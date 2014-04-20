Editor's Choice
A family member of a passenger missing after the South Korean ferry "Sewol" capsized is blocked by police dmore
A family member of a passenger missing after the South Korean ferry "Sewol" capsized is blocked by police during a protest in Jindo calling for a meeting with President Park Geun-hye and demanding the search and rescue operation be speeded up, April 20, 2014. South Korean divers retrieved three bodies from inside the sunken ferry overnight, officials said on Sunday, the first time they have been able to gain entry to the passenger section of the ship. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A daughter of one of the Nepali mountaineering guides who was killed in Friday's avalanche on Mount Everestmore
A daughter of one of the Nepali mountaineering guides who was killed in Friday's avalanche on Mount Everest, cries as she is comforted by a relative at Sherpa Monastery in Kathmandu April 19, 2014. Sherpa climbers aided by helicopters resumed a search on Saturday for four missing guides after the ice avalanche swept the lower slopes of Mount Everest, killing at least 12 in the deadliest accident on the world's highest mountain. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A Ukrainian Orthodox priest sprays holy water on believers before an Easter service in the eastern Ukrainiamore
A Ukrainian Orthodox priest sprays holy water on believers before an Easter service in the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk, April 19, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Red Bull Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo of Australia brakes as he drives during the qualifying sessionmore
Red Bull Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo of Australia brakes as he drives during the qualifying session of the Chinese F1 Grand Prix at the Shanghai International circuit, April 19, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Worshippers react to a beam of sunlight filtering from the ceiling as they take part in the Christian Orthomore
Worshippers react to a beam of sunlight filtering from the ceiling as they take part in the Christian Orthodox Holy Fire ceremony at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City, April 19, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A pro-Russian protester wearing a balaclava and holding a baseball bat sits next to piles of bricks and tyrmore
A pro-Russian protester wearing a balaclava and holding a baseball bat sits next to piles of bricks and tyres outside a regional government building in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine April 19, 2014. A day after an international deal in Geneva to defuse the East-West crisis in Ukraine, pro-Russian separatists vowed not to end their occupation of public buildings and Washington threatened further sanctions on Moscow if the stalemate continued. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, arrives with her husband Britain's Prince William at Sydney's St Andremore
Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, arrives with her husband Britain's Prince William at Sydney's St Andrew's Cathedral April 20, 2014. The Prince and his wife Kate are undertaking a 19-day official visit to New Zealand and Australia with their son George. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Protester Isabel Loaiza lies on the ground injured after being hit by a SUV vehicle during an anti-governmemore
Protester Isabel Loaiza lies on the ground injured after being hit by a SUV vehicle during an anti-government protest in El Cafetal in Caracas, April 19, 2014. Protesters were blocking a street when a man driving a SUV hit Loaiza and escaped right after that, according to a Reuters photographer. The vehicle was later stopped by protesters a few blocks away, who in turn threw stones and beat the driver up. The driver was subsequently arrested by the police. REUTERS/Christian Veron
The covered body of a missing passenger onboard the sunken South Korean ferry Sewol is carried by rescue womore
The covered body of a missing passenger onboard the sunken South Korean ferry Sewol is carried by rescue workers from a coastguard ship to the landing pier at a port, where family members of the missing passengers are gathered, in Jindo April 19, 2014. Some relatives of the more than 200 children missing in the sunken South Korean ferry offered DNA swabs on Saturday to help identify the dead as the rescue turned into a mission to recover the vessel and the bodies of those on board. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Ma Toke, an ethnic Kayan woman wears bronze rings around her neck as she works in Panpet village, Demoso tomore
Ma Toke, an ethnic Kayan woman wears bronze rings around her neck as she works in Panpet village, Demoso township Kayah state April 16, 2014. Some ethnic Kayan women, also known as Padaung, begin wearing the bronze rings on their neck and legs from young. Usually they start wearing six to ten rings when they are five to ten-years-old and then they put one more ring every year. Picture taken April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
West Ham United's Winston Reid (R) challenges Crystal Palace's Glenn Murray during their English Premier Lemore
West Ham United's Winston Reid (R) challenges Crystal Palace's Glenn Murray during their English Premier League soccer match at the Boleyn Ground in London April 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Devotees are doused with water as they lie on a road during a ritual while worshipping Sheetala Mata, the Hmore
Devotees are doused with water as they lie on a road during a ritual while worshipping Sheetala Mata, the Hindu goddess of smallpox, during the Sheetala Puja in Kolkata April 19, 2014. During the Puja, women fast for the whole day to pray for the betterment of their family and society. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Runners compete in the Boston Athletic Association's 5K race in Boston, Massachusetts April 19, 2014. The 1more
Runners compete in the Boston Athletic Association's 5K race in Boston, Massachusetts April 19, 2014. The 118th running of the Boston Marathon will be held April 21. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mercedes Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain gestures as he celebrates taking pole position after more
Mercedes Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain gestures as he celebrates taking pole position after the qualifying session for the Chinese F1 Grand Prix at the Shanghai International circuit, April 19, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
Ethiopian Orthodox worshippers hold candles during the Holy Fire ceremony at the Ethiopian section of the Cmore
Ethiopian Orthodox worshippers hold candles during the Holy Fire ceremony at the Ethiopian section of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City, April 19, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A family member of missing passengers (L) who were on the South Korean ferry Sewol which sank in the sea ofmore
A family member of missing passengers (L) who were on the South Korean ferry Sewol which sank in the sea off Jindo, cries as she found the name of her family in the list of fatalities at a port where family members of missing passengers gathered, in Jindo April 20, 2014. South Korean divers retrieved three bodies from inside a sunken ferry overnight, officials said on Sunday, the first time they have been able to gain entry to the passenger section of the ship. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Members of the public use their mobile devices to take photographs of Britain's Prince William and his wifemore
Members of the public use their mobile devices to take photographs of Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge at a walk about in Brisbane, April 19, 2014. Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate are on the second leg of a 19 day official visit to New Zealand and Australia with their son George. REUTERS/Phil Noble
2013 Boston Marathon bombing survivor Crisci (C) gets a high five as she crosses the marathon finish line imore
2013 Boston Marathon bombing survivor Crisci (C) gets a high five as she crosses the marathon finish line in the arms of fellow survivor Doug Julian (R) during a Tribute Run for survivors and first responders in Boston, Massachusetts April 19, 2014. The 118th running of the Boston Marathon will be held on April 21. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
