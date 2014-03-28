The wedding dress and suit of Armend and Miranda Cerkezi hangs at a bedroom in Armend's mother Ferdonije Cerkezi's house in the town of Gjakova March 27, 2014. Cerkezi has transformed her house into a museum with items such as pictures, documents and souvenirs belonging to her husband and four sons, who went missing after Serbian forces took them away 15 years ago during the Kosovo war. REUTERS/Hazir Reka