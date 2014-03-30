版本:
中国
2014年 3月 30日

<p>Delegates pray during the Kurultai, the assembly of Crimea Tatars, in Bakhchisaray March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

Delegates pray during the Kurultai, the assembly of Crimea Tatars, in Bakhchisaray March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

<p>David Blaine gets slimed on stage at the 27th Annual Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, California March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzouni</p>

David Blaine gets slimed on stage at the 27th Annual Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, California March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzouni

<p>Elemmar Valle, 15, tries on a dress and shoes for her graduation dance at the Glamour Gowns event in Los Angeles, California March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Elemmar Valle, 15, tries on a dress and shoes for her graduation dance at the Glamour Gowns event in Los Angeles, California March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>A crew member aboard a Royal New Zealand Air Force P-3K2 Orion aircraft is pictured alongside handwritten notes of other search craft in the area, during a search for the missing Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 over the southern Indian Ocean, March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

A crew member aboard a Royal New Zealand Air Force P-3K2 Orion aircraft is pictured alongside handwritten notes of other search craft in the area, during a search for the missing Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 over the southern Indian Ocean, March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>An Israeli border policeman detains a Palestinian protestor during clashes ahead of Land Day in east Jerusalem March 29, 2014. REUTERS\Amir Cohen</p>

An Israeli border policeman detains a Palestinian protestor during clashes ahead of Land Day in east Jerusalem March 29, 2014. REUTERS\Amir Cohen

<p>China's Li Zijun competes during the women's free program at the ISU World Figure Skating Championships in Saitama, north of Tokyo, March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

China's Li Zijun competes during the women's free program at the ISU World Figure Skating Championships in Saitama, north of Tokyo, March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

<p>Veteran soldiers share a moment during an event honoring Vietnam Veterans in downtown New York March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

Veteran soldiers share a moment during an event honoring Vietnam Veterans in downtown New York March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

<p>Lesbian couple Sarah Keith (L) and Emma Powell embrace while posing for photographs after their same-sex wedding at the Claremont Hotel in Brighton, southern England March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor</p>

Lesbian couple Sarah Keith (L) and Emma Powell embrace while posing for photographs after their same-sex wedding at the Claremont Hotel in Brighton, southern England March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor

<p>Interior Ministry members stand guard at an Ukrainian Interior Ministry base in Donetsk March 29, 2014. REUTERS</p>

Interior Ministry members stand guard at an Ukrainian Interior Ministry base in Donetsk March 29, 2014. REUTERS

<p>Australia's Ed Jenkins (L) is tackled by France's Virimi Vakatawa during the second day of the three-day Hong Kong Sevens rugby tournament, as part of the Sevens World Series, in Hong Kong March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

Australia's Ed Jenkins (L) is tackled by France's Virimi Vakatawa during the second day of the three-day Hong Kong Sevens rugby tournament, as part of the Sevens World Series, in Hong Kong March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

<p>Supporters of former Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi, standing trial on charges of violence that broke out in Alexandria last year, react after two fellow supporters were sentenced to death, in a court in Alexandria, March 29, 2014. REUTERS</p>

Supporters of former Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi, standing trial on charges of violence that broke out in Alexandria last year, react after two fellow supporters were sentenced to death, in a court in Alexandria, March 29, 2014. REUTERS

<p>Mario Vargas-Lopez and his 10-year-old daughter, Jersey, who traveled to the Vatican to plead with Pope Francis for help to prevent his deportation, hug as they are reunited at Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles, California, March 29, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

Mario Vargas-Lopez and his 10-year-old daughter, Jersey, who traveled to the Vatican to plead with Pope Francis for help to prevent his deportation, hug as they are reunited at Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles, California, March 29, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew

<p>Activists from the Internet Party of Ukraine, dressed as Star Wars characters, hold a party congress in Kiev March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Alex Kuzmin</p>

Activists from the Internet Party of Ukraine, dressed as Star Wars characters, hold a party congress in Kiev March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Alex Kuzmin

<p>Shanghai's skyscrapers Shanghai World Financial Center (L), Shanghai Tower (R) and Jin Mao Tower (top) are seen at the financial district of Pudong during Earth Hour in Shanghai March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Shanghai's skyscrapers Shanghai World Financial Center (L), Shanghai Tower (R) and Jin Mao Tower (top) are seen at the financial district of Pudong during Earth Hour in Shanghai March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>A Chinese Coast Guard vessel manoeuvres to block a Philippine government supply ship with members of the media aboard at the disputed Second Thomas Shoal, part of the Spratly Islands, in the South China Sea March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

A Chinese Coast Guard vessel manoeuvres to block a Philippine government supply ship with members of the media aboard at the disputed Second Thomas Shoal, part of the Spratly Islands, in the South China Sea March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

<p>People celebrate the ceremonial change of time on the railway square in the Crimean city of Simferopol March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

People celebrate the ceremonial change of time on the railway square in the Crimean city of Simferopol March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

<p>National guards fire teargas at anti-government protesters during a riot at Chacao district in Caracas March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Veron</p>

National guards fire teargas at anti-government protesters during a riot at Chacao district in Caracas March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Veron

<p>Canada's Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje compete during the ice dance free dance program at the ISU World Figure Skating Championships in Saitama, north of Tokyo, March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino</p>

Canada's Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje compete during the ice dance free dance program at the ISU World Figure Skating Championships in Saitama, north of Tokyo, March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

<p>A sign is seen on the wall of a guesthouse after a suicide attack in Kabul March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail</p>

A sign is seen on the wall of a guesthouse after a suicide attack in Kabul March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

<p>Rugby fans look on during the second day of the three-day Hong Kong Sevens rugby tournament as part of the Sevens World Series in Hong Kong March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip</p>

Rugby fans look on during the second day of the three-day Hong Kong Sevens rugby tournament as part of the Sevens World Series in Hong Kong March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

<p>Officials wait for voters at a polling station in Bangkok during a vote to elect a new Senate March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Officials wait for voters at a polling station in Bangkok during a vote to elect a new Senate March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>People hit muddy waters at full speed during the "Tough Mudder" obstacle course event in San Bernardino, California March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

People hit muddy waters at full speed during the "Tough Mudder" obstacle course event in San Bernardino, California March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

<p>Arsenal's Mathieu Flamini (L) challenges Manchester City's David Silva during their English Premier League soccer match at The Emirates Stadium in London March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh</p>

Arsenal's Mathieu Flamini (L) challenges Manchester City's David Silva during their English Premier League soccer match at The Emirates Stadium in London March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

<p>A Russian flag flutters over the "Sevastopol" hotel in the Crimean city of Sevastopol March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

A Russian flag flutters over the "Sevastopol" hotel in the Crimean city of Sevastopol March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Editor's Choice

Our best pictures from the past 24 hours.

2014年 3月 29日
Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 3月 28日
Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 3月 27日
Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 3月 26日

精选图集

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike grows

Palestinian hunger strike grows

More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Dior in the desert

Dior in the desert

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.

Eurovision: the contenders

Eurovision: the contenders

The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

下一页

