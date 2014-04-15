版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 4月 15日 星期二 20:15 BJT

Editor's Choice

<p>A resident, living in building damaged by a previous earthquake in 1972, carries a cross as he leaves the building after an earthquake shook Managua, Nicaragua, April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas</p>

A resident, living in building damaged by a previous earthquake in 1972, carries a cross as he leaves the bmore

2014年 4月 15日 星期二

A resident, living in building damaged by a previous earthquake in 1972, carries a cross as he leaves the building after an earthquake shook Managua, Nicaragua, April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Close
1 / 24
<p>Bystanders react as victims of a bomb blast arrive at the Asokoro General Hospital in Abuja, Nigeria, April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde</p>

Bystanders react as victims of a bomb blast arrive at the Asokoro General Hospital in Abuja, Nigeria, Aprilmore

2014年 4月 15日 星期二

Bystanders react as victims of a bomb blast arrive at the Asokoro General Hospital in Abuja, Nigeria, April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Close
2 / 24
<p>Penitents walk on their way to a church before taking part in the procession of San Gonzalo brotherhood during Holy Week in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain, April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

Penitents walk on their way to a church before taking part in the procession of San Gonzalo brotherhood durmore

2014年 4月 15日 星期二

Penitents walk on their way to a church before taking part in the procession of San Gonzalo brotherhood during Holy Week in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain, April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Close
3 / 24
<p>The moon is shown in eclipse as the silhouette of a security officer is seen in Brasilia, Brazil, April 15, 2014. REUTERS / Ueslei Marcelino</p>

The moon is shown in eclipse as the silhouette of a security officer is seen in Brasilia, Brazil, April 15,more

2014年 4月 15日 星期二

The moon is shown in eclipse as the silhouette of a security officer is seen in Brasilia, Brazil, April 15, 2014. REUTERS / Ueslei Marcelino

Close
4 / 24
<p>Children stand during rain in front of Saint Michel Catholic church in the town of Boda, Central African Republic, April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

Children stand during rain in front of Saint Michel Catholic church in the town of Boda, Central African Remore

2014年 4月 15日 星期二

Children stand during rain in front of Saint Michel Catholic church in the town of Boda, Central African Republic, April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
5 / 24
<p>An Afghan man who is said to be suffering from mental health problems is chained in a mud room at the Mia Ali Baba shrine, in Jalalabad province, Afghanistan, April 14, 2014. Residents in the area believe that spending 40 days chained in isolation at the shrine can cure mental health problems. REUTERS/Parwiz</p>

An Afghan man who is said to be suffering from mental health problems is chained in a mud room at the Mia Amore

2014年 4月 15日 星期二

An Afghan man who is said to be suffering from mental health problems is chained in a mud room at the Mia Ali Baba shrine, in Jalalabad province, Afghanistan, April 14, 2014. Residents in the area believe that spending 40 days chained in isolation at the shrine can cure mental health problems. REUTERS/Parwiz

Close
6 / 24
<p>A resident, whose home was damaged by a major fire, sits in Memory Square in the center of the fire zone in Valparaiso, Chile, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Ninno</p>

A resident, whose home was damaged by a major fire, sits in Memory Square in the center of the fire zone inmore

2014年 4月 15日 星期二

A resident, whose home was damaged by a major fire, sits in Memory Square in the center of the fire zone in Valparaiso, Chile, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Ninno

Close
7 / 24
<p>A pro-Russian armed man looks on near the mayor's office in Slaviansk, Ukraine, April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

A pro-Russian armed man looks on near the mayor's office in Slaviansk, Ukraine, April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Glemore

2014年 4月 15日 星期二

A pro-Russian armed man looks on near the mayor's office in Slaviansk, Ukraine, April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
8 / 24
<p>A devotee whose face is smeared with vermillion powder takes part in the "Sindoor Jatra" vermillion powder festival at Thimi, near Kathmandu, Nepal, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

A devotee whose face is smeared with vermillion powder takes part in the "Sindoor Jatra" vermillion powder more

2014年 4月 15日 星期二

A devotee whose face is smeared with vermillion powder takes part in the "Sindoor Jatra" vermillion powder festival at Thimi, near Kathmandu, Nepal, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
9 / 24
<p>A woman, affected by what activists say was a gas attack, breathes through an oxygen mask inside a field hospital in Kfar Zeita village in the central province of Hama, Syria, April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A woman, affected by what activists say was a gas attack, breathes through an oxygen mask inside a field homore

2014年 4月 15日 星期二

A woman, affected by what activists say was a gas attack, breathes through an oxygen mask inside a field hospital in Kfar Zeita village in the central province of Hama, Syria, April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
10 / 24
<p>Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius is hugged by a supporter as he arrives ahead of his trial for the murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, South Africa, April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius is hugged by a supporter as he arrives ahead of his trialmore

2014年 4月 15日 星期二

Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius is hugged by a supporter as he arrives ahead of his trial for the murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, South Africa, April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Close
11 / 24
<p>An Israeli soldier detains a Palestinian woman during a protest calling for opening an Israeli-closed gate leading to the entrance of Nabi Saleh village, near the West Bank city of Ramallah April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman</p>

An Israeli soldier detains a Palestinian woman during a protest calling for opening an Israeli-closed gate more

2014年 4月 15日 星期二

An Israeli soldier detains a Palestinian woman during a protest calling for opening an Israeli-closed gate leading to the entrance of Nabi Saleh village, near the West Bank city of Ramallah April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Close
12 / 24
<p>Officials of Muammar Gaddafi's government sit behind bars during a hearing at a courtroom in Tripoli, Libya, April 14, 2014. Libyan prosecutors began the trial of deposed leader Muammar Gaddafi's sons and former regime officials in a major test for the North African state's transition to a democracy. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny</p>

Officials of Muammar Gaddafi's government sit behind bars during a hearing at a courtroom in Tripoli, Libyamore

2014年 4月 15日 星期二

Officials of Muammar Gaddafi's government sit behind bars during a hearing at a courtroom in Tripoli, Libya, April 14, 2014. Libyan prosecutors began the trial of deposed leader Muammar Gaddafi's sons and former regime officials in a major test for the North African state's transition to a democracy. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Close
13 / 24
<p>A child living in a building damaged by a previous earthquake in 1972 prepares to evacuate the building after Daniel Ortega's government declared it unsafe, after a recent earthquake shook Managua, Nicaragua, April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas</p>

A child living in a building damaged by a previous earthquake in 1972 prepares to evacuate the building aftmore

2014年 4月 15日 星期二

A child living in a building damaged by a previous earthquake in 1972 prepares to evacuate the building after Daniel Ortega's government declared it unsafe, after a recent earthquake shook Managua, Nicaragua, April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Close
14 / 24
<p>People stand between cooling towers of the Temelin nuclear power plant near the South Bohemian city of Tyn nad Vltavou, Czech Republic, April 12, 2014. REUTERS/David W Cerny</p>

People stand between cooling towers of the Temelin nuclear power plant near the South Bohemian city of Tyn more

2014年 4月 15日 星期二

People stand between cooling towers of the Temelin nuclear power plant near the South Bohemian city of Tyn nad Vltavou, Czech Republic, April 12, 2014. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Close
15 / 24
<p>First lady Michelle Obama has stickers put on her face by 20-month-old Lily Oppelt during a visit with children at the Fisher House at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts</p>

First lady Michelle Obama has stickers put on her face by 20-month-old Lily Oppelt during a visit with chilmore

2014年 4月 15日 星期二

First lady Michelle Obama has stickers put on her face by 20-month-old Lily Oppelt during a visit with children at the Fisher House at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Close
16 / 24
<p>A woman lies in the grass while reading a book, at Columbia University in New York, April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A woman lies in the grass while reading a book, at Columbia University in New York, April 14, 2014. REUTERSmore

2014年 4月 15日 星期二

A woman lies in the grass while reading a book, at Columbia University in New York, April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
17 / 24
<p>The new Solar Impulse 2 aircraft is pulled out of its base for the first time for tests with solar panels in Payerne, Switzerland, April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse</p>

The new Solar Impulse 2 aircraft is pulled out of its base for the first time for tests with solar panels imore

2014年 4月 15日 星期二

The new Solar Impulse 2 aircraft is pulled out of its base for the first time for tests with solar panels in Payerne, Switzerland, April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Close
18 / 24
<p>An internally displaced Muslim boy stands in front of his mother who is carrying another child in the town of Boda, Central African Republic, April 15, 2014. His father was killed four months ago by anti-balaka Christian militia fighters. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

An internally displaced Muslim boy stands in front of his mother who is carrying another child in the town more

2014年 4月 15日 星期二

An internally displaced Muslim boy stands in front of his mother who is carrying another child in the town of Boda, Central African Republic, April 15, 2014. His father was killed four months ago by anti-balaka Christian militia fighters. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
19 / 24
<p>North Korean female soldiers prepare to take a commemorative photograph in front of a flower exhibition featuring North Korea's late founder Kim Il Sung in Pyongyang, April 14, 2014 on the 102nd birthday of North Korean founder Kim Il Sung. REUTERS/Kyodo</p>

North Korean female soldiers prepare to take a commemorative photograph in front of a flower exhibition feamore

2014年 4月 15日 星期二

North Korean female soldiers prepare to take a commemorative photograph in front of a flower exhibition featuring North Korea's late founder Kim Il Sung in Pyongyang, April 14, 2014 on the 102nd birthday of North Korean founder Kim Il Sung. REUTERS/Kyodo

Close
20 / 24
<p>Volunteers light candles during the "Light of Peace in the Philippines" event in Oton town at Iloilo province, central Philippines April 14, 2014. The event achieved a Guinness world record for the largest candle-lit image with 56,690 candles forming the map of the Philippines, breaking the previous record held by Pakistan in December 2009 with 35,478 candles. REUTERS/Leo Solinap</p>

Volunteers light candles during the "Light of Peace in the Philippines" event in Oton town at Iloilo provinmore

2014年 4月 15日 星期二

Volunteers light candles during the "Light of Peace in the Philippines" event in Oton town at Iloilo province, central Philippines April 14, 2014. The event achieved a Guinness world record for the largest candle-lit image with 56,690 candles forming the map of the Philippines, breaking the previous record held by Pakistan in December 2009 with 35,478 candles. REUTERS/Leo Solinap

Close
21 / 24
<p>A pro-Russian protester stands at barricades at the police headquarters in Slaviansk, Ukraine, April 15, 2014. The banner reads "Donetsk Republic". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

A pro-Russian protester stands at barricades at the police headquarters in Slaviansk, Ukraine, April 15, 20more

2014年 4月 15日 星期二

A pro-Russian protester stands at barricades at the police headquarters in Slaviansk, Ukraine, April 15, 2014. The banner reads "Donetsk Republic". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
22 / 24
<p>Residents survey damage and remove the remnants of a house after a fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, Chile, April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez</p>

Residents survey damage and remove the remnants of a house after a fire burned several neighborhoods in themore

2014年 4月 15日 星期二

Residents survey damage and remove the remnants of a house after a fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, Chile, April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez

Close
23 / 24
<p>Gay rights activists with rainbow flags run out of parliament after parliamentarians voted to recognise same-sex partnerships in Valletta, Malta, April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi</p>

Gay rights activists with rainbow flags run out of parliament after parliamentarians voted to recognise sammore

2014年 4月 15日 星期二

Gay rights activists with rainbow flags run out of parliament after parliamentarians voted to recognise same-sex partnerships in Valletta, Malta, April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Close
24 / 24
重播
下一图片集
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

下一个

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 4月 14日
Editors Choice

Editors Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 4月 13日
Editors Choice

Editors Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 4月 12日
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 4月 11日

精选图集

Portugal wins Eurovision for first time

Portugal wins Eurovision for first time

Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike grows

Palestinian hunger strike grows

More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Dior in the desert

Dior in the desert

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.

Eurovision: the contenders

Eurovision: the contenders

The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐