Editor's Choice

图片 | 2014年 4月 14日 星期一 22:15 BJT

<p>An armed man stands next to a barricade in front of the police headquarters in Slaviansk, Ukraine, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

2014年 4月 14日 星期一

An armed man stands next to a barricade in front of the police headquarters in Slaviansk, Ukraine, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

<p>A man stands on rubble and he looks up at a site hit by what activists said was a warplanes attack by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh</p>

2014年 4月 14日 星期一

A man stands on rubble and he looks up at a site hit by what activists said was a warplanes attack by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

<p>The door through which Reeva Steenkamp was shot is displayed during Oscar Pistorius's murder trial in Pretoria, South Africa, April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Antoine de Ras/Pool</p>

2014年 4月 14日 星期一

The door through which Reeva Steenkamp was shot is displayed during Oscar Pistorius's murder trial in Pretoria, South Africa, April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Antoine de Ras/Pool

<p>Children take part in a religious procession to mark Palm Sunday in St. Petersburg, Russia, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

2014年 4月 14日 星期一

Children take part in a religious procession to mark Palm Sunday in St. Petersburg, Russia, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

<p>Residents survey the damage and remove the remnants of a house at the location where a forest fire burned several neighbourhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, Chile, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez</p>

2014年 4月 14日 星期一

Residents survey the damage and remove the remnants of a house at the location where a forest fire burned several neighbourhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, Chile, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez

<p>Singer Rihanna arrives at the 2014 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, California April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

2014年 4月 14日 星期一

Singer Rihanna arrives at the 2014 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, California April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

<p>South Euclid resident Bill Schneeberg talks to Edmond Aviv as the latter sits with a sign he made, at a street corner in the Cleveland suburb of South Euclid, Ohio April 13, 2014. Aviv, 62, who called his neighbor "Monkey Mama" as she held her adopted, disabled African-American children, and has smeared dog feces on their wheelchair ramp, was ordered by a judge to carry an "I AM A BULLY!" sign on the busy street on Sunday. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk</p>

2014年 4月 14日 星期一

South Euclid resident Bill Schneeberg talks to Edmond Aviv as the latter sits with a sign he made, at a street corner in the Cleveland suburb of South Euclid, Ohio April 13, 2014. Aviv, 62, who called his neighbor "Monkey Mama" as she held her adopted, disabled African-American children, and has smeared dog feces on their wheelchair ramp, was ordered by a judge to carry an "I AM A BULLY!" sign on the busy street on Sunday. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

<p>A Christian worshipper prays in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City during the Palm Sunday procession April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad</p>

2014年 4月 14日 星期一

A Christian worshipper prays in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City during the Palm Sunday procession April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

<p>U.S. golfer Bubba Watson hits his tee shot on the third hole during the final round of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

2014年 4月 14日 星期一

U.S. golfer Bubba Watson hits his tee shot on the third hole during the final round of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

<p>Ultra-Orthodox Jews watch others collecting spring water during the traditional Jewish rite of "Mayim Shelanu" near Jerusalem April 13, 2014. The water is used to prepare matza, traditional unleavened bread eaten during the upcoming Jewish holiday of Passover. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun</p>

2014年 4月 14日 星期一

Ultra-Orthodox Jews watch others collecting spring water during the traditional Jewish rite of "Mayim Shelanu" near Jerusalem April 13, 2014. The water is used to prepare matza, traditional unleavened bread eaten during the upcoming Jewish holiday of Passover. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

<p>A Hindu holy man (not pictured) touches a girl with his foot as part of a ritual to bless her during a religious procession to mark the Gajan festival in Kolkata, India, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

2014年 4月 14日 星期一

A Hindu holy man (not pictured) touches a girl with his foot as part of a ritual to bless her during a religious procession to mark the Gajan festival in Kolkata, India, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

<p>Mo Farah of Britain sprints down The Mall before finishing in eighth position in the men's Elite London Marathon April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh</p>

2014年 4月 14日 星期一

Mo Farah of Britain sprints down The Mall before finishing in eighth position in the men's Elite London Marathon April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

<p>People watch roosters fight during a celebration for the New Year of the Dai minority in Xishuangbanna, Yunnan province, China, April 13, 2014. Sunday marked the beginning of the 1,376th New Year, according to the ethnic Dai minority calendar. REUTERS/Wong Campion</p>

2014年 4月 14日 星期一

People watch roosters fight during a celebration for the New Year of the Dai minority in Xishuangbanna, Yunnan province, China, April 13, 2014. Sunday marked the beginning of the 1,376th New Year, according to the ethnic Dai minority calendar. REUTERS/Wong Campion

<p>Supermodel Naomi Campbell attends the 25th annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, California April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

2014年 4月 14日 星期一

Supermodel Naomi Campbell attends the 25th annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, California April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

<p>A penitent walks past a woman on his way to a church before taking part in the procession of "La Borriquita" brotherhood on Palm Sunday in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain, April 13, 2014. Holy Week is celebrated in many Christian traditions during the week before Easter. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

2014年 4月 14日 星期一

A penitent walks past a woman on his way to a church before taking part in the procession of "La Borriquita" brotherhood on Palm Sunday in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain, April 13, 2014. Holy Week is celebrated in many Christian traditions during the week before Easter. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

<p>A young girls sits on her father's shoulders as she looks at an old industrial building in Frankfurt, Germany, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

2014年 4月 14日 星期一

A young girls sits on her father's shoulders as she looks at an old industrial building in Frankfurt, Germany, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

<p>Hull City's fans watch their English FA Cup semi-final soccer match against Sheffield United at Wembley Stadium during a sunny day in London April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

2014年 4月 14日 星期一

Hull City's fans watch their English FA Cup semi-final soccer match against Sheffield United at Wembley Stadium during a sunny day in London April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

<p>Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and her husband, Britain's Prince William, laugh before taking a jet-boat ride on the Shotover River in Queenstown, New Zealand, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

2014年 4月 14日 星期一

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and her husband, Britain's Prince William, laugh before taking a jet-boat ride on the Shotover River in Queenstown, New Zealand, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

<p>The Chinese Maritime Safety Administration (MSA) vessel Hai Xin 01 is seen from a Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) P-3K2 Orion aircraft in the southern Indian Ocean, as the search continues for missing Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Greg Wood/Pool</p>

2014年 4月 14日 星期一

The Chinese Maritime Safety Administration (MSA) vessel Hai Xin 01 is seen from a Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) P-3K2 Orion aircraft in the southern Indian Ocean, as the search continues for missing Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Greg Wood/Pool

<p>Children watch a soccer match held by activists as part of the "Rebel Cup" in downtown Sao Paulo, Brazil, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

2014年 4月 14日 星期一

Children watch a soccer match held by activists as part of the "Rebel Cup" in downtown Sao Paulo, Brazil, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

<p>A supporter of Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), wears a mask depicting Modi as he sits before the start of an election campaign rally in the southern Indian city of Chennai April 13, 2014 REUTERS/Babu</p>

2014年 4月 14日 星期一

A supporter of Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), wears a mask depicting Modi as he sits before the start of an election campaign rally in the southern Indian city of Chennai April 13, 2014 REUTERS/Babu

<p>Border police officers conduct a search at a hiking trail after two Dutch women went missing in the Boquete district, Panama, April 12, 2014. Lisanne Froon, 22, and Kris Kremers, 21, reportedly went missing on April 1 in Boquete, located in the Chiriqui province, after setting out on a hike. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso</p>

2014年 4月 14日 星期一

Border police officers conduct a search at a hiking trail after two Dutch women went missing in the Boquete district, Panama, April 12, 2014. Lisanne Froon, 22, and Kris Kremers, 21, reportedly went missing on April 1 in Boquete, located in the Chiriqui province, after setting out on a hike. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

<p>Firefighters work to put out a fire in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, Chile, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez</p>

2014年 4月 14日 星期一

Firefighters work to put out a fire in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, Chile, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez

<p>Pro-Russian protesters attend a rally in front of the seized office of the SBU state security service in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

2014年 4月 14日 星期一

Pro-Russian protesters attend a rally in front of the seized office of the SBU state security service in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

