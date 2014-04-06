Editor's Choice
A sick Muslim boy, who is protected by local Christians, sits outside a house in town of Yaloke, northwest of Bangui, April 5, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Chelsea's Fernando Torres (top) challenges Stoke City's Wilson Palacios during their English Premier League soccer match at Stamford Bridge in London April 5, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Rebel fighters carry mortar shells during clashes in the town of Babolin in Idlib countryside with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad April 4, 2014. REUTERS
An Afghan woman casts her ballot at a polling station in Mazar-i- sharif April 5, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Augsburg's Dominik Reinhardt (L) challenges Bayern Munich's Daniel van Buyten during their German first division Bundesliga soccer match in Augsburg April 5, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Visitors look at images documented from the killings of the 1994 genocide inside the Kigali Genocide Memorial Museum as the country prepares to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the genocide in the Rwandan capital Kigali April 5, 2014. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
Volunteers clean up garbage at the Independence Square in Kiev, April 5, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Volunteers clean up garbage at the Independence Square in Kiev, April 5, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Supporters of Amnesty International cheer and shoot mobile phone videos as accused government whistleblower Edward Snowden is introduced via teleconference during the Amnesty International Human Rights Conference 2014 in Chicago, April 5, 2014. REUTERS/Frank Polich
Manchester United's Adnan Januzaj is challenged by Newcastle United's Davide Santon (bottom) during their English Premier League soccer match. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
A Brazilian Army soldier patrols the Mare slums complex in Rio de Janeiro, April 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Stoke City's Asmir Begovic saves a shot from Chelsea's Fernando Torres during their English Premier League soccer match at Stamford Bridge in London April 5, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A polling officer carries an electronic voting machine (EVM) on his way to a polling station after arriving from a ferryboat in Nimatighat, Jorhat district, in the northeastern Indian state of Assam April 5, 2014.REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Participants take part in International Pillow Fight Day on the common in Cambridge, Massachusetts April 5, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Stuttgart's Martin Harnik (L) scores a goal against Freiburg's goalkeeper Oliver Baumann (R) during their German Bundesliga first division soccer match in Stuttgart April 5, 2014. Stuttgart won the match 2-0. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Teaforthree, ridden by Nick Scholfield, falls at the Chair during the Grand National Steeple Chase at Aintree, northern England April 5, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel (2nd R) listens to the Commander of the U.S. Forces in Japan Lieutenant General Salvatore "Sam" Angelella (R) during a helicopter ride from Yokota Air Force Base in Fussa, to Tokyo April 5, 2014. REUTERS
Residents argue with each other as they make a barricade to claim aid at a neighborhood, after a series of aftershocks, in the northern port of Iquique, April 5, 2014. REUTERS/Francisco Motta
A man tans his face at the beginning of spring at Washington Square Park in New York April 5, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Members of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir sing during the biannual general conference of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City, Utah April 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates a goal against Real Betis during their La Liga soccer match at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona April 5, 2014. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Children kick soccer balls during a protest by non-governmental organization (NGO) Rio de Paz (Rio of Peace) at the Jacarezinho slum in Rio de Janeiro April 5, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A bass drummer of the Indian Army band wearing a cape made of a leopard's skin takes part in a passing-out parade at a garrison in Rangreth on the outskirts of Srinagar April 5, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Residents watch as Brazilian Navy soldiers in an armoured vehicle patrol the Mare slums complex in Rio de Janeiro, April 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Preserved human skulls are seen on display at the Kigali Genocide Memorial Centre, as the country prepares to commemorate the twentieth anniversary of the 1994 genocide in the Rwandan capital Kigali April 5, 2014. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
