Editor's choice
Anti-government protesters kiss during clashes in Caracas, Venezuela, March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Vermore
Anti-government protesters kiss during clashes in Caracas, Venezuela, March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Veron
Civilians are led by members of pro-Russian self-defence units, outside a military base during an assault, more
Civilians are led by members of pro-Russian self-defence units, outside a military base during an assault, in the Crimean town of Belbek, March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Hand-written notes on how a crew member should report the sighting of debris in the southern Indian Ocean amore
Hand-written notes on how a crew member should report the sighting of debris in the southern Indian Ocean aboard a Royal New Zealand Air Force P-3K2 Orion aircraft searching for missing Malaysian Airlines flight MH370, March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Anti-austerity demonstrators in Colon square during a demonstration which organisers called the "Marches ofmore
Anti-austerity demonstrators in Colon square during a demonstration which organisers called the "Marches of Dignity" in Madrid, March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Pro-Russian protesters push Ukrainian riot policemen, guarding the regional administration building, in cenmore
Pro-Russian protesters push Ukrainian riot policemen, guarding the regional administration building, in central Donetsk, March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Demonstrators fight each other during the first rally against the government of Michelle Bachelet in Santiamore
Demonstrators fight each other during the first rally against the government of Michelle Bachelet in Santiago, Chile, March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
Girls in the "La Playita" neighbourhood of Colombia's port city, Buenaventura, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Johnmore
Girls in the "La Playita" neighbourhood of Colombia's port city, Buenaventura, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the Ryugyong Dental Hospital and Okryu Children's Hospital in Pyongymore
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the Ryugyong Dental Hospital and Okryu Children's Hospital in Pyongyang in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) March 22, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
A family member of a passenger of missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 cries after a routine briefing givmore
A family member of a passenger of missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 cries after a routine briefing given by Malaysia's government and military representatives at Lido Hotel in Beijing, March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A satellite image taken on March 18, 2014 of an object spotted in the southern Indian Ocean. Chinese satellmore
A satellite image taken on March 18, 2014 of an object spotted in the southern Indian Ocean. Chinese satellites have spotted the new object that could be wreckage from missing flight MH370; ships are on their way to investigate, China and Malaysia said on March 22, 2014. REUTERS/CNS Photo
Supporters of Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan during an election rally in Ankara, March 22, 2014. REmore
Supporters of Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan during an election rally in Ankara, March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
An anti-government protester throws a stone at police in Caracas, March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawmore
An anti-government protester throws a stone at police in Caracas, March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
People hold placards during a Stand up to Racism and Fascism rally in central London, March 22, 2014. REUTEmore
People hold placards during a Stand up to Racism and Fascism rally in central London, March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A boy takes a bath along a pavement in the southern Indian city of Chennai, March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Babumore
A boy takes a bath along a pavement in the southern Indian city of Chennai, March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Babu
A pro-Russian protester takes part in a rally in central Donetsk, March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A pro-Russian protester takes part in a rally in central Donetsk, March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Mary Black (L) and Sarah Weinstein hug after being married in a group wedding at the Oakland County Courthomore
Mary Black (L) and Sarah Weinstein hug after being married in a group wedding at the Oakland County Courthouse in Pontiac, Michigan, March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
A Palestinian man is detained by Israeli border policemen during clashes near Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's more
A Palestinian man is detained by Israeli border policemen during clashes near Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City, March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A boy works in Aleppo, Syria, March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo
A boy works in Aleppo, Syria, March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo
A man, his wife and their child use a zip-line to cross the Nujiang River in Lazimi village of Nujiang Lisumore
A man, his wife and their child use a zip-line to cross the Nujiang River in Lazimi village of Nujiang Lisu Autonomous Prefecture, China, March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Wong Campion
Officials survey a large mudslide near Oso, Washington, March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Washington State Police/Hanmore
Officials survey a large mudslide near Oso, Washington, March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Washington State Police/Handout via Reuters
U.S. President Barack Obama rides a golf cart at Joint Base Andrews outside Washington, March 22, 2014. REUmore
U.S. President Barack Obama rides a golf cart at Joint Base Andrews outside Washington, March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Armed men, believed to be Russian servicemen, take cover behind an armoured vehicle as they attempt to takemore
Armed men, believed to be Russian servicemen, take cover behind an armoured vehicle as they attempt to take over a military airbase in the Crimean town of Belbek, March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Malaysia's acting Transport Minister Hishammuddin Hussein holds up a note that he has just received on a nemore
Malaysia's acting Transport Minister Hishammuddin Hussein holds up a note that he has just received on a new lead in the search for flight MH370, during a news conference at Kuala Lumpur International Airport, March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Anti-government protesters take cover from the police in Caracas March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlmore
Anti-government protesters take cover from the police in Caracas March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
下一个
Editor's choice
Our best photos from the last 24 hours.
精选图集
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.
Shields of protest
Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.
The real 'Twin Peaks'
Welcome to "Twin Peaks," the fictional small town from David Lynch's ground-breaking 1990 TV series about a murdered homecoming queen.
Car rams Times Square pedestrians
A speeding car plowed into pedestrians on a sidewalk in New York City's busy Times Square, killing one person and injuring a dozen, according to witnesses, and police said the incident did not appear to be an act of terrorism.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.