版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 4月 11日 星期五 20:25 BJT

Editor's Choice

<p>She Ping, a 34-year-old beekeeper, is seen during an attempt to cover his body with bees, in Chongqing municipality, China, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

She Ping, a 34-year-old beekeeper, is seen during an attempt to cover his body with bees, in Chongqing munimore

2014年 4月 11日 星期五

She Ping, a 34-year-old beekeeper, is seen during an attempt to cover his body with bees, in Chongqing municipality, China, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
1 / 24
<p>Air Force One casts a shadow upon its arrival n Austin, Texas April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Air Force One casts a shadow upon its arrival n Austin, Texas April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

2014年 4月 11日 星期五

Air Force One casts a shadow upon its arrival n Austin, Texas April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
2 / 24
<p>A sign with the name of U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Kathleen Sebelius is placed on the table she will use while testifying before the Senate Finance Committee hearing on the President's budget proposal for FY2015, on Capitol Hill in Washington, April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

A sign with the name of U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Kathleen Sebelius is placed on the tablmore

2014年 4月 11日 星期五

A sign with the name of U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Kathleen Sebelius is placed on the table she will use while testifying before the Senate Finance Committee hearing on the President's budget proposal for FY2015, on Capitol Hill in Washington, April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
3 / 24
<p>Internally displaced men sit under a plane in an IDP camp located at Bangui International Airport, Central African Republic, April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

Internally displaced men sit under a plane in an IDP camp located at Bangui International Airport, Central more

2014年 4月 11日 星期五

Internally displaced men sit under a plane in an IDP camp located at Bangui International Airport, Central African Republic, April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
4 / 24
<p>Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men and youths stand next to a fire during a protest in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun</p>

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men and youths stand next to a fire during a protest in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighmore

2014年 4月 11日 星期五

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men and youths stand next to a fire during a protest in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Close
5 / 24
<p>Brett Hurt, a sophomore at Franklin Regional High School, leaves a news conference at Forbes Hospital in Monroeville, Pennsylvania April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Brett Hurt, a sophomore at Franklin Regional High School, leaves a news conference at Forbes Hospital in Momore

2014年 4月 11日 星期五

Brett Hurt, a sophomore at Franklin Regional High School, leaves a news conference at Forbes Hospital in Monroeville, Pennsylvania April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
6 / 24
<p>Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge watches her husband Prince William sit in the cockpit of a Sopwith Pup at the Omaka Aviation Heritage Centre near Blenheim, in New Zealand April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Anthony Devlin/Pool</p>

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge watches her husband Prince William sit in the cockpit of a Sopwitmore

2014年 4月 11日 星期五

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge watches her husband Prince William sit in the cockpit of a Sopwith Pup at the Omaka Aviation Heritage Centre near Blenheim, in New Zealand April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Anthony Devlin/Pool

Close
7 / 24
<p>Models present creations from the Salinas Summer 2015 collection during Fashion Rio in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

Models present creations from the Salinas Summer 2015 collection during Fashion Rio in Rio de Janeiro, Brazmore

2014年 4月 11日 星期五

Models present creations from the Salinas Summer 2015 collection during Fashion Rio in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
8 / 24
<p>A pro-Russian protester sits in a conference room inside the seized office of the SBU state security service in Luhansk, in eastern Ukraine April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

A pro-Russian protester sits in a conference room inside the seized office of the SBU state security servicmore

2014年 4月 11日 星期五

A pro-Russian protester sits in a conference room inside the seized office of the SBU state security service in Luhansk, in eastern Ukraine April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Close
9 / 24
<p>A Cyprus Airways passenger jet stands in the abandoned Nicosia International Airport near Nicosia, Cyprus, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall</p>

A Cyprus Airways passenger jet stands in the abandoned Nicosia International Airport near Nicosia, Cyprus, more

2014年 4月 11日 星期五

A Cyprus Airways passenger jet stands in the abandoned Nicosia International Airport near Nicosia, Cyprus, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Close
10 / 24
<p>A pro-Russia protester stands at a barricade outside a regional government building in Donetsk,Ukraine, April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin</p>

A pro-Russia protester stands at a barricade outside a regional government building in Donetsk,Ukraine, Aprmore

2014年 4月 11日 星期五

A pro-Russia protester stands at a barricade outside a regional government building in Donetsk,Ukraine, April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin

Close
11 / 24
<p>A woman holding her child votes for the general election inside a polling station on the outskirts of Jammu, Kashmir, April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta</p>

A woman holding her child votes for the general election inside a polling station on the outskirts of Jammumore

2014年 4月 11日 星期五

A woman holding her child votes for the general election inside a polling station on the outskirts of Jammu, Kashmir, April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Close
12 / 24
<p>An Orthodox Jewish women listens as a Jewish priest speaks before a reenactment of the Passover sacrifice in Jerusalem April 10, 2014 REUTERS/Amir Cohen</p>

An Orthodox Jewish women listens as a Jewish priest speaks before a reenactment of the Passover sacrifice imore

2014年 4月 11日 星期五

An Orthodox Jewish women listens as a Jewish priest speaks before a reenactment of the Passover sacrifice in Jerusalem April 10, 2014 REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Close
13 / 24
<p>U.S. golfer Jason Dufner hits a a shot on the eighth hole during the first round of the 2014 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

U.S. golfer Jason Dufner hits a a shot on the eighth hole during the first round of the 2014 Masters golf tmore

2014年 4月 11日 星期五

U.S. golfer Jason Dufner hits a a shot on the eighth hole during the first round of the 2014 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
14 / 24
<p>Models present creations by Fanny's F.UR during Shanghai Fashion Week in China, April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

Models present creations by Fanny's F.UR during Shanghai Fashion Week in China, April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Alymore

2014年 4月 11日 星期五

Models present creations by Fanny's F.UR during Shanghai Fashion Week in China, April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Close
15 / 24
<p>Director James Cameron is seen through a television camera as he is interviewed in Manhattan Beach, California April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Director James Cameron is seen through a television camera as he is interviewed in Manhattan Beach, Califormore

2014年 4月 11日 星期五

Director James Cameron is seen through a television camera as he is interviewed in Manhattan Beach, California April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
16 / 24
<p>Palestinian Olympic runner Nader Al-Masri stretches near his house in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

Palestinian Olympic runner Nader Al-Masri stretches near his house in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strimore

2014年 4月 11日 星期五

Palestinian Olympic runner Nader Al-Masri stretches near his house in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
17 / 24
<p>Somali traders attempt to evacuate their goods from their shops near a burning petrol station in Hodan district of Somalia's capital Mogadishu, April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Feisal Omar</p>

Somali traders attempt to evacuate their goods from their shops near a burning petrol station in Hodan distmore

2014年 4月 11日 星期五

Somali traders attempt to evacuate their goods from their shops near a burning petrol station in Hodan district of Somalia's capital Mogadishu, April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Close
18 / 24
<p>Antonio Guardarrama Tapia (L), Jose de Jesus Gonzalez de la Rosa (C) and Filiberto Flores Mujica wears their Pachuco outfits while posing for a photograph next to a wall with graffiti in Mexico City March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero</p>

Antonio Guardarrama Tapia (L), Jose de Jesus Gonzalez de la Rosa (C) and Filiberto Flores Mujica wears theimore

2014年 4月 11日 星期五

Antonio Guardarrama Tapia (L), Jose de Jesus Gonzalez de la Rosa (C) and Filiberto Flores Mujica wears their Pachuco outfits while posing for a photograph next to a wall with graffiti in Mexico City March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Close
19 / 24
<p>A bird perches on one of the 16,142 graves of the Douaumont cemetery near Verdun, northeastern France, March 30, 2014. The cemetery is the largest single French military cemetery of the WWI with more than 16,142 graves. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

A bird perches on one of the 16,142 graves of the Douaumont cemetery near Verdun, northeastern France, Marcmore

2014年 4月 11日 星期五

A bird perches on one of the 16,142 graves of the Douaumont cemetery near Verdun, northeastern France, March 30, 2014. The cemetery is the largest single French military cemetery of the WWI with more than 16,142 graves. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Close
20 / 24
<p>Participants run past the controversial Israeli barrier during the Palestine Marathon in the West Bank town of Bethlehem April 11, 2014. About 2,500 runners participated in the marathon this year, Palestinian officials said. REUTERS/Ammar Awad</p>

Participants run past the controversial Israeli barrier during the Palestine Marathon in the West Bank townmore

2014年 4月 11日 星期五

Participants run past the controversial Israeli barrier during the Palestine Marathon in the West Bank town of Bethlehem April 11, 2014. About 2,500 runners participated in the marathon this year, Palestinian officials said. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Close
21 / 24
<p>A combination picture shows Britain's Prince William holding an umbrella above his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, and spilling water from the umbrella, before boarding two America's Cup yachts on Auckland Harbour April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Fiona Goodall/Pool</p>

A combination picture shows Britain's Prince William holding an umbrella above his wife Catherine, the Duchmore

2014年 4月 11日 星期五

A combination picture shows Britain's Prince William holding an umbrella above his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, and spilling water from the umbrella, before boarding two America's Cup yachts on Auckland Harbour April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Fiona Goodall/Pool

Close
22 / 24
<p>Courtney Love hugs drummer Dave Grohl of Nirvana after the band was inducted during the 29th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Courtney Love hugs drummer Dave Grohl of Nirvana after the band was inducted during the 29th annual Rock anmore

2014年 4月 11日 星期五

Courtney Love hugs drummer Dave Grohl of Nirvana after the band was inducted during the 29th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
23 / 24
<p>A U.S. army's OH-58D Kiowa Warrior helicopter takes part in a U.S.-South Korea joint live-fire military exercise at a training field in Pocheon, south of the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

A U.S. army's OH-58D Kiowa Warrior helicopter takes part in a U.S.-South Korea joint live-fire military exemore

2014年 4月 11日 星期五

A U.S. army's OH-58D Kiowa Warrior helicopter takes part in a U.S.-South Korea joint live-fire military exercise at a training field in Pocheon, south of the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Close
24 / 24
重播
下一图片集
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

下一个

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 4月 10日
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 4月 9日
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 4月 8日
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 4月 7日

精选图集

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

Antarctica's fragile ice

Antarctica's fragile ice

Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐