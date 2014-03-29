版本:
中国
<p>Abuzar, the son of Afghan journalist Sardar Ahmed of Agence France-Presse (AFP) who was killed with his wife and two children during an attack by gunmen at Serena Hotel, is comforted by his grandmother at the Emergency hospital in Kabul March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra</p>

<p>Supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah arrive to attend an election rally in Mazar-I-Shariff, northern Afghanistan, March 28, 2014. Afghan presidential elections will be held on April 5.REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>Indians who are considered uncontacted by anthropologists react to a plane flying over their community in the Amazon basin near the Xinane river in Brazil's Acre State, near the border with Peru, March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho</p>

<p>People play with soccer balls at Ipanema beach in Rio de Janeiro March 28, 2014. Rio de Janeiro is one of the host cities for the 2014 soccer World Cup in Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

<p>Germany's Nelli Zhiganshina and Alexander Gazsi compete during the ice dance short dance program at the ISU World Figure Skating Championships in Saitama, north of Tokyo March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

<p>Actress Angelina Jolie reacts at Srebrenica Genocide Memorial in Potocari after laying a wreath March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

<p>Lynette McDonald waits at the back of the room for her turn to compete at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

<p>Canada's Mandy Marchak (R) is taken down by France's Pauline Biscarat during the final match of the Hong Kong Sevens rugby women's invitational cup in Hong Kong March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

<p>A view of an object floating in the water is seen on a computer screen onboard a Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNAF) plane searching for wreckage from Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 in the new Indian Ocean search area in this March 28, 2014 still image taken from video. REUTERS</p>

<p>A Palestinian protester uses a slingshot to hurl a stone towards Israeli troops during clashes at a protest against the Jewish settlement of Ofra, in the West Bank village of Silwad, near Ramallah March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman</p>

<p>Russian President Vladimir Putin (C) speaks during a ceremony with newly appointed high-ranking military officers in Moscow's Kremlin March 28, 2014. REUTERS</p>

<p>A supporter of Afghan presidential candidate Zalmai Rassoul carries chairs as he prepares for an election rally in Panshir, northern Afghanistan, March 28, 2014. Afghan presidential elections will be held on April 5. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra</p>

<p>A woman in a wedding dress walks past women in Tibetan costumes during a Peach Blossom Festival in Nyingchi Prefecture, Tibet Autonomous Region, March 27, 2014. Picture taken March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jacky Chen</p>

<p>Ethnic Dong women work at a tea leaf processing factory in Liping county, Guizhou province, March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Sheng Li (</p>

<p>People cross stepping-stones underneath an artwork made of coloured umbrellas along the Cheonggye stream in central Seoul March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

<p>A demonstrator whose face is obscured by a handkerchief performs with his skateboard in front of military policemen during a protest against the 2014 World Cup in Sao Paulo March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

<p>Employees of the Bundelkhand Vikas Sena (BVS) use batons to hit a worker of India's ruling Congress party during a clash at a demonstration outside the Congress office in the northern Indian city of Lucknow March 28, 2014. REUTERS</p>

<p>An injured Israeli border policeman is helped by his fellow police officers during clashes with Palestinian protestors rallying against the Jewish settlement of Ofra, in the West Bank village of Silwad, near Ramallah March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman</p>

<p>German Chancellor Angela Merkel and China's President Xi Jinping arrive for an agreement signing at the Chancellery in Berlin March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

<p>A soccer square in bad condition is seen at the Cantagalo slum in Rio de Janeiro December 27, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

<p>Paris Saint Germain's Zlatan Ibrahinovic reacts during the warm up before the French Ligue 1 soccer match against Nice at l'Allianz stadium in Nice March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

<p>Actress Drew Barrymore reacts as she accepts the award for Female Star of the Year at the Big Screen Achievement Awards during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

<p>Foreigners evecauated by police from the site of an attack in Kabul are seen March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

<p>Lindley Latham looks at the new Oso mudslide support t-shirts in the Action Sports shop in downtown Arlington, Washington March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

