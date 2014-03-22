版本:
2014年 3月 22日 星期六

<p>A woman and a child walk past an armoured vehicle at a military base in Perevalnoye, near the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

2014年 3月 22日 星期六

A woman and a child walk past an armoured vehicle at a military base in Perevalnoye, near the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

<p>Pope Francis leaves after leading an audience with the family members of victims of the mafia at the San Gregorio VII church in Rome, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

2014年 3月 22日 星期六

Pope Francis leaves after leading an audience with the family members of victims of the mafia at the San Gregorio VII church in Rome, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

<p>RAAF Loadmasters launch a 'Self Locating Data Marker Buoy' into the southern Indian Ocean, during the search for missing Malaysian Airlines flight MH370, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Australian Defence Force/Handout</p>

2014年 3月 22日 星期六

RAAF Loadmasters launch a 'Self Locating Data Marker Buoy' into the southern Indian Ocean, during the search for missing Malaysian Airlines flight MH370, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Australian Defence Force/Handout

<p>The Holy Crown of Thorns is displayed during a ceremony at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer</p>

2014年 3月 22日 星期六

The Holy Crown of Thorns is displayed during a ceremony at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

<p>Afghans try to touch and kiss a religious flag to celebrate the Afghan New Year (Newroz) in Kabul, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

2014年 3月 22日 星期六

Afghans try to touch and kiss a religious flag to celebrate the Afghan New Year (Newroz) in Kabul, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron and Ukraine's Prime Minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk (R) during a signing ceremony at a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Olivier Hoslet/Pool</p>

2014年 3月 22日 星期六

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron and Ukraine's Prime Minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk (R) during a signing ceremony at a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Olivier Hoslet/Pool

<p>An elephant pulls a teak log in a logging camp in Pinlebu township, Sagaing, northern Myanmar, in this picture taken March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

2014年 3月 22日 星期六

An elephant pulls a teak log in a logging camp in Pinlebu township, Sagaing, northern Myanmar, in this picture taken March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

<p>Muslims perform a special prayer for the passengers of missing flight MH370, at the Tuanku Mizan Zainal Abidin mosque in Putrajaya, Malaysia, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said</p>

2014年 3月 22日 星期六

Muslims perform a special prayer for the passengers of missing flight MH370, at the Tuanku Mizan Zainal Abidin mosque in Putrajaya, Malaysia, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said

<p>Police escort one of the four men convicted of raping a photojournalist outside a jail in Mumbai March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

2014年 3月 22日 星期六

Police escort one of the four men convicted of raping a photojournalist outside a jail in Mumbai March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

<p>Liseth Saavedra looks out the window as her daughter Daniela sleeps while they wait for the judicial commission to carry out their eviction in Madrid, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

2014年 3月 22日 星期六

Liseth Saavedra looks out the window as her daughter Daniela sleeps while they wait for the judicial commission to carry out their eviction in Madrid, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera

<p>A woman holds a portrait of Russia's President Vladimir Putin during celebrations in Simferopol, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

2014年 3月 22日 星期六

A woman holds a portrait of Russia's President Vladimir Putin during celebrations in Simferopol, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

<p>A cell of the central prison, where Muslims and Christians are kept apart, in Bangui, Central African Republic, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

2014年 3月 22日 星期六

A cell of the central prison, where Muslims and Christians are kept apart, in Bangui, Central African Republic, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

<p>Models present creations by designer Yasutaka Funakoshi during Tokyo Fashion Week, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino</p>

2014年 3月 22日 星期六

Models present creations by designer Yasutaka Funakoshi during Tokyo Fashion Week, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

<p>A gathering celebrating Newroz, which marks the arrival of spring and the new year, in Diyarbakir, Turkey, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

2014年 3月 22日 星期六

A gathering celebrating Newroz, which marks the arrival of spring and the new year, in Diyarbakir, Turkey, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

<p>A Ukrainian soldier stands guard at a military camp on a field the Ukrainian Army forces set up close to the Russian border in east Ukraine, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

2014年 3月 22日 星期六

A Ukrainian soldier stands guard at a military camp on a field the Ukrainian Army forces set up close to the Russian border in east Ukraine, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

<p>A woman takes part in a photo shoot on Venice Beach in Los Angeles, California March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

2014年 3月 22日 星期六

A woman takes part in a photo shoot on Venice Beach in Los Angeles, California March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>A family member of a passenger from MH370 grabs his hair during a briefing by the Malaysian government at a hotel in Beijing, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

2014年 3月 22日 星期六

A family member of a passenger from MH370 grabs his hair during a briefing by the Malaysian government at a hotel in Beijing, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

<p>Athletes participate in the fourth international Jerusalem marathon, in the Old City, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun</p>

2014年 3月 22日 星期六

Athletes participate in the fourth international Jerusalem marathon, in the Old City, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

<p>U.S. first lady Michelle Obama plays table tennis as Peng Liyuan (R), wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, looks on during a visit of Beijing Normal School, a school that prepares students for universities abroad, in Beijing March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Andy Wong/Pool</p>

2014年 3月 22日 星期六

U.S. first lady Michelle Obama plays table tennis as Peng Liyuan (R), wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, looks on during a visit of Beijing Normal School, a school that prepares students for universities abroad, in Beijing March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Andy Wong/Pool

<p>A MakerBot Replicator 2 desktop 3D printer creates the statue of the late U.S. President Abraham Lincoln at the Lincoln Memorial during a media preview of GE Garage in Washington, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

2014年 3月 22日 星期六

A MakerBot Replicator 2 desktop 3D printer creates the statue of the late U.S. President Abraham Lincoln at the Lincoln Memorial during a media preview of GE Garage in Washington, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

<p>Tumbleweeds surround a car in Fountain, Colorado, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

2014年 3月 22日 星期六

Tumbleweeds surround a car in Fountain, Colorado, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

<p>A Russian sailor speaks with a woman at their base in Sevastopol, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

2014年 3月 22日 星期六

A Russian sailor speaks with a woman at their base in Sevastopol, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

<p>RAAF pilot Russell Adams walks away after speaking to the press upon his return from a search for flight MH370 over the Indian Ocean, near Perth, Australia, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

2014年 3月 22日 星期六

RAAF pilot Russell Adams walks away after speaking to the press upon his return from a search for flight MH370 over the Indian Ocean, near Perth, Australia, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>Putin prepares to sign legislation, completing the process of absorbing Crimea into Russia, at the Kremlin, Moscow, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Chirikov/Pool</p>

2014年 3月 22日 星期六

Putin prepares to sign legislation, completing the process of absorbing Crimea into Russia, at the Kremlin, Moscow, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Chirikov/Pool

