Anti-government demonstrators pretend to bat gas canisters to police during riots in Caracas, Venezuela, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Veron
General Motors CEO Mary Barra arrives to testify before the House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington April 1, 2014 REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un smiles as he stands with commanding officers of the combined units of the Korean People's Army (KPA) in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang April 2, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
Tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant operator Tokyo Electric Power Co. volunteers removed ice and snow and level dirt in a playground, outside the Miyakoji child care center at Miyakoji area in Tamura, Fukushima prefecture, Japan, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A woman looks out of a window at her shop in a corridor inside the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas, Venezuela, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
People are evacuated from their shelter after a tsunami alarm at Antofagasta city, north of Santiago, Chile, on the southern Pacific coast, April 1, 2014. A major earthquake of magnitude 8.2 struck off the coast of Chile, triggering a tsunami that hit the northern part of the country. REUTERS/Stringer
Anti-government protesters gather before a portrait of their slain comrade placed under a stage in their group's encampment near the Government House in Bangkok, Thailand, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Pope Francis kisses a child as he arrives to lead his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A security officer pushes supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah back as they attend an election campaign in Herat province April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Anti-government protesters and students block an avenue in front of the United Nations office with tents in Chacao district in Caracas, Venezuela, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Veron
Residents cover their faces as they ride a motorcycle along a street after tear gas was released by police to disperse a protest against a chemical plant project in Maoming, Guangdong province, China, March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Bayern Munich's Bastian Schweinsteiger reacts during their Champions League quarter-final first leg soccer match against Manchester United at Old Trafford in Manchester, United Kingdom, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Members of the Billy Graham Rapid Response Team update a sign at the Oso Community Chapel in Oso, Washington, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
An ethnic Kaman internally displaced person living in a Rohingya refugee camp shows a ticket given to him after giving his data as part of a national census, in Sittwe, the capital of Rakhine State, Myanmar, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A G. Rosea tarantula climbs on a table next to Nguyen Minh Nghia, the owner of Pet Cafe, at the cafe in Hanoi, Vietnam, April 1, 2014. The cafe, Hanoi's first pet cafe, houses wild animals such as snakes, hedgehogs and tarantulas and allows customers to directly interact with them. REUTERS/Kham
The housing ministry is set on fire by anti-government supporters in Caracas, Venezuela, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Birds circle the Shard as it casts a shadow across the morning mist in central London, United Kingdom, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Zalmai Rassoul sit in the back of a truck during an election campaign rally in Bagram April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Archivist Marta Crilly holds a sign which reads, "Rest in Peace Office Collier...We'll Take the Watch from Here", an artifact saved from the makeshift Boston Marathon bombing memorial, at the City Archives in Boston, Massachusetts March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
France's newly-named Prime Minister Manuel Valls applauds as outgoing Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault delivers a speech during the official handover ceremony at Hotel Matignon, the French prime minister's official residence, in Paris April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
President Obama poses with star player David Ortiz for a "selfie" as he welcomes the 2013 World Series Champion Boston Red Sox to the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Venezuela's opposition leader Maria Corina Machado runs away from tear gas after she tried to take her seat at the national assembly in Caracas, Venezuela, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A Taiwanese volunteer assisting relatives of passengers on board Malaysia Airlines MH370 cries as she prays for the passengers at the Lido Hotel in Beijing, China, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
The Oxford University rowing crew practice on the River Thames in London, United Kingdom, April 2, 2014. The rowing crews from Oxford and Cambridge will compete in the 160th Boat Race between the two universities. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
