March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Al Qaeda fighters celebrate on vehicles taken from Iraqi security forces on a main street in Fallujah, Iraqmore

2014年 3月 21日 星期五

Al Qaeda fighters celebrate on vehicles taken from Iraqi security forces on a main street in Fallujah, Iraq March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
2 / 23
<p>Ballet dancers perform "Clear", with the music of Johann Sebastian Bach, during a dress rehearsal at the Schiller theater in Berlin March 20, 2014. Picture taken with multiple exposure. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

Ballet dancers perform "Clear", with the music of Johann Sebastian Bach, during a dress rehearsal at the Scmore

2014年 3月 21日 星期五

Ballet dancers perform "Clear", with the music of Johann Sebastian Bach, during a dress rehearsal at the Schiller theater in Berlin March 20, 2014. Picture taken with multiple exposure. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Close
3 / 23
<p>German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a session of the lower house of parliament, the Bundestag, in Berlin March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a session of the lower house of parliament, the Bundestag, in Berlimore

2014年 3月 21日 星期五

German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a session of the lower house of parliament, the Bundestag, in Berlin March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Close
4 / 23
<p>African migrants stand next to support tents mounted on Tuesday, outside a refugee center in Spain's north African enclave Melilla March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

African migrants stand next to support tents mounted on Tuesday, outside a refugee center in Spain's north more

2014年 3月 21日 星期五

African migrants stand next to support tents mounted on Tuesday, outside a refugee center in Spain's north African enclave Melilla March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Close
5 / 23
<p>Iraqi Kurdish people carry fire torches up a mountain where a giant flag of Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region is laid, as they celebrate Newroz Day, a festival marking their spring and new year, near Dahuk, Iraq March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari</p>

Iraqi Kurdish people carry fire torches up a mountain where a giant flag of Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan regmore

2014年 3月 21日 星期五

Iraqi Kurdish people carry fire torches up a mountain where a giant flag of Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region is laid, as they celebrate Newroz Day, a festival marking their spring and new year, near Dahuk, Iraq March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Close
6 / 23
<p>Supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah hold posters of him during an election rally in Parwan province, northern Afghanistan, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah hold posters of him during an election rally more

2014年 3月 21日 星期五

Supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah hold posters of him during an election rally in Parwan province, northern Afghanistan, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
7 / 23
<p>Afghan National Army soldiers stand at the site of a suicide car bomb attack in Jalalabad province, Afghanistan March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Parwiz</p>

Afghan National Army soldiers stand at the site of a suicide car bomb attack in Jalalabad province, Afghanimore

2014年 3月 21日 星期五

Afghan National Army soldiers stand at the site of a suicide car bomb attack in Jalalabad province, Afghanistan March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Parwiz

Close
8 / 23
<p>An anti-government protester takes cover behind a makeshift shield from police water cannon in Caracas, Venezuela March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

An anti-government protester takes cover behind a makeshift shield from police water cannon in Caracas, Venmore

2014年 3月 21日 星期五

An anti-government protester takes cover behind a makeshift shield from police water cannon in Caracas, Venezuela March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
9 / 23
<p>Exiled Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama holds the hand of a leprosy-affected patient during his visit to a leprosy colony in New Delhi March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Exiled Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama holds the hand of a leprosy-affected patient during his vismore

2014年 3月 21日 星期五

Exiled Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama holds the hand of a leprosy-affected patient during his visit to a leprosy colony in New Delhi March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
10 / 23
<p>Women console Cicilia Audu after gunmen killed over 42 people in her house at Angwan Gata, Kaura Local Government Kaduna State, Nigeria March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde</p>

Women console Cicilia Audu after gunmen killed over 42 people in her house at Angwan Gata, Kaura Local Govemore

2014年 3月 21日 星期五

Women console Cicilia Audu after gunmen killed over 42 people in her house at Angwan Gata, Kaura Local Government Kaduna State, Nigeria March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Close
11 / 23
<p>An artist walks across the roof of his house while carrying paintings to be dried at Jelekong village near Bandung, in Indonesia's West Java province, Indonesia March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta</p>

An artist walks across the roof of his house while carrying paintings to be dried at Jelekong village near more

2014年 3月 21日 星期五

An artist walks across the roof of his house while carrying paintings to be dried at Jelekong village near Bandung, in Indonesia's West Java province, Indonesia March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Close
12 / 23
<p>Crosses are seen at the WWI Douaumont ossuary near Verdun, eastern France March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

Crosses are seen at the WWI Douaumont ossuary near Verdun, eastern France March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kemore

2014年 3月 21日 星期五

Crosses are seen at the WWI Douaumont ossuary near Verdun, eastern France March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Close
13 / 23
<p>Belgium's Prime Minister Elio Di Rupo talks to his Italian counterpart Matteo Renzi during a European Union leaders summit in Brussels March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir</p>

Belgium's Prime Minister Elio Di Rupo talks to his Italian counterpart Matteo Renzi during a European Unionmore

2014年 3月 21日 星期五

Belgium's Prime Minister Elio Di Rupo talks to his Italian counterpart Matteo Renzi during a European Union leaders summit in Brussels March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Close
14 / 23
<p>A police handout photo released March 20, 2014 by Seattle Police Department shows articles left at grunge rock musician Kurt Cobain's 1994 death scene. REUTERS/Seattle Police Department/Handout via Reuters</p>

A police handout photo released March 20, 2014 by Seattle Police Department shows articles left at grunge rmore

2014年 3月 21日 星期五

A police handout photo released March 20, 2014 by Seattle Police Department shows articles left at grunge rock musician Kurt Cobain's 1994 death scene. REUTERS/Seattle Police Department/Handout via Reuters

Close
15 / 23
<p>President Barack Obama talks about Ukraine before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

President Barack Obama talks about Ukraine before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House more

2014年 3月 21日 星期五

President Barack Obama talks about Ukraine before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
16 / 23
<p>An Afghan security personnel keeps watch near the Serena hotel, during an attack in Kabul March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

An Afghan security personnel keeps watch near the Serena hotel, during an attack in Kabul March 20, 2014. Rmore

2014年 3月 21日 星期五

An Afghan security personnel keeps watch near the Serena hotel, during an attack in Kabul March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
17 / 23
<p>Nick Hayek Jr Swatch Group Chief Executive lights a cigar during the Swiss watch maker annual news conference in Plan-Les-Ouates near Geneva, Switzerland March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse</p>

Nick Hayek Jr Swatch Group Chief Executive lights a cigar during the Swiss watch maker annual news conferenmore

2014年 3月 21日 星期五

Nick Hayek Jr Swatch Group Chief Executive lights a cigar during the Swiss watch maker annual news conference in Plan-Les-Ouates near Geneva, Switzerland March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Close
18 / 23
<p>A French farmer walks behind a tractor which sows a field near Arras, northern France March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol</p>

A French farmer walks behind a tractor which sows a field near Arras, northern France March 20, 2014. REUTEmore

2014年 3月 21日 星期五

A French farmer walks behind a tractor which sows a field near Arras, northern France March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Close
19 / 23
<p>African migrants stand outside a refugee center in Spain's north African enclave of Melilla March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

African migrants stand outside a refugee center in Spain's north African enclave of Melilla March 20, 2014.more

2014年 3月 21日 星期五

African migrants stand outside a refugee center in Spain's north African enclave of Melilla March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Close
20 / 23
<p>People line up to apply for Russian passports at a passport office in the Crimean port of Sevastopol March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

People line up to apply for Russian passports at a passport office in the Crimean port of Sevastopol March more

2014年 3月 21日 星期五

People line up to apply for Russian passports at a passport office in the Crimean port of Sevastopol March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Close
21 / 23
<p>The WWI Douaumont ossuary is seen near Verdun, eastern France, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

The WWI Douaumont ossuary is seen near Verdun, eastern France, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

2014年 3月 21日 星期五

The WWI Douaumont ossuary is seen near Verdun, eastern France, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Close
22 / 23
<p>A child prays during a special prayer for passengers onboard the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 inside the Sikh temple in Kuala Lumpur March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said</p>

A child prays during a special prayer for passengers onboard the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 insmore

2014年 3月 21日 星期五

A child prays during a special prayer for passengers onboard the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 inside the Sikh temple in Kuala Lumpur March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said

Close
23 / 23
重播
下一图片集
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

下一个

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 3月 20日
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 3月 19日
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 3月 18日
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 3月 17日

精选图集

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

MTV Movie and TV Awards

MTV Movie and TV Awards

Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.

MTV's rained-out red carpet

MTV's rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

Mexico's poppy war

Mexico's poppy war

The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.

MTVs rained-out red carpet

MTVs rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

Plane lands after secret, two-year mission

Plane lands after secret, two-year mission

The U.S. military's experimental X-37B space plane completes a classified mission that lasted nearly two years, the Air Force said.

Macron wins French election

Macron wins French election

Emmanuel Macron is elected president of France, defeating Marine Le Pen, who threatened to take France out of the European Union.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐