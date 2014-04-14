Editor's Choice

South Euclid resident Bill Schneeberg talks to Edmond Aviv as the latter sits with a sign he made, at a street corner in the Cleveland suburb of South Euclid, Ohio April 13, 2014. Aviv, 62, who called his neighbor "Monkey Mama" as she held her adopted, disabled African-American children, and has smeared dog feces on their wheelchair ramp, was ordered by a judge to carry an "I AM A BULLY!" sign on the busy street on Sunday. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk