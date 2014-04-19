Editor's Choice

Ethnic Hazara Afghan women weave a carpet at a makeshift workshop at their house in Khorasan Refugee Camp, on the outskirts of Peshawar April 17, 2014. Carpet-making started at the camp in 1982, when refugees fled the war in Afghanistan to take refuge in Pakistan. The carpet weavers, who are employed by contractors, are paid between 3,000 Pakistani rupees ($31) to 10,000 rupees ($103) per square metre, depending on the quality of the craftsmanship. The carpets, which can each take up to 60 days to complete, are then exported to buyers from the West and the Gulf. Picture taken April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz