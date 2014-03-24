版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 3月 24日 星期一 20:05 BJT

Editor's choice

<p>Palestinians watch a Hamas rally marking the anniversary of the death of its leaders killed by Israel, in Gaza City March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem</p>

Palestinians watch a Hamas rally marking the anniversary of the death of its leaders killed by Israel, in Gmore

2014年 3月 24日 星期一

Palestinians watch a Hamas rally marking the anniversary of the death of its leaders killed by Israel, in Gaza City March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Close
1 / 20
<p>France's President Francois Hollande is seen speaking in a bar after voting in the first round in the French mayoral elections in Tulle, center France, March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau</p>

France's President Francois Hollande is seen speaking in a bar after voting in the first round in the Frencmore

2014年 3月 24日 星期一

France's President Francois Hollande is seen speaking in a bar after voting in the first round in the French mayoral elections in Tulle, center France, March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Close
2 / 20
<p>Crew members of a Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Lockheed P-3C Orion aircraft wave as they leave for Australia to help with the search operations for the missing Malaysia Airlines MH370 plane at Subang airbase, Malaysia March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

Crew members of a Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Lockheed P-3C Orion aircraft wave as they leave for Ausmore

2014年 3月 24日 星期一

Crew members of a Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Lockheed P-3C Orion aircraft wave as they leave for Australia to help with the search operations for the missing Malaysia Airlines MH370 plane at Subang airbase, Malaysia March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Close
3 / 20
<p>Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy sits on a bench with his wife and singer Carla Bruni-Sarkozy after voting at a polling station in the first round in the French mayoral elections in Paris, March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy sits on a bench with his wife and singer Carla Bruni-Sarkozy after more

2014年 3月 24日 星期一

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy sits on a bench with his wife and singer Carla Bruni-Sarkozy after voting at a polling station in the first round in the French mayoral elections in Paris, March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
4 / 20
<p>A young man takes photos of his girlfriend next to Ukrainian riot policemen guarding the regional administration building following a pro-Russian rally in central Donetsk, Ukraine March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

A young man takes photos of his girlfriend next to Ukrainian riot policemen guarding the regional administrmore

2014年 3月 24日 星期一

A young man takes photos of his girlfriend next to Ukrainian riot policemen guarding the regional administration building following a pro-Russian rally in central Donetsk, Ukraine March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
5 / 20
<p>Members of the Uganda Police Marine Unit participate in a rescue operation after a boat carrying mostly Congolese refugees capsized in Lake Albert near Ntoroko southwest of Uganda's capital Kampala, March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Edward Echwalu</p>

Members of the Uganda Police Marine Unit participate in a rescue operation after a boat carrying mostly Conmore

2014年 3月 24日 星期一

Members of the Uganda Police Marine Unit participate in a rescue operation after a boat carrying mostly Congolese refugees capsized in Lake Albert near Ntoroko southwest of Uganda's capital Kampala, March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Edward Echwalu

Close
6 / 20
<p>Boys walk on the ruins of their school which was bombed by Shi'ite militants of the Shi'ite al-Houthi group during recent conflicts against local tribes in the Hamdan area west of the Yemeni capital Sanaa March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi</p>

Boys walk on the ruins of their school which was bombed by Shi'ite militants of the Shi'ite al-Houthi groupmore

2014年 3月 24日 星期一

Boys walk on the ruins of their school which was bombed by Shi'ite militants of the Shi'ite al-Houthi group during recent conflicts against local tribes in the Hamdan area west of the Yemeni capital Sanaa March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Close
7 / 20
<p>Crew members of the blockaded Ukrainian naval landing vessel "Konstantin Olshansky" come ashore after leaving the ship in Donuzlav bay in Crimea March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Crew members of the blockaded Ukrainian naval landing vessel "Konstantin Olshansky" come ashore after leavimore

2014年 3月 24日 星期一

Crew members of the blockaded Ukrainian naval landing vessel "Konstantin Olshansky" come ashore after leaving the ship in Donuzlav bay in Crimea March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
8 / 20
<p>People hold a huge flag depicting multiple flag colors during an anti-war rally at Independence Square in Kiev March 23, 2014. The large flag is a combination of Crimean, the Crimean Tatars and the Ukrainian national flags. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

People hold a huge flag depicting multiple flag colors during an anti-war rally at Independence Square in Kmore

2014年 3月 24日 星期一

People hold a huge flag depicting multiple flag colors during an anti-war rally at Independence Square in Kiev March 23, 2014. The large flag is a combination of Crimean, the Crimean Tatars and the Ukrainian national flags. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
9 / 20
<p>People ride a tram with a sign reading, ''Another view on life" in Daugavpils, Latvia March 21, 2014. In the former Soviet republics of Latvia and Estonia, there is unease over events in Crimea, which was formally annexed by Moscow last week on the pretext of safeguarding its Russian minorities. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins</p>

People ride a tram with a sign reading, ''Another view on life" in Daugavpils, Latvia March 21, 2014. In thmore

2014年 3月 24日 星期一

People ride a tram with a sign reading, ''Another view on life" in Daugavpils, Latvia March 21, 2014. In the former Soviet republics of Latvia and Estonia, there is unease over events in Crimea, which was formally annexed by Moscow last week on the pretext of safeguarding its Russian minorities. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Close
10 / 20
<p>A member of Japan's disaster relief team takes a picture as one of two Japanese Government P-3 aircraft arrives at RAAF base Pearce near Perth, Australia March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

A member of Japan's disaster relief team takes a picture as one of two Japanese Government P-3 aircraft arrmore

2014年 3月 24日 星期一

A member of Japan's disaster relief team takes a picture as one of two Japanese Government P-3 aircraft arrives at RAAF base Pearce near Perth, Australia March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
11 / 20
<p>Afghans take part in a burial ceremony of Afghan journalist Sardar Ahmad of Agence France-Presse in Kabul March 23, 2014. Sardar, his wife and two children were killed during an attack by gunmen at Serena Hotel. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Afghans take part in a burial ceremony of Afghan journalist Sardar Ahmad of Agence France-Presse in Kabul Mmore

2014年 3月 24日 星期一

Afghans take part in a burial ceremony of Afghan journalist Sardar Ahmad of Agence France-Presse in Kabul March 23, 2014. Sardar, his wife and two children were killed during an attack by gunmen at Serena Hotel. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
12 / 20
<p>Workers stand in a scaffolding of a new building being constructed in Jakarta March 23, 3014. REUTERS/Beawiharta</p>

Workers stand in a scaffolding of a new building being constructed in Jakarta March 23, 3014. REUTERS/Beawimore

2014年 3月 24日 星期一

Workers stand in a scaffolding of a new building being constructed in Jakarta March 23, 3014. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Close
13 / 20
<p>Supporters of Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan wave Turkish and AK Party flags during an election rally in Istanbul March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

Supporters of Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan wave Turkish and AK Party flags during an election ralmore

2014年 3月 24日 星期一

Supporters of Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan wave Turkish and AK Party flags during an election rally in Istanbul March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
14 / 20
<p>The Soyuz TMA-12M spacecraft is transported to its launch pad at the Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

The Soyuz TMA-12M spacecraft is transported to its launch pad at the Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan March more

2014年 3月 24日 星期一

The Soyuz TMA-12M spacecraft is transported to its launch pad at the Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Close
15 / 20
<p>North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his wife Ri Sol Ju watch a performance by the Moranbong Band at the April 25 House of Culture in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency in Pyongyang on March 24, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA</p>

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his wife Ri Sol Ju watch a performance by the Moranbong Band at the Aprmore

2014年 3月 24日 星期一

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his wife Ri Sol Ju watch a performance by the Moranbong Band at the April 25 House of Culture in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency in Pyongyang on March 24, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Close
16 / 20
<p>A girl looks out of a window after clashes in south Beirut, Lebanon March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir</p>

A girl looks out of a window after clashes in south Beirut, Lebanon March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir<more

2014年 3月 24日 星期一

A girl looks out of a window after clashes in south Beirut, Lebanon March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Close
17 / 20
<p>A child attends a campaign rally of the Great Indonesia Movement Party at a stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia March 23, 2014.REUTERS/Beawiharta</p>

A child attends a campaign rally of the Great Indonesia Movement Party at a stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia Mmore

2014年 3月 24日 星期一

A child attends a campaign rally of the Great Indonesia Movement Party at a stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia March 23, 2014.REUTERS/Beawiharta

Close
18 / 20
<p>First lady Michelle Obama walks with her daughters Sasha and Malia as they climb the steps at the Mutianyu section of the Great Wall of China, in Beijing March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic</p>

First lady Michelle Obama walks with her daughters Sasha and Malia as they climb the steps at the Mutianyu more

2014年 3月 24日 星期一

First lady Michelle Obama walks with her daughters Sasha and Malia as they climb the steps at the Mutianyu section of the Great Wall of China, in Beijing March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Close
19 / 20
<p>France's far-right National Front political party founder Jean-Marie Le Pen, is surrounded by journalists as he delivers a speech after the results in the first round mayoral election in Nanterre, France March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

France's far-right National Front political party founder Jean-Marie Le Pen, is surrounded by journalists amore

2014年 3月 24日 星期一

France's far-right National Front political party founder Jean-Marie Le Pen, is surrounded by journalists as he delivers a speech after the results in the first round mayoral election in Nanterre, France March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
20 / 20
重播
下一图片集
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

下一个

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 3月 23日
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 3月 22日
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 3月 21日
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 3月 20日

精选图集

Yoga with goats

Yoga with goats

Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.

Iran votes in presidential election

Iran votes in presidential election

Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

A home for Siberia's orphans

A home for Siberia's orphans

A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.

Shields of protest

Shields of protest

Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.

The real 'Twin Peaks'

The real 'Twin Peaks'

Welcome to "Twin Peaks," the fictional small town from David Lynch's ground-breaking 1990 TV series about a murdered homecoming queen.

Car rams Times Square pedestrians

Car rams Times Square pedestrians

A speeding car plowed into pedestrians on a sidewalk in New York City's busy Times Square, killing one person and injuring a dozen, according to witnesses, and police said the incident did not appear to be an act of terrorism.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐