2014年 3月 27日 星期四

<p>Riot police officers scuffle with visually-impaired protesters, threatening to set themselves on fire during a protest against a hiring freeze in the public sector, blocking a main street in Rabat, Morocco March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal</p>

2014年 3月 27日 星期四

Riot police officers scuffle with visually-impaired protesters, threatening to set themselves on fire during a protest against a hiring freeze in the public sector, blocking a main street in Rabat, Morocco March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

<p>Residents react as policemen take position during an operation in the Mare slums complex in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

2014年 3月 27日 星期四

Residents react as policemen take position during an operation in the Mare slums complex in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

<p>People gather in front of a branch of Rural Commercial Bank of Huanghai in Yancheng, Jiangsu province, China March 26, 2014. A Chinese county official appealed for calm among bank depositors in the eastern city of Yancheng as lines formed outside the branches of two small banks rumored to be in financial trouble. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

2014年 3月 27日 星期四

People gather in front of a branch of Rural Commercial Bank of Huanghai in Yancheng, Jiangsu province, China March 26, 2014. A Chinese county official appealed for calm among bank depositors in the eastern city of Yancheng as lines formed outside the branches of two small banks rumored to be in financial trouble. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>Amateur wrestler 'Meteorito' poses for a picture as he sits in the stands of the Arena Obreros in Saltillo, Mexico March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril</p>

2014年 3月 27日 星期四

Amateur wrestler 'Meteorito' poses for a picture as he sits in the stands of the Arena Obreros in Saltillo, Mexico March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

<p>A special forces police officer fires rubber bullets as a protester raises his hand during a demonstration at the front of Cairo University, Egypt March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

2014年 3月 27日 星期四

A special forces police officer fires rubber bullets as a protester raises his hand during a demonstration at the front of Cairo University, Egypt March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

<p>Members of Saudi special forces aim their guns during a training session in Darma, west of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser</p>

2014年 3月 27日 星期四

Members of Saudi special forces aim their guns during a training session in Darma, west of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

<p>An injured man is helped out of an ambulance after what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Al-Atareb, Aleppo countryside, Syria March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalghne Karoof</p>

2014年 3月 27日 星期四

An injured man is helped out of an ambulance after what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Al-Atareb, Aleppo countryside, Syria March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalghne Karoof

<p>Girls make a selection from the Cupcake "ATM" at Sprinkles Cupcake Bakery at New York's Upper East Side in Manhattan, March 26, 2014. . REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

2014年 3月 27日 星期四

Girls make a selection from the Cupcake "ATM" at Sprinkles Cupcake Bakery at New York's Upper East Side in Manhattan, March 26, 2014. . REUTERS/Mike Segar

<p>An A380 Airbus flies during the International Air and Space Fair at the international airport of Santiago, Chile March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

2014年 3月 27日 星期四

An A380 Airbus flies during the International Air and Space Fair at the international airport of Santiago, Chile March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

<p>Russia's Ksenia Stolbova and Fedor Klimov compete during the pairs short program at the ISU World Figure Skating Championships in Saitama, north of Tokyo, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino</p>

2014年 3月 27日 星期四

Russia's Ksenia Stolbova and Fedor Klimov compete during the pairs short program at the ISU World Figure Skating Championships in Saitama, north of Tokyo, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

<p>Workers search the debris that flowed across Highway 530 in the mudslide near Oso, Washington as rescue efforts continue March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

2014年 3月 27日 星期四

Workers search the debris that flowed across Highway 530 in the mudslide near Oso, Washington as rescue efforts continue March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

<p>Traders watch as a mascot dressed as a character from "Candy Crush Saga" walks the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

2014年 3月 27日 星期四

Traders watch as a mascot dressed as a character from "Candy Crush Saga" walks the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

<p>A girl smiles as she walks after visiting the Sakhi shrine in Kabul, Afghanistan March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra</p>

2014年 3月 27日 星期四

A girl smiles as she walks after visiting the Sakhi shrine in Kabul, Afghanistan March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

<p>German shoemaker Georg Wessels helps Win Zaw Oo, who according to his medical team, at 7.5 ft, is Myanmar's tallest man, in Yangon March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Minzayar</p>

2014年 3月 27日 星期四

German shoemaker Georg Wessels helps Win Zaw Oo, who according to his medical team, at 7.5 ft, is Myanmar's tallest man, in Yangon March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Minzayar

<p>A family member of one of the deceased 46 navy sailors on the sunken naval ship Cheonan touches her son's portrait while crying after an event marking the fourth anniversary of the incident at the National Cemetery of South Korea in Daejeon, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

2014年 3月 27日 星期四

A family member of one of the deceased 46 navy sailors on the sunken naval ship Cheonan touches her son's portrait while crying after an event marking the fourth anniversary of the incident at the National Cemetery of South Korea in Daejeon, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

<p>China's President Xi Jinping and France's President Francois Hollande attend a ceremony in the courtyard of the Invalides in Paris, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Ian Langsdon/Pool</p>

2014年 3月 27日 星期四

China's President Xi Jinping and France's President Francois Hollande attend a ceremony in the courtyard of the Invalides in Paris, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Ian Langsdon/Pool

<p>A model presents a creation from Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology and Shih Chien University Emerging Design Collection during China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

2014年 3月 27日 星期四

A model presents a creation from Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology and Shih Chien University Emerging Design Collection during China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

<p>A masked student who is supporter of the Muslim Brotherhood and ousted President Mohamed Mursi throws a Molotov cocktail at riot police and residents during clashes outside Cairo University March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

2014年 3月 27日 星期四

A masked student who is supporter of the Muslim Brotherhood and ousted President Mohamed Mursi throws a Molotov cocktail at riot police and residents during clashes outside Cairo University March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

<p>Mayor Rob Ford laughs as he takes part in a Toronto Mayoral election debate with candidates Olivia Chow and David Soknacki in Toronto, Canada March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

2014年 3月 27日 星期四

Mayor Rob Ford laughs as he takes part in a Toronto Mayoral election debate with candidates Olivia Chow and David Soknacki in Toronto, Canada March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

<p>Smoke rises from chimneys of a thermal power plant near Shanghai March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

2014年 3月 27日 星期四

Smoke rises from chimneys of a thermal power plant near Shanghai March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 3月 26日
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 3月 25日
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 3月 24日
Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 3月 23日

