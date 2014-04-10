Editor's Choice

版本:
2014年 4月 10日 星期四

<p>A Seleka fighter wears a hat that reads "Bocou Harame" in the town of Bria, Central African Republic, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

2014年 4月 10日 星期四

A Seleka fighter wears a hat that reads "Bocou Harame" in the town of Bria, Central African Republic, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

<p>A Chinese tourist takes a photograph of a shark swimming towards him at the Sydney Aquarium in Australia April 9, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

2014年 4月 10日 星期四

A Chinese tourist takes a photograph of a shark swimming towards him at the Sydney Aquarium in Australia April 9, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

<p>Members of German WWI historical association sit on the remains of a French 155mm long-range cannon at the wiped-out village of Bezonvaux, near Verdun, eastern France, March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

2014年 4月 10日 星期四

Members of German WWI historical association sit on the remains of a French 155mm long-range cannon at the wiped-out village of Bezonvaux, near Verdun, eastern France, March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

<p>Robert Kemper, from Murrysville, holds a candle during a prayer vigil for victims of the Franklin Regional High School stabbing rampage, at Calvary Lutheran Church in Murrysville, Pennsylvania April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

2014年 4月 10日 星期四

Robert Kemper, from Murrysville, holds a candle during a prayer vigil for victims of the Franklin Regional High School stabbing rampage, at Calvary Lutheran Church in Murrysville, Pennsylvania April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>Prince George, son of Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, looks at other babies during a Plunket nurse and parents group event at the Government House in Wellington, New Zealand, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marty Melville/Pool</p>

2014年 4月 10日 星期四

Prince George, son of Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, looks at other babies during a Plunket nurse and parents group event at the Government House in Wellington, New Zealand, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marty Melville/Pool

<p>A tourist reacts as an elephant sprays her with water in celebration of the Songkran water festival in Thailand's Ayutthaya province, April 9, 2014. Songkran, the most celebrated festival of the year, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom</p>

2014年 4月 10日 星期四

A tourist reacts as an elephant sprays her with water in celebration of the Songkran water festival in Thailand's Ayutthaya province, April 9, 2014. Songkran, the most celebrated festival of the year, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

<p>An effigy depicting Ukrainian politician and presidential candidate Yulia Tymoshenko is hanged on a advertisement board in front of the offices of the SBU state security service in Luhansk, in eastern Ukraine April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

2014年 4月 10日 星期四

An effigy depicting Ukrainian politician and presidential candidate Yulia Tymoshenko is hanged on a advertisement board in front of the offices of the SBU state security service in Luhansk, in eastern Ukraine April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

<p>Workers repair manuscripts inside a library building housing manuscripts, in Sanaa, Yemen April 9, 2014. There are about 16,000 rare Yemeni manuscripts and thousands of Koranic parchments dating back to the first century AH (622-719 AD) , according to the Ministry of Culture. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi</p>

2014年 4月 10日 星期四

Workers repair manuscripts inside a library building housing manuscripts, in Sanaa, Yemen April 9, 2014. There are about 16,000 rare Yemeni manuscripts and thousands of Koranic parchments dating back to the first century AH (622-719 AD) , according to the Ministry of Culture. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

<p>A model is reflected in a mirror as she presents a creation by Aimer during Shanghai Fashion Week in China, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

2014年 4月 10日 星期四

A model is reflected in a mirror as she presents a creation by Aimer during Shanghai Fashion Week in China, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>An Egyptian plainclothes policeman detains a student, who is a supporter of the Muslim Brotherhood and ousted President Mohamed Mursi, during a protest against the military and interior ministry in front of the faculty of Oral &amp; Dental Medicine in Cairo University at Kasr El Aini street in downtown Cairo April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

2014年 4月 10日 星期四

An Egyptian plainclothes policeman detains a student, who is a supporter of the Muslim Brotherhood and ousted President Mohamed Mursi, during a protest against the military and interior ministry in front of the faculty of Oral & Dental Medicine in Cairo University at Kasr El Aini street in downtown Cairo April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

<p>Marijuana-based products are displayed at the "Oregon's Finest" medical marijuana dispensary in Portland, Oregon April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola</p>

2014年 4月 10日 星期四

Marijuana-based products are displayed at the "Oregon's Finest" medical marijuana dispensary in Portland, Oregon April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola

<p>Aerial view of flower fields near the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse, Netherlands, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

2014年 4月 10日 星期四

Aerial view of flower fields near the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse, Netherlands, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman

<p>New French Police officers stand at attention during a ceremony at the Police Prefecture in Paris, France, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann</p>

2014年 4月 10日 星期四

New French Police officers stand at attention during a ceremony at the Police Prefecture in Paris, France, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

<p>Rebel fighters carry the body of a fellow fighter who was killed during what they said was an offensive against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the al-Amriyeh neighborhood of Syria's northwestern city of Aleppo April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah</p>

2014年 4月 10日 星期四

Rebel fighters carry the body of a fellow fighter who was killed during what they said was an offensive against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the al-Amriyeh neighborhood of Syria's northwestern city of Aleppo April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

<p>Jane Steenkamp, Reeva Steenkamp's mother is comforted by unidentified relative after her dead daughter's picture was shown on screen during the trial of South African Olympic and Paralympic sprinter Oscar Pistorius at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

2014年 4月 10日 星期四

Jane Steenkamp, Reeva Steenkamp's mother is comforted by unidentified relative after her dead daughter's picture was shown on screen during the trial of South African Olympic and Paralympic sprinter Oscar Pistorius at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

<p>Members of the Cryophil winter swimmers club sunbath as they sit on an ice floe on the Yenisei River in Krasnoyarsk, Russia, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

2014年 4月 10日 星期四

Members of the Cryophil winter swimmers club sunbath as they sit on an ice floe on the Yenisei River in Krasnoyarsk, Russia, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

<p>A man holds a handwritten petition atop a chimney as negotiators on an aerial ladder talk to him in Beijing, China, April 8, 2014. The man was later convinced by negotiators to descend after spending three hours on the chimney, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

2014年 4月 10日 星期四

A man holds a handwritten petition atop a chimney as negotiators on an aerial ladder talk to him in Beijing, China, April 8, 2014. The man was later convinced by negotiators to descend after spending three hours on the chimney, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Gabriel (R) of Brazil's Flamengo challenges Jose Gomez of Mexico's Leon during their Copa Libertadores soccer match in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

2014年 4月 10日 星期四

Gabriel (R) of Brazil's Flamengo challenges Jose Gomez of Mexico's Leon during their Copa Libertadores soccer match in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

<p>Hector Gaitan, 110, kisses his wife Nora Campo inside his home, at an abandoned station of the Nicaraguan Railway Company, the country's defunct railway, located on the outskirts of Managua, Nicaragua, April 8, 2014 REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas</p>

2014年 4月 10日 星期四

Hector Gaitan, 110, kisses his wife Nora Campo inside his home, at an abandoned station of the Nicaraguan Railway Company, the country's defunct railway, located on the outskirts of Managua, Nicaragua, April 8, 2014 REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

<p>Pope Francis blesses a child as he arrives to lead the general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

2014年 4月 10日 星期四

Pope Francis blesses a child as he arrives to lead the general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

<p>U.S. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama arrive for a memorial service in Fort Hood in Killeen, Texas April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

2014年 4月 10日 星期四

U.S. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama arrive for a memorial service in Fort Hood in Killeen, Texas April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

<p>Preserved skulls are spread out on a metal shelf in a Catholic church in Nyamata, Rwanda, April 9, 2014. Hundreds who sought refuge within the church compound were brutally killed during mass killings that lasted three months in the 1994 genocide in Rwanda. REUTERS/Noor Khamis</p>

2014年 4月 10日 星期四

Preserved skulls are spread out on a metal shelf in a Catholic church in Nyamata, Rwanda, April 9, 2014. Hundreds who sought refuge within the church compound were brutally killed during mass killings that lasted three months in the 1994 genocide in Rwanda. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

<p>Darlene Yarrington of Fredericksburg, Virginia, has her picture taken with the famed cherry blossoms along the Tidal Basin in Washington April 9, 2014. Washington's display of renowned cherry trees started as a gift from Japan 102 years ago. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

2014年 4月 10日 星期四

Darlene Yarrington of Fredericksburg, Virginia, has her picture taken with the famed cherry blossoms along the Tidal Basin in Washington April 9, 2014. Washington's display of renowned cherry trees started as a gift from Japan 102 years ago. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

<p>Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge watches her husband Prince William sit in the cockpit of a Sopwith Pup at the Omaka Aviation Heritage Centre near Blenheim, in New Zealand April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Anthony Devlin/Pool</p>

2014年 4月 10日 星期四

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge watches her husband Prince William sit in the cockpit of a Sopwith Pup at the Omaka Aviation Heritage Centre near Blenheim, in New Zealand April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Anthony Devlin/Pool

