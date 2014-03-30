Editor's Choice
Delegates pray during the Kurultai, the assembly of Crimea Tatars, in Bakhchisaray March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
David Blaine gets slimed on stage at the 27th Annual Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, California March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzouni
Elemmar Valle, 15, tries on a dress and shoes for her graduation dance at the Glamour Gowns event in Los Angeles, California March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A crew member aboard a Royal New Zealand Air Force P-3K2 Orion aircraft is pictured alongside handwritten notes of other search craft in the area, during a search for the missing Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 over the southern Indian Ocean, March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
An Israeli border policeman detains a Palestinian protestor during clashes ahead of Land Day in east Jerusalem March 29, 2014. REUTERS\Amir Cohen
China's Li Zijun competes during the women's free program at the ISU World Figure Skating Championships in Saitama, north of Tokyo, March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Veteran soldiers share a moment during an event honoring Vietnam Veterans in downtown New York March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Lesbian couple Sarah Keith (L) and Emma Powell embrace while posing for photographs after their same-sex wedding at the Claremont Hotel in Brighton, southern England March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor
Interior Ministry members stand guard at an Ukrainian Interior Ministry base in Donetsk March 29, 2014. REUTERS
Australia's Ed Jenkins (L) is tackled by France's Virimi Vakatawa during the second day of the three-day Hong Kong Sevens rugby tournament, as part of the Sevens World Series, in Hong Kong March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Supporters of former Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi, standing trial on charges of violence that broke out in Alexandria last year, react after two fellow supporters were sentenced to death, in a court in Alexandria, March 29, 2014. REUTERS
Mario Vargas-Lopez and his 10-year-old daughter, Jersey, who traveled to the Vatican to plead with Pope Francis for help to prevent his deportation, hug as they are reunited at Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles, California, March 29, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Activists from the Internet Party of Ukraine, dressed as Star Wars characters, hold a party congress in Kiev March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Alex Kuzmin
Shanghai's skyscrapers Shanghai World Financial Center (L), Shanghai Tower (R) and Jin Mao Tower (top) are seen at the financial district of Pudong during Earth Hour in Shanghai March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A Chinese Coast Guard vessel manoeuvres to block a Philippine government supply ship with members of the media aboard at the disputed Second Thomas Shoal, part of the Spratly Islands, in the South China Sea March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
People celebrate the ceremonial change of time on the railway square in the Crimean city of Simferopol March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
National guards fire teargas at anti-government protesters during a riot at Chacao district in Caracas March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Veron
Canada's Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje compete during the ice dance free dance program at the ISU World Figure Skating Championships in Saitama, north of Tokyo, March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
A sign is seen on the wall of a guesthouse after a suicide attack in Kabul March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Rugby fans look on during the second day of the three-day Hong Kong Sevens rugby tournament as part of the Sevens World Series in Hong Kong March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Officials wait for voters at a polling station in Bangkok during a vote to elect a new Senate March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
People hit muddy waters at full speed during the "Tough Mudder" obstacle course event in San Bernardino, California March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Arsenal's Mathieu Flamini (L) challenges Manchester City's David Silva during their English Premier League soccer match at The Emirates Stadium in London March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
A Russian flag flutters over the "Sevastopol" hotel in the Crimean city of Sevastopol March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Our best pictures from the past 24 hours.
