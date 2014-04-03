Editor's Choice

版本:
中国
2014年 4月 3日 星期四

Residents walk to higher ground after a 7.6 magnitude quake, following Tuesday's earthquake and tsunami, in the northern port of Iquique, Chile April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

2014年 4月 3日 星期四

Residents walk to higher ground after a 7.6 magnitude quake, following Tuesday's earthquake and tsunami, in the northern port of Iquique, Chile April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

U.S. President Barack Obama stands alone as he makes a statement about the shooting at Fort Hood in Texas, while in Chicago, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

2014年 4月 3日 星期四

U.S. President Barack Obama stands alone as he makes a statement about the shooting at Fort Hood in Texas, while in Chicago, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Iraqi security forces personnel take part in clashes with the al Qaeda-linked Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in Babel province south of Baghdad, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

2014年 4月 3日 星期四

Iraqi security forces personnel take part in clashes with the al Qaeda-linked Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in Babel province south of Baghdad, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

A girl reads a book on her balcony as smoke rises from chimneys at a steel plant, on a hazy day in Quzhou, Zhejiang province, China, April 3, 2014.REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 4月 3日 星期四

A girl reads a book on her balcony as smoke rises from chimneys at a steel plant, on a hazy day in Quzhou, Zhejiang province, China, April 3, 2014.REUTERS/Stringer

Fishermen try to salvage their boats in the aftermath of an earthquake and tsunami that hit the northern port of Iquique, Chile, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Francisco Alcayaga Motta

2014年 4月 3日 星期四

Fishermen try to salvage their boats in the aftermath of an earthquake and tsunami that hit the northern port of Iquique, Chile, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Francisco Alcayaga Motta

Cristiano Ronaldo of Real Madrid celebrates his goal against Borussia Dortmund during their Champions League quarter-final first leg soccer match at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

2014年 4月 3日 星期四

Cristiano Ronaldo of Real Madrid celebrates his goal against Borussia Dortmund during their Champions League quarter-final first leg soccer match at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Men drive a car near a site hit by what activists said was an air strike by government forces in Aleppo's al-Ansari al-Sharqi neighborhood, Syria, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

2014年 4月 3日 星期四

Men drive a car near a site hit by what activists said was an air strike by government forces in Aleppo's al-Ansari al-Sharqi neighborhood, Syria, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

A woman reacts as she listens to a fortune telling machine at a beach along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai, India, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

2014年 4月 3日 星期四

A woman reacts as she listens to a fortune telling machine at a beach along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai, India, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A Koala looks at a camera as it sits atop a branch in its enclosure at Wild Life Sydney Zoo, Australia, April 3, 2014. Images from the camera, which are triggered by the koala's movements, are displayed on a nearby small screen which the zoo is promoting as a koala 'selfie'. REUTERS/David Gray

2014年 4月 3日 星期四

A Koala looks at a camera as it sits atop a branch in its enclosure at Wild Life Sydney Zoo, Australia, April 3, 2014. Images from the camera, which are triggered by the koala's movements, are displayed on a nearby small screen which the zoo is promoting as a koala 'selfie'. REUTERS/David Gray

Independent miners stand on a mountain near a road blockaded by them in the La Cumbre mountain pass near La Paz, Bolivia, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/David Mercado

2014年 4月 3日 星期四

Independent miners stand on a mountain near a road blockaded by them in the La Cumbre mountain pass near La Paz, Bolivia, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/David Mercado

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde speaks about the global economy at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies in Washington April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

2014年 4月 3日 星期四

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde speaks about the global economy at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies in Washington April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A woman's silhouette is seen at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, April 2, 2014. REUTERS / Ueslei Marcelino

2014年 4月 3日 星期四

A woman's silhouette is seen at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, April 2, 2014. REUTERS / Ueslei Marcelino

A flag flies at half staff as workers look out over the mud and debris as search work continues from a massive mudslide that struck Oso near Darrington, Washington April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

2014年 4月 3日 星期四

A flag flies at half staff as workers look out over the mud and debris as search work continues from a massive mudslide that struck Oso near Darrington, Washington April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Fighters from Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) burn confiscated cigarettes in the city of Raqqa, Syria, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 4月 3日 星期四

Fighters from Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) burn confiscated cigarettes in the city of Raqqa, Syria, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Spiritual leaders of the Huni Kui Indian tribe perform a ceremony for a sacred samauma (silk-cotton) tree outside the village of Novo Segredo along the Envira river in Brazil's northwestern Acre state, March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

2014年 4月 3日 星期四

Spiritual leaders of the Huni Kui Indian tribe perform a ceremony for a sacred samauma (silk-cotton) tree outside the village of Novo Segredo along the Envira river in Brazil's northwestern Acre state, March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

Exhibition curator Anna Reynolds poses with dolls belonging to Britain's Queen Elizabeth, at Buckingham Palace in London April 2, 2014. Toys and childhood outfits belonging to the royal family will form part of an exhibition "Royal Childhood", during the summer opening of Buckingham Palace July 26 - September 28. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

2014年 4月 3日 星期四

Exhibition curator Anna Reynolds poses with dolls belonging to Britain's Queen Elizabeth, at Buckingham Palace in London April 2, 2014. Toys and childhood outfits belonging to the royal family will form part of an exhibition "Royal Childhood", during the summer opening of Buckingham Palace July 26 - September 28. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

A woman stops to give money to a beggar wearing a burqa outside a police station in Kabul, Afghanistan, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

2014年 4月 3日 星期四

A woman stops to give money to a beggar wearing a burqa outside a police station in Kabul, Afghanistan, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Female members of Palestinian security forces loyal to Hamas shoot blanks during a military graduation ceremony in Gaza City April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

2014年 4月 3日 星期四

Female members of Palestinian security forces loyal to Hamas shoot blanks during a military graduation ceremony in Gaza City April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A crew member aboard a Royal Australian Air Force P-3C Orion aircraft sits on the flight deck upon its return to RAAF Base Pearce near Perth, Australia, after searching for Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

2014年 4月 3日 星期四

A crew member aboard a Royal Australian Air Force P-3C Orion aircraft sits on the flight deck upon its return to RAAF Base Pearce near Perth, Australia, after searching for Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Paola Medina, 29, packs as she prepare to leave her apartment after living in the "Tower of David" skyscraper for almost a year in Caracas, Venezuela, March 25, 2014 REUTERS/Jorge Silva

2014年 4月 3日 星期四

Paola Medina, 29, packs as she prepare to leave her apartment after living in the "Tower of David" skyscraper for almost a year in Caracas, Venezuela, March 25, 2014 REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Mary Theresa Ruddy, whose daughter Kelly was killed in 2010 when she lost control of her 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt, holds a picture of the vehicle, while her husband Leo holds a photo of their daughter at the Senate Commerce and Transportation Consumer Protection, Product Safety and Insurance subcommittee in Washington April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

2014年 4月 3日 星期四

Mary Theresa Ruddy, whose daughter Kelly was killed in 2010 when she lost control of her 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt, holds a picture of the vehicle, while her husband Leo holds a photo of their daughter at the Senate Commerce and Transportation Consumer Protection, Product Safety and Insurance subcommittee in Washington April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Chief of India's ruling Congress party Sonia Gandhi covers her head as rose petals are showered upon her arrival to file her nomination for the upcoming general election at Rae Bareli in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh April 2, 2014 REUTERS/Pawan Kumar

2014年 4月 3日 星期四

Chief of India's ruling Congress party Sonia Gandhi covers her head as rose petals are showered upon her arrival to file her nomination for the upcoming general election at Rae Bareli in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh April 2, 2014 REUTERS/Pawan Kumar

A resident walks along a damaged road to Alto Hospicio commune after an earthquake and tsunami hit the northern port of Iquique, Chile, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

2014年 4月 3日 星期四

A resident walks along a damaged road to Alto Hospicio commune after an earthquake and tsunami hit the northern port of Iquique, Chile, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Afghan election commission workers carry a ballot box as a police officer stands guard at a warehouse in Herat April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Shoib

2014年 4月 3日 星期四

Afghan election commission workers carry a ballot box as a police officer stands guard at a warehouse in Herat April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Shoib

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 4月 2日
24 Hours - 31 Mar 2014

24 Hours - 31 Mar 2014

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 4月 1日
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 3月 30日
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best pictures from the past 24 hours.

2014年 3月 29日

精选图集

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike grows

Palestinian hunger strike grows

More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Dior in the desert

Dior in the desert

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.

Eurovision: the contenders

Eurovision: the contenders

The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

