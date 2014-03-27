Editor's choice
Riot police officers scuffle with visually-impaired protesters, threatening to set themselves on fire durinmore
Riot police officers scuffle with visually-impaired protesters, threatening to set themselves on fire during a protest against a hiring freeze in the public sector, blocking a main street in Rabat, Morocco March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Residents react as policemen take position during an operation in the Mare slums complex in Rio de Janeiro,more
Residents react as policemen take position during an operation in the Mare slums complex in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
People gather in front of a branch of Rural Commercial Bank of Huanghai in Yancheng, Jiangsu province, Chinmore
People gather in front of a branch of Rural Commercial Bank of Huanghai in Yancheng, Jiangsu province, China March 26, 2014. A Chinese county official appealed for calm among bank depositors in the eastern city of Yancheng as lines formed outside the branches of two small banks rumored to be in financial trouble. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Amateur wrestler 'Meteorito' poses for a picture as he sits in the stands of the Arena Obreros in Saltillo,more
Amateur wrestler 'Meteorito' poses for a picture as he sits in the stands of the Arena Obreros in Saltillo, Mexico March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A special forces police officer fires rubber bullets as a protester raises his hand during a demonstration more
A special forces police officer fires rubber bullets as a protester raises his hand during a demonstration at the front of Cairo University, Egypt March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Members of Saudi special forces aim their guns during a training session in Darma, west of Riyadh, Saudi Armore
Members of Saudi special forces aim their guns during a training session in Darma, west of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
An injured man is helped out of an ambulance after what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to more
An injured man is helped out of an ambulance after what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Al-Atareb, Aleppo countryside, Syria March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalghne Karoof
Girls make a selection from the Cupcake "ATM" at Sprinkles Cupcake Bakery at New York's Upper East Side in more
Girls make a selection from the Cupcake "ATM" at Sprinkles Cupcake Bakery at New York's Upper East Side in Manhattan, March 26, 2014. . REUTERS/Mike Segar
An A380 Airbus flies during the International Air and Space Fair at the international airport of Santiago, more
An A380 Airbus flies during the International Air and Space Fair at the international airport of Santiago, Chile March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Russia's Ksenia Stolbova and Fedor Klimov compete during the pairs short program at the ISU World Figure Skmore
Russia's Ksenia Stolbova and Fedor Klimov compete during the pairs short program at the ISU World Figure Skating Championships in Saitama, north of Tokyo, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Workers search the debris that flowed across Highway 530 in the mudslide near Oso, Washington as rescue effmore
Workers search the debris that flowed across Highway 530 in the mudslide near Oso, Washington as rescue efforts continue March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Traders watch as a mascot dressed as a character from "Candy Crush Saga" walks the floor of the New York Stmore
Traders watch as a mascot dressed as a character from "Candy Crush Saga" walks the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A girl smiles as she walks after visiting the Sakhi shrine in Kabul, Afghanistan March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Zomore
A girl smiles as she walks after visiting the Sakhi shrine in Kabul, Afghanistan March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
German shoemaker Georg Wessels helps Win Zaw Oo, who according to his medical team, at 7.5 ft, is Myanmar'smore
German shoemaker Georg Wessels helps Win Zaw Oo, who according to his medical team, at 7.5 ft, is Myanmar's tallest man, in Yangon March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Minzayar
A family member of one of the deceased 46 navy sailors on the sunken naval ship Cheonan touches her son's pmore
A family member of one of the deceased 46 navy sailors on the sunken naval ship Cheonan touches her son's portrait while crying after an event marking the fourth anniversary of the incident at the National Cemetery of South Korea in Daejeon, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
China's President Xi Jinping and France's President Francois Hollande attend a ceremony in the courtyard ofmore
China's President Xi Jinping and France's President Francois Hollande attend a ceremony in the courtyard of the Invalides in Paris, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Ian Langsdon/Pool
A model presents a creation from Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology and Shih Chien University Emerginmore
A model presents a creation from Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology and Shih Chien University Emerging Design Collection during China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A masked student who is supporter of the Muslim Brotherhood and ousted President Mohamed Mursi throws a Molmore
A masked student who is supporter of the Muslim Brotherhood and ousted President Mohamed Mursi throws a Molotov cocktail at riot police and residents during clashes outside Cairo University March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Mayor Rob Ford laughs as he takes part in a Toronto Mayoral election debate with candidates Olivia Chow andmore
Mayor Rob Ford laughs as he takes part in a Toronto Mayoral election debate with candidates Olivia Chow and David Soknacki in Toronto, Canada March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Smoke rises from chimneys of a thermal power plant near Shanghai March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barriamore
Smoke rises from chimneys of a thermal power plant near Shanghai March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
下一个
Editor's choice
Our best photos from the last 24 hours.
精选图集
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.
Cuba hosts first transgender Mass
For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.
MTV's rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Mexico's poppy war
The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.
MTVs rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Plane lands after secret, two-year mission
The U.S. military's experimental X-37B space plane completes a classified mission that lasted nearly two years, the Air Force said.