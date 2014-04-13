Editors Choice

版本:
中国
2014年 4月 13日 星期日

<p>Demonstrators clash with policemen during a protest against austerity measures in downtown Rome April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

2014年 4月 13日 星期日

Demonstrators clash with policemen during a protest against austerity measures in downtown Rome April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

<p>A detained man lies in a truck during a joint patrol of Central African Republic gendarmes, French gendarmes and French soldiers in Bangui April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

2014年 4月 13日 星期日

A detained man lies in a truck during a joint patrol of Central African Republic gendarmes, French gendarmes and French soldiers in Bangui April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

<p>Catherine (R), Duchess of Cambridge, and her husband, Britain's Prince William, laugh as they watch a young players' rugby tournament held at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin April 13, 2014. Prince William and his wife are undertaking a 19-day official visit to New Zealand and Australia with their son, Prince George. REUTERS/David Rowland/Pool</p>

2014年 4月 13日 星期日

Catherine (R), Duchess of Cambridge, and her husband, Britain's Prince William, laugh as they watch a young players' rugby tournament held at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin April 13, 2014. Prince William and his wife are undertaking a 19-day official visit to New Zealand and Australia with their son, Prince George. REUTERS/David Rowland/Pool

<p>An armed man gestures from a barricade in front of the police headquarters in Slaviansk April 12, 2014. Armed separatists took control of the eastern Ukrainian city of Slaviansk on Saturday and Kiev prepared troops to tackle what it called an "act of aggression by Russia", pushing the conflict between the neighbours into a dangerous new phase. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

2014年 4月 13日 星期日

An armed man gestures from a barricade in front of the police headquarters in Slaviansk April 12, 2014. Armed separatists took control of the eastern Ukrainian city of Slaviansk on Saturday and Kiev prepared troops to tackle what it called an "act of aggression by Russia", pushing the conflict between the neighbours into a dangerous new phase. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

<p>Barcelona's Lionel Messi reacts as he lies on the pitch during their Spanish First Division soccer match against Granada at Nuevo Los Carmenes stadium in Granada, April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

2014年 4月 13日 星期日

Barcelona's Lionel Messi reacts as he lies on the pitch during their Spanish First Division soccer match against Granada at Nuevo Los Carmenes stadium in Granada, April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

<p>A wounded Islamist rebel fighter carries his weapon during what they said was a takeover of the Furn Al-Ali building that was under control by the Syrian regime in Ramouseh, an area located beside Aleppo Artillery school April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah</p>

2014年 4月 13日 星期日

A wounded Islamist rebel fighter carries his weapon during what they said was a takeover of the Furn Al-Ali building that was under control by the Syrian regime in Ramouseh, an area located beside Aleppo Artillery school April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

<p>Smoke from a forest fire is seen in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 12, 2014. More than 50 homes were burned due to the forest fire but there have been no reports of death or injuries, local authorities said. REUTERS/Cesar Pincheira</p>

2014年 4月 13日 星期日

Smoke from a forest fire is seen in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 12, 2014. More than 50 homes were burned due to the forest fire but there have been no reports of death or injuries, local authorities said. REUTERS/Cesar Pincheira

<p>Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, receives a traditional Maori welcome called a "hongi" from five-year-old Mataawhio Matahaere Vieint after she arrived with her husband, Britain's Prince William, in Dunedin April 13, 2014. Prince William and his wife are undertaking a 19-day official visit to New Zealand and Australia with their son, Prince George. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

2014年 4月 13日 星期日

Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, receives a traditional Maori welcome called a "hongi" from five-year-old Mataawhio Matahaere Vieint after she arrived with her husband, Britain's Prince William, in Dunedin April 13, 2014. Prince William and his wife are undertaking a 19-day official visit to New Zealand and Australia with their son, Prince George. REUTERS/Phil Noble

<p>Sporting's Jefferson Nascimento jumps for the ball with Gil Vicente's Jairo Mosquera during their Portuguese premier league soccer match at Alvalade stadium in Lisbon April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante</p>

2014年 4月 13日 星期日

Sporting's Jefferson Nascimento jumps for the ball with Gil Vicente's Jairo Mosquera during their Portuguese premier league soccer match at Alvalade stadium in Lisbon April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

<p>A woman looks at pilgrims walk past ahead of Orthodox Palm Sunday in Bucharest April 12, 2014. Palm Sunday commemorates Jesus Christ's triumphant entry into Jerusalem, a week before his crucifixion. Romania's Christian Orthodox majority will celebrate Easter on April 20 together with Catholic believers. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel</p>

2014年 4月 13日 星期日

A woman looks at pilgrims walk past ahead of Orthodox Palm Sunday in Bucharest April 12, 2014. Palm Sunday commemorates Jesus Christ's triumphant entry into Jerusalem, a week before his crucifixion. Romania's Christian Orthodox majority will celebrate Easter on April 20 together with Catholic believers. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

<p>An anti-government protester fires a rudimentary mortar at the police during a protest against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas April 12, 2014. Maduro cautioned opposition leaders to keep their expectations modest on Thursday as he hosted them for mediated talks intended to stem two months of deadly political unrest. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

2014年 4月 13日 星期日

An anti-government protester fires a rudimentary mortar at the police during a protest against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas April 12, 2014. Maduro cautioned opposition leaders to keep their expectations modest on Thursday as he hosted them for mediated talks intended to stem two months of deadly political unrest. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

<p>Kim Dotcom stands near a signed t-shirt for supporters at his Internet Party pool party at the Dotcom mansion in Coatesville, Auckland April 13, 2014. Dotcom launched a new political party to contest New Zealand's general election in September. REUTERS/Nigel Marple</p>

2014年 4月 13日 星期日

Kim Dotcom stands near a signed t-shirt for supporters at his Internet Party pool party at the Dotcom mansion in Coatesville, Auckland April 13, 2014. Dotcom launched a new political party to contest New Zealand's general election in September. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

<p>A demonstrator is detained by policemen during a protest against austerity measures in downtown Rome April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

2014年 4月 13日 星期日

A demonstrator is detained by policemen during a protest against austerity measures in downtown Rome April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

<p>A reveller uses a water gun as she participates in a water fight during Songkran Festival celebrations at Khaosan road in Bangkok, April 12, 2014. The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

2014年 4月 13日 星期日

A reveller uses a water gun as she participates in a water fight during Songkran Festival celebrations at Khaosan road in Bangkok, April 12, 2014. The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

<p>Jessie Vargas (L) of the U.S. hits Khabib Allakhverdiev of Russia with a left during their WBA interim super lightweight fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada April 12, 2014. Vargas won by unanimous decision. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

2014年 4月 13日 星期日

Jessie Vargas (L) of the U.S. hits Khabib Allakhverdiev of Russia with a left during their WBA interim super lightweight fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada April 12, 2014. Vargas won by unanimous decision. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

<p>Eric Parker from central Idaho aims his weapon from a bridge as protesters gather by the Bureau of Land Management's base camp, where cattle that were seized from rancher Cliven Bundy are being held, near Bunkerville, Nevada April 12, 2014. The U.S. Bureau of Land Management on Saturday said it had called off an effort to round up Bundy's herd of cattle that it had said were being illegally grazed in southern Nevada, citing concerns about safety. The conflict between Bundy and U.S. land managers had brought a team of armed federal rangers to Nevada to seize the 1,000 head of cattle. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

2014年 4月 13日 星期日

Eric Parker from central Idaho aims his weapon from a bridge as protesters gather by the Bureau of Land Management's base camp, where cattle that were seized from rancher Cliven Bundy are being held, near Bunkerville, Nevada April 12, 2014. The U.S. Bureau of Land Management on Saturday said it had called off an effort to round up Bundy's herd of cattle that it had said were being illegally grazed in southern Nevada, citing concerns about safety. The conflict between Bundy and U.S. land managers had brought a team of armed federal rangers to Nevada to seize the 1,000 head of cattle. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

<p>A model presents a creation by WOO during Shanghai Fashion Week April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

A model presents a creation by WOO during Shanghai Fashion Week April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2014年 4月 13日 星期日

A model presents a creation by WOO during Shanghai Fashion Week April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>Manny Pacquiao (R) of the Philippines hits undefeated WBO welterweight champion Timothy Bradley of the U.S. during their title fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

2014年 4月 13日 星期日

Manny Pacquiao (R) of the Philippines hits undefeated WBO welterweight champion Timothy Bradley of the U.S. during their title fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

<p>New Zealand singer-songwriter Lorde performs at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

2014年 4月 13日 星期日

New Zealand singer-songwriter Lorde performs at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Armed men stand in front of police headquarters in Slaviansk, April 12, 2014. Pro-Russian militants have seized a second building in the eastern city of Slaviansk, which houses the local headquarters of the state security service, police said on Saturday. At least 20 armed militants took over the city's police headquarters earlier. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

2014年 4月 13日 星期日

Armed men stand in front of police headquarters in Slaviansk, April 12, 2014. Pro-Russian militants have seized a second building in the eastern city of Slaviansk, which houses the local headquarters of the state security service, police said on Saturday. At least 20 armed militants took over the city's police headquarters earlier. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

