版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 3月 23日 星期日 14:45 BJT

Editor's choice

<p>Anti-government protesters kiss during clashes in Caracas, Venezuela, March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Veron</p>

Anti-government protesters kiss during clashes in Caracas, Venezuela, March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Vermore

2014年 3月 23日 星期日

Anti-government protesters kiss during clashes in Caracas, Venezuela, March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Close
1 / 24
<p>Civilians are led by members of pro-Russian self-defence units, outside a military base during an assault, in the Crimean town of Belbek, March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

Civilians are led by members of pro-Russian self-defence units, outside a military base during an assault, more

2014年 3月 23日 星期日

Civilians are led by members of pro-Russian self-defence units, outside a military base during an assault, in the Crimean town of Belbek, March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
2 / 24
<p>Hand-written notes on how a crew member should report the sighting of debris in the southern Indian Ocean aboard a Royal New Zealand Air Force P-3K2 Orion aircraft searching for missing Malaysian Airlines flight MH370, March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Hand-written notes on how a crew member should report the sighting of debris in the southern Indian Ocean amore

2014年 3月 23日 星期日

Hand-written notes on how a crew member should report the sighting of debris in the southern Indian Ocean aboard a Royal New Zealand Air Force P-3K2 Orion aircraft searching for missing Malaysian Airlines flight MH370, March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
3 / 24
<p>Anti-austerity demonstrators in Colon square during a demonstration which organisers called the "Marches of Dignity" in Madrid, March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hanna</p>

Anti-austerity demonstrators in Colon square during a demonstration which organisers called the "Marches ofmore

2014年 3月 23日 星期日

Anti-austerity demonstrators in Colon square during a demonstration which organisers called the "Marches of Dignity" in Madrid, March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Close
4 / 24
<p>Pro-Russian protesters push Ukrainian riot policemen, guarding the regional administration building, in central Donetsk, March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

Pro-Russian protesters push Ukrainian riot policemen, guarding the regional administration building, in cenmore

2014年 3月 23日 星期日

Pro-Russian protesters push Ukrainian riot policemen, guarding the regional administration building, in central Donetsk, March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
5 / 24
<p>Demonstrators fight each other during the first rally against the government of Michelle Bachelet in Santiago, Chile, March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza</p>

Demonstrators fight each other during the first rally against the government of Michelle Bachelet in Santiamore

2014年 3月 23日 星期日

Demonstrators fight each other during the first rally against the government of Michelle Bachelet in Santiago, Chile, March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Close
6 / 24
<p>Girls in the "La Playita" neighbourhood of Colombia's port city, Buenaventura, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/John Vizcaino</p>

Girls in the "La Playita" neighbourhood of Colombia's port city, Buenaventura, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Johnmore

2014年 3月 23日 星期日

Girls in the "La Playita" neighbourhood of Colombia's port city, Buenaventura, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Close
7 / 24
<p>North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the Ryugyong Dental Hospital and Okryu Children's Hospital in Pyongyang in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) March 22, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA</p>

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the Ryugyong Dental Hospital and Okryu Children's Hospital in Pyongymore

2014年 3月 23日 星期日

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the Ryugyong Dental Hospital and Okryu Children's Hospital in Pyongyang in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) March 22, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Close
8 / 24
<p>A family member of a passenger of missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 cries after a routine briefing given by Malaysia's government and military representatives at Lido Hotel in Beijing, March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

A family member of a passenger of missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 cries after a routine briefing givmore

2014年 3月 23日 星期日

A family member of a passenger of missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 cries after a routine briefing given by Malaysia's government and military representatives at Lido Hotel in Beijing, March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
9 / 24
<p>A satellite image taken on March 18, 2014 of an object spotted in the southern Indian Ocean. Chinese satellites have spotted the new object that could be wreckage from missing flight MH370; ships are on their way to investigate, China and Malaysia said on March 22, 2014. REUTERS/CNS Photo</p>

A satellite image taken on March 18, 2014 of an object spotted in the southern Indian Ocean. Chinese satellmore

2014年 3月 23日 星期日

A satellite image taken on March 18, 2014 of an object spotted in the southern Indian Ocean. Chinese satellites have spotted the new object that could be wreckage from missing flight MH370; ships are on their way to investigate, China and Malaysia said on March 22, 2014. REUTERS/CNS Photo

Close
10 / 24
<p>Supporters of Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan during an election rally in Ankara, March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

Supporters of Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan during an election rally in Ankara, March 22, 2014. REmore

2014年 3月 23日 星期日

Supporters of Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan during an election rally in Ankara, March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Close
11 / 24
<p>An anti-government protester throws a stone at police in Caracas, March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

An anti-government protester throws a stone at police in Caracas, March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawmore

2014年 3月 23日 星期日

An anti-government protester throws a stone at police in Caracas, March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
12 / 24
<p>People hold placards during a Stand up to Racism and Fascism rally in central London, March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall</p>

People hold placards during a Stand up to Racism and Fascism rally in central London, March 22, 2014. REUTEmore

2014年 3月 23日 星期日

People hold placards during a Stand up to Racism and Fascism rally in central London, March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Close
13 / 24
<p>A boy takes a bath along a pavement in the southern Indian city of Chennai, March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Babu</p>

A boy takes a bath along a pavement in the southern Indian city of Chennai, March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Babumore

2014年 3月 23日 星期日

A boy takes a bath along a pavement in the southern Indian city of Chennai, March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Babu

Close
14 / 24
<p>A pro-Russian protester takes part in a rally in central Donetsk, March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A pro-Russian protester takes part in a rally in central Donetsk, March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 3月 23日 星期日

A pro-Russian protester takes part in a rally in central Donetsk, March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
15 / 24
<p>Mary Black (L) and Sarah Weinstein hug after being married in a group wedding at the Oakland County Courthouse in Pontiac, Michigan, March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook</p>

Mary Black (L) and Sarah Weinstein hug after being married in a group wedding at the Oakland County Courthomore

2014年 3月 23日 星期日

Mary Black (L) and Sarah Weinstein hug after being married in a group wedding at the Oakland County Courthouse in Pontiac, Michigan, March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Close
16 / 24
<p>A Palestinian man is detained by Israeli border policemen during clashes near Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City, March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad</p>

A Palestinian man is detained by Israeli border policemen during clashes near Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's more

2014年 3月 23日 星期日

A Palestinian man is detained by Israeli border policemen during clashes near Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City, March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Close
17 / 24
<p>A boy works in Aleppo, Syria, March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo</p>

A boy works in Aleppo, Syria, March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo

2014年 3月 23日 星期日

A boy works in Aleppo, Syria, March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo

Close
18 / 24
<p>A man, his wife and their child use a zip-line to cross the Nujiang River in Lazimi village of Nujiang Lisu Autonomous Prefecture, China, March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Wong Campion</p>

A man, his wife and their child use a zip-line to cross the Nujiang River in Lazimi village of Nujiang Lisumore

2014年 3月 23日 星期日

A man, his wife and their child use a zip-line to cross the Nujiang River in Lazimi village of Nujiang Lisu Autonomous Prefecture, China, March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Wong Campion

Close
19 / 24
<p>Officials survey a large mudslide near Oso, Washington, March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Washington State Police/Handout via Reuters</p>

Officials survey a large mudslide near Oso, Washington, March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Washington State Police/Hanmore

2014年 3月 23日 星期日

Officials survey a large mudslide near Oso, Washington, March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Washington State Police/Handout via Reuters

Close
20 / 24
<p>U.S. President Barack Obama rides a golf cart at Joint Base Andrews outside Washington, March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas</p>

U.S. President Barack Obama rides a golf cart at Joint Base Andrews outside Washington, March 22, 2014. REUmore

2014年 3月 23日 星期日

U.S. President Barack Obama rides a golf cart at Joint Base Andrews outside Washington, March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Close
21 / 24
<p>Armed men, believed to be Russian servicemen, take cover behind an armoured vehicle as they attempt to take over a military airbase in the Crimean town of Belbek, March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

Armed men, believed to be Russian servicemen, take cover behind an armoured vehicle as they attempt to takemore

2014年 3月 23日 星期日

Armed men, believed to be Russian servicemen, take cover behind an armoured vehicle as they attempt to take over a military airbase in the Crimean town of Belbek, March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Close
22 / 24
<p>Malaysia's acting Transport Minister Hishammuddin Hussein holds up a note that he has just received on a new lead in the search for flight MH370, during a news conference at Kuala Lumpur International Airport, March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

Malaysia's acting Transport Minister Hishammuddin Hussein holds up a note that he has just received on a nemore

2014年 3月 23日 星期日

Malaysia's acting Transport Minister Hishammuddin Hussein holds up a note that he has just received on a new lead in the search for flight MH370, during a news conference at Kuala Lumpur International Airport, March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Close
23 / 24
<p>Anti-government protesters take cover from the police in Caracas March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

Anti-government protesters take cover from the police in Caracas March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlmore

2014年 3月 23日 星期日

Anti-government protesters take cover from the police in Caracas March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
24 / 24
重播
下一图片集
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

下一个

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 3月 22日
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 3月 21日
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 3月 20日
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 3月 19日

精选图集

Yoga with goats

Yoga with goats

Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.

Iran votes in presidential election

Iran votes in presidential election

Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

A home for Siberia's orphans

A home for Siberia's orphans

A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.

Shields of protest

Shields of protest

Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.

The real 'Twin Peaks'

The real 'Twin Peaks'

Welcome to "Twin Peaks," the fictional small town from David Lynch's ground-breaking 1990 TV series about a murdered homecoming queen.

Car rams Times Square pedestrians

Car rams Times Square pedestrians

A speeding car plowed into pedestrians on a sidewalk in New York City's busy Times Square, killing one person and injuring a dozen, according to witnesses, and police said the incident did not appear to be an act of terrorism.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐