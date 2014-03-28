版本:
<p>A man looks down at an unexploded barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at a cemetery in the al-Qatanah neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo</p>

<p>A rescuer stands on a flooded Highway 530 as search work continues in the mud and debris from a massive mudslide that struck Oso near Darrington, Washington March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ted S. Warren/Pool</p>

<p>A supporter of Afghan presidential candidate Zalmai Rassoul attends an election rally in Mazar-I-Shariff, northern Afghanistan, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>The wedding dress and suit of Armend and Miranda Cerkezi hangs at a bedroom in Armend's mother Ferdonije Cerkezi's house in the town of Gjakova March 27, 2014. Cerkezi has transformed her house into a museum with items such as pictures, documents and souvenirs belonging to her husband and four sons, who went missing after Serbian forces took them away 15 years ago during the Kosovo war. REUTERS/Hazir Reka</p>

<p>Actors perform during a play in the compound of Juba University, on the occasion of World Theater Day, in Juba, South Sudan March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu</p>

<p>Canada's Gabrielle Daleman competes during the women's short program at the ISU World Figure Skating Championships in Saitama, north of Tokyo, Japan March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino</p>

<p>A target hit several times is seen through a piece of cardboard also peppered with bullet holes at the DVC Indoor Shooting Centre in Port Coquitlam, British Columbia, Canada March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

<p>The entrance to a tunnel exposed by the Israeli military is seen on the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen (</p>

<p>A Secret Service agent keeps watch as President Barack Obama tours the Colosseum in Rome March 27 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

<p>A protester takes part in a demonstration calling for immigration reform at a rally in Chicago, Illinois, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

<p>Models wearing flamenca dresses pose as they take part in an event to mark the twentieth anniversary of the International Flamenco Fashion Show in the Andalusian capital of Seville, Spain March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

<p>Chinese honor guards lift caskets containing the remains of Chinese soldiers during the handing over ceremony of the remains at the Incheon International Airport in Incheon March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

<p>Ukrainian politician and former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko attends a news conference in Kiev, Ukraine March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko</p>

<p>Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk addresses the parliament in Kiev March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Alex Kuzmin</p>

<p>A local civilian walks at a train station where Ukrainian tanks are being loaded onto a train in northern Crimea March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

<p>Charles Ble Goude of Ivory Coast clenches his fist as he enters the courtroom of the International Criminal Court for his initial appearance in The Hague March 27, 2014. Ble Goude faces charges of crimes against humanity linked to a 2011 post-election civil war. REUTERS/Michael Kooren</p>

<p>A giant poster depicting Chinese President Xi Jinping is seen next to the Eiffel tower during a protest by activists from Reporters Without Borders in Paris March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer</p>

<p>Police detain a protester during a demonstration against Algerian President Abdulaziz Bouteflika's decision to run for a fourth term, in Algiers March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi</p>

<p>France's Vanessa James falls as her partner Morgan Cipres looks on, during the pairs free skating program at the ISU World Figure Skating Championships in Saitama, north of Tokyo March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

<p>Elizaveta Berezovskaya, daughter of Boris Berezovsky, leaves an inquest into the death of her father in Windsor in southern England, March 27 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

<p>Suresh Shankar Hingole, 20, who runs a mobile temple, poses along a roadside in Mumbai, India March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>President Barack Obama laughs during his meeting with Pope Francis, as Monsignor Mark Miles looks on, at the Vatican March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

<p>Afghan music students participate in a music training session at a cultural and educational center in Kabul, Afghanistan March 7, 2014. Despite decades of conflict in Afghanistan, and several recent militant attacks, the country's capital Kabul is home to a vibrant youth scene of musicians, artists, athletes and activists. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl</p>

