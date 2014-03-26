Editor's choice
Children look at the fin of a mortar projectile that was found at the Al-Abassi camp for internally displaced persons, after an attack by rebels, in Mellit town, North Darfur, Sudan March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
An Afghan policeman stands guard at an election commission office after an attack in Kabul, Afghanistan March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Residents observe a police officer take up position during an operation at the Mare slums complex in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A couple kisses as children play outside the cultural center of human rights organization Grandmothers of Plaza de Mayo at the former ESMA navy school on the 38th anniversary of Argentina's 1976 military coup in Buenos Aires, Argentina March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
First lady Michelle Obama gestures as she watches students practice Taichi at Chengdu No. 7 High School during her visit in Chengdu, Sichuan province, March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
A woman uses a calculator as prostitutes wait for customers in the Dolly district in Surabaya, Indonesia March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Sigit Pamungkas
Supporters of J. Jayalalithaa, chief minister of India's Tamil Nadu state and chief of Anna Dravida Munetra Khazhgam, wear masks as they gesture during an election campaign ahead of the general elections in the southern Indian city of Chennai March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Babu
Drug Recognition Expert Instructor and Maricopa County Sheriff Deputy Frank Sloup and Deputy Sergeant Paul White conduct tests for possible drug use at the Maricopa County Fourth Avenue Jail in Phoenix, Arizona August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Visitors look at a sound and light show as part of the exhibition 'Klimt and Vienna, a Century of Gold and Colours', projected on the walls of the Quarries of Lights in Les Baux-de-Provence, France March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Um Fathy, 70-years-old, collects clothes that were left out to dry next to mausoleums in front of her home at the El'Arafa necropolis, a cemetery located in the City of the Dead, in Cairo, Egypt March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
New Jersey Governor Chris Christie speaks to local residents of Belmar, New Jersey, and other shore towns in Monmouth County during a town hall meeting to discuss federal funds for recovery from hurricane Sandy, in Belmar, March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Chinook salmon smolts are pumped into a dewatering tower that separates fish from the water at the Coleman National Fish Hatchery in Anderson, California March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Nick Adams
Staff at satellite communications company Inmarsat work in front of a screen showing subscribers using their service throughout the world, at their headquarters in London March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
India's ruling Congress party workers take shelter under a banner during rain and thunder storm before the start of a party meeting being addressed by Rahul Gandhi, Congress party vice president and son of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, ahead of the 2014 general election in Kolkata, India March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A family member of a passenger on board Malaysia Airlines MH370 cries as he shouts slogans during a protest in front of the Malaysian embassy in Beijing, China March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Firefighters work to extinguish a five-alarm blaze at a massive multi-story luxury apartment complex under construction in Houston March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Donna Carson
Free Syrian Army fighters fire an artillery cannon towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar al-Bushy
Oil spill response contractors clean up crude oil on a beach after a BP oil spill on Lake Michigan in Whiting, Indiana March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
The Supreme Court is seen from within a car as snow melts on the window during a light snow falling in the first week of Spring in Washington, March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing
People walk past a mural showing a map of Crimea in the Russian national colors on a street in Moscow March 25, 2014. The mural reads: "Crimea and Russia". REUTERS/Artur Bainozarov
