Editor's Choice
An Afghan man loads ballot boxes and other election material on a donkey to be transported to polling statimore
An Afghan man loads ballot boxes and other election material on a donkey to be transported to polling stations which are not accessible by road in Shutul, Panjshir province, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A woman and her newborn baby are transported from the Army's Special Medical Attention Station, where she gmore
A woman and her newborn baby are transported from the Army's Special Medical Attention Station, where she gave birth, at the local hospital, after a series of aftershocks, in the northern port of Iquique April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A Palestinian protester runs during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest calling for the release of Palmore
A Palestinian protester runs during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest calling for the release of Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails, outside Israel's Ofer military prison near the West Bank city of Ramallah April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Britain's Prince Harry plays on a swing with children as he and Mayor of London Boris Johnson (R) viewed thmore
Britain's Prince Harry plays on a swing with children as he and Mayor of London Boris Johnson (R) viewed the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park ahead of its opening on Saturday at Stratford in east London April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Fago, ridden by Barry Fehilly, falls at the open ditch at the 'Supporting The Everton In The Community Steemore
Fago, ridden by Barry Fehilly, falls at the open ditch at the 'Supporting The Everton In The Community Steeple Chase' during the Grand National horse racing meeting at Aintree, northern England April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
A demonstrator throws garbage towards riot police officers during a European trade unions protest against amore
A demonstrator throws garbage towards riot police officers during a European trade unions protest against austerity measures, in central Brussels April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A Free Syrian Army fighter reacts as he fires his weapon towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar amore
A Free Syrian Army fighter reacts as he fires his weapon towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the town of Morek in Hama province April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Badi Klif
Young men walk past a destroyed and graffitied building on a cold afternoon near Kabul's Darulaman Palace Amore
Young men walk past a destroyed and graffitied building on a cold afternoon near Kabul's Darulaman Palace April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Men hide behind walls as Chadian soldiers drive along a road in Bangui April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevmore
Men hide behind walls as Chadian soldiers drive along a road in Bangui April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Police protect a man from being hurt by anti-government protesters who accuse him of being a government spymore
Police protect a man from being hurt by anti-government protesters who accuse him of being a government spy, during an anti-government demonstration in Caracas April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Alphonsine Mukamfizi, 42, who miraculously survived three attempts on her life and had to fake death in ordmore
Alphonsine Mukamfizi, 42, who miraculously survived three attempts on her life and had to fake death in order to survive, with a deep cut on one side of her face, looks on at her home in Nyamata, a small town outside of Rwandan capital Kigali April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
A protester cries during clashes with police officers at a demonstration in front of the Phnom Penh Municipmore
A protester cries during clashes with police officers at a demonstration in front of the Phnom Penh Municipal Court April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
A self-portrait of former U.S. President George W. Bush and his father, former U.S. President George H.W. Bmore
A self-portrait of former U.S. President George W. Bush and his father, former U.S. President George H.W. Bush, greet visitors at "The Art of Leadership: A President's Personal Diplomacy" exhibit at the Bush Presidential Library and Museum in Dallas, Texas April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Brandon Wade
A villager holds a red flag as he waits to signal an arriving helicopter at Basa Village Development Commitmore
A villager holds a red flag as he waits to signal an arriving helicopter at Basa Village Development Committee in Solukhumbu District April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Japan's Maritime Self-Defence Force Commander Hidetsugu Iwamasa is pictured in front of one of their P-3C more
Japan's Maritime Self-Defence Force Commander Hidetsugu Iwamasa is pictured in front of one of their P-3C Orion aircraft currently at RAAF Base Pearce near Perth, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Racegoers walk through litter as they leave on Ladies' Day, the second day of the Grand National horse racimore
Racegoers walk through litter as they leave on Ladies' Day, the second day of the Grand National horse racing meeting at Aintree, northern England April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Palestinians are seen through a car window which Hamas police said was damaged in an Israeli strike on a womore
Palestinians are seen through a car window which Hamas police said was damaged in an Israeli strike on a workshop in the northern Gaza Strip April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Newlyweds Flor Perez (R) and Jose Ramirez, both 27 and from Reno, Nevada, kiss in front of "Cupid's Span", more
Newlyweds Flor Perez (R) and Jose Ramirez, both 27 and from Reno, Nevada, kiss in front of "Cupid's Span", a sculpture by Claes Oldenburg and Coosje van Bruggen, and the Bay Bridge in San Francisco, California April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A security worker talks on his mobile phone in front of a damaged building in Iquique's duty free zone knowmore
A security worker talks on his mobile phone in front of a damaged building in Iquique's duty free zone known as Zofri, after a series of aftershocks, in the northern port of Iquique April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Anti-government protesters use a slingshot to throw stones during riots in Caracas April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Cmore
Anti-government protesters use a slingshot to throw stones during riots in Caracas April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Fifth grade student at the Enrique Villuendas Primary School, Erika Kina, 10, poses in her princess costumemore
Fifth grade student at the Enrique Villuendas Primary School, Erika Kina, 10, poses in her princess costume as her school celebrates the 52nd anniversary of the Young Communist League (UJC) and the 53rd anniversary of the Jose Marti Pioneers Organization (OPJM) in Havana, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa
A demonstrator stands in front of riot police officers during a European trade union protest against austermore
A demonstrator stands in front of riot police officers during a European trade union protest against austerity measures, in central Brussels April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Twelve-year-old certified yoga instructor Jaysea DeVoe (R) does the mermaid pose with her friend Miely as tmore
Twelve-year-old certified yoga instructor Jaysea DeVoe (R) does the mermaid pose with her friend Miely as they float on their paddle boards after the sun sets in Encinitas, California March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Afghan President Hamid Karzai holds up his inked stained finger after voting in the presidential election imore
Afghan President Hamid Karzai holds up his inked stained finger after voting in the presidential election in Kabul April 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
下一个
24 Hours - 31 Mar 2014
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
精选图集
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.