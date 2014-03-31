24 Hours - 31 Mar 2014
Amphibious assault vehicles of the South Korean Marine Corps throw smoke bombs as they move to land on shormore
Amphibious assault vehicles of the South Korean Marine Corps throw smoke bombs as they move to land on shore during a U.S.-South Korea joint landing operation drill in Pohang, South Korea March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Members of a "Maidan" self-defense battalion take part in a training at a base of Ukraine's National Guard more
Members of a "Maidan" self-defense battalion take part in a training at a base of Ukraine's National Guard near Kiev, Ukraine March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A storm cloud can be seen behind a yacht as it sails off the coast of Sydney, Australia March 31, 2014. REUmore
A storm cloud can be seen behind a yacht as it sails off the coast of Sydney, Australia March 31, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
A man takes a picture of a woman with cherry blossoms in full bloom in Tokyo March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Toru more
A man takes a picture of a woman with cherry blossoms in full bloom in Tokyo March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A flag flies at half-staff on a log with the slope of the massive mudslide that struck Oso in the backgrounmore
A flag flies at half-staff on a log with the slope of the massive mudslide that struck Oso in the background near Darrington, Washington March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ted S. Warren/Pool
Supporters of Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan turn on their mobile phones as they celebrate their elmore
Supporters of Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan turn on their mobile phones as they celebrate their election victory in front of the party headquarters in Ankara, Turkey March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Secretary of State John Kerry rubs his eye while listening to a question during a news conference at the U.more
Secretary of State John Kerry rubs his eye while listening to a question during a news conference at the U.S. Ambassador to France's residence in Paris March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Jacquelyn Martin/Pool
Trainers shout at greyhounds at the start of a race in Santiago city, Chile March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvmore
Trainers shout at greyhounds at the start of a race in Santiago city, Chile March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A participant reacts as she gets hit in the face with colored powder during the Holi Festival of Colors orgmore
A participant reacts as she gets hit in the face with colored powder during the Holi Festival of Colors organized by the Maltese Indian community in Qormi, outside Valletta, Malta March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Pupils take mobile phone 'selfies' with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, as she arrives for a visit at Robemore
Pupils take mobile phone 'selfies' with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, as she arrives for a visit at Robert-Jungk Europe high school as part of the Europe-Project Day, in Berlin March 31, 2014 . REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Actor Johnny Depp shows a tattoo to co-hosts during a promotional event of his new movie "Transcendence", omore
Actor Johnny Depp shows a tattoo to co-hosts during a promotional event of his new movie "Transcendence", on his first visit to China in Beijing March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
An Afghan woman carries her crying child as she queues to receive her voter card at a voter registration cemore
An Afghan woman carries her crying child as she queues to receive her voter card at a voter registration center in Kabul, Afghanistan March 30, 2014 REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A Hindu woman touches the marbled wall of Alopidevi temple as she offer prayers on the first day of the ninmore
A Hindu woman touches the marbled wall of Alopidevi temple as she offer prayers on the first day of the nine-day long Navratri festival in the northern Indian city of Allahabad March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A Palestinian woman touches her face after an Israeli border police officer sprayed her with tear gas durinmore
A Palestinian woman touches her face after an Israeli border police officer sprayed her with tear gas during confrontations at a Land Day protest outside Jerusalem's Old City March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Gear and weapons of victims are placed by the road as security forces inspect the site of a bomb attack on more
Gear and weapons of victims are placed by the road as security forces inspect the site of a bomb attack on police in the troubled southern province of Narathiwat, Thailand March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Surapan Boonthanom
Anne Hidalgo, current Paris city deputy mayor and Socialist Party candidate in the mayoral election, is kismore
Anne Hidalgo, current Paris city deputy mayor and Socialist Party candidate in the mayoral election, is kissed by outgoing Paris mayor Bertrand Delanoe as she arrives on the podium in front of the Paris town hall after her victory in the second round in the French mayoral elections in Paris, March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Police stand guard as a polio worker waits to give polio vaccine drops to children at a street in Peshawar,more
Police stand guard as a polio worker waits to give polio vaccine drops to children at a street in Peshawar, the capital of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
A man reacts as he visits at the site of the recent clashes in central Ukrainian capital Kiev March 30, 201more
A man reacts as he visits at the site of the recent clashes in central Ukrainian capital Kiev March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Grishin
A boy carries identification papers while waiting in line to receive humanitarian aid in Duma, Damascus, Symore
A boy carries identification papers while waiting in line to receive humanitarian aid in Duma, Damascus, Syria March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
The Living Goddess Kumari on her chariot is brought to witness performances during the "Ghodejatra" horse rmore
The Living Goddess Kumari on her chariot is brought to witness performances during the "Ghodejatra" horse race festival in Kathmandu, Nepal March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Riot police lift a comrade to fire tear gas during clashes in front of the Al-Azhar University's campus walmore
Riot police lift a comrade to fire tear gas during clashes in front of the Al-Azhar University's campus wall with students who are supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood and ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, in Cairo's Nasr City district March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A child refugee from Kvromh village poses inside a makeshift house in the Serjilla archaeological site of Jmore
A child refugee from Kvromh village poses inside a makeshift house in the Serjilla archaeological site of Jabal al-Zawiya, Syria March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Rescue workers struggle through the mud looking for victims of the mudslide in Oso, Washington March 30, 20more
Rescue workers struggle through the mud looking for victims of the mudslide in Oso, Washington March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Palestinian children hoping to cross into Egypt wait inside a bus at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and tmore
Palestinian children hoping to cross into Egypt wait inside a bus at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
