Palestinians watch a Hamas rally marking the anniversary of the death of its leaders killed by Israel, in Gmore
Palestinians watch a Hamas rally marking the anniversary of the death of its leaders killed by Israel, in Gaza City March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
France's President Francois Hollande is seen speaking in a bar after voting in the first round in the Frencmore
France's President Francois Hollande is seen speaking in a bar after voting in the first round in the French mayoral elections in Tulle, center France, March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Crew members of a Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Lockheed P-3C Orion aircraft wave as they leave for Ausmore
Crew members of a Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Lockheed P-3C Orion aircraft wave as they leave for Australia to help with the search operations for the missing Malaysia Airlines MH370 plane at Subang airbase, Malaysia March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy sits on a bench with his wife and singer Carla Bruni-Sarkozy after more
Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy sits on a bench with his wife and singer Carla Bruni-Sarkozy after voting at a polling station in the first round in the French mayoral elections in Paris, March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A young man takes photos of his girlfriend next to Ukrainian riot policemen guarding the regional administrmore
A young man takes photos of his girlfriend next to Ukrainian riot policemen guarding the regional administration building following a pro-Russian rally in central Donetsk, Ukraine March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Members of the Uganda Police Marine Unit participate in a rescue operation after a boat carrying mostly Conmore
Members of the Uganda Police Marine Unit participate in a rescue operation after a boat carrying mostly Congolese refugees capsized in Lake Albert near Ntoroko southwest of Uganda's capital Kampala, March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Edward Echwalu
Boys walk on the ruins of their school which was bombed by Shi'ite militants of the Shi'ite al-Houthi groupmore
Boys walk on the ruins of their school which was bombed by Shi'ite militants of the Shi'ite al-Houthi group during recent conflicts against local tribes in the Hamdan area west of the Yemeni capital Sanaa March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Crew members of the blockaded Ukrainian naval landing vessel "Konstantin Olshansky" come ashore after leavimore
Crew members of the blockaded Ukrainian naval landing vessel "Konstantin Olshansky" come ashore after leaving the ship in Donuzlav bay in Crimea March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
People hold a huge flag depicting multiple flag colors during an anti-war rally at Independence Square in Kmore
People hold a huge flag depicting multiple flag colors during an anti-war rally at Independence Square in Kiev March 23, 2014. The large flag is a combination of Crimean, the Crimean Tatars and the Ukrainian national flags. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
People ride a tram with a sign reading, ''Another view on life" in Daugavpils, Latvia March 21, 2014. In thmore
People ride a tram with a sign reading, ''Another view on life" in Daugavpils, Latvia March 21, 2014. In the former Soviet republics of Latvia and Estonia, there is unease over events in Crimea, which was formally annexed by Moscow last week on the pretext of safeguarding its Russian minorities. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
A member of Japan's disaster relief team takes a picture as one of two Japanese Government P-3 aircraft arrmore
A member of Japan's disaster relief team takes a picture as one of two Japanese Government P-3 aircraft arrives at RAAF base Pearce near Perth, Australia March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Afghans take part in a burial ceremony of Afghan journalist Sardar Ahmad of Agence France-Presse in Kabul Mmore
Afghans take part in a burial ceremony of Afghan journalist Sardar Ahmad of Agence France-Presse in Kabul March 23, 2014. Sardar, his wife and two children were killed during an attack by gunmen at Serena Hotel. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Workers stand in a scaffolding of a new building being constructed in Jakarta March 23, 3014. REUTERS/Beawimore
Workers stand in a scaffolding of a new building being constructed in Jakarta March 23, 3014. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Supporters of Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan wave Turkish and AK Party flags during an election ralmore
Supporters of Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan wave Turkish and AK Party flags during an election rally in Istanbul March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
The Soyuz TMA-12M spacecraft is transported to its launch pad at the Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan March more
The Soyuz TMA-12M spacecraft is transported to its launch pad at the Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his wife Ri Sol Ju watch a performance by the Moranbong Band at the Aprmore
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his wife Ri Sol Ju watch a performance by the Moranbong Band at the April 25 House of Culture in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency in Pyongyang on March 24, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
A girl looks out of a window after clashes in south Beirut, Lebanon March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir<more
A girl looks out of a window after clashes in south Beirut, Lebanon March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
A child attends a campaign rally of the Great Indonesia Movement Party at a stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia Mmore
A child attends a campaign rally of the Great Indonesia Movement Party at a stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia March 23, 2014.REUTERS/Beawiharta
First lady Michelle Obama walks with her daughters Sasha and Malia as they climb the steps at the Mutianyu more
First lady Michelle Obama walks with her daughters Sasha and Malia as they climb the steps at the Mutianyu section of the Great Wall of China, in Beijing March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
France's far-right National Front political party founder Jean-Marie Le Pen, is surrounded by journalists amore
France's far-right National Front political party founder Jean-Marie Le Pen, is surrounded by journalists as he delivers a speech after the results in the first round mayoral election in Nanterre, France March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
