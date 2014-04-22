Editor's choice
Supporters of Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition more
Supporters of Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), climb over the poles of a temporary tent to get a glimpse of Modi during an election campaign rally at Mathura in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh April 21, 2014. Around 815 million people have registered to vote in the world's biggest election - a number exceeding the population of Europe and a world record - and results of the mammoth exercise, which concludes on May 12, are due on May 16. REUTERS/K. K. Arora
An anti-government protester, wearing a mask in the colors of the Venezuelan flag, stands at a barricade dumore
An anti-government protester, wearing a mask in the colors of the Venezuelan flag, stands at a barricade during riots in Caracas April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A pro-Russian armed man escorts Ukrainian journalist Irma Krat after a news conference in Slaviansk, April more
A pro-Russian armed man escorts Ukrainian journalist Irma Krat after a news conference in Slaviansk, April 21, 2014. Pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine have detained a Ukrainian journalist, accusing her of "war crimes" during the Euromaidan protests that toppled the Moscow-backed president, her lawyer said. Krat, 29, was held by militants in the city of Slaviansk, said Oleg Veremienko, a lawyer for the online television news site Krat runs. Russian Internet channel Life News posted video of her being escorted by masked men in combat gear and of an activist saying she was under arrest. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A television reporter prepares to broadcast from a media position at Uluru April 21, 2014. Britain's Princemore
A television reporter prepares to broadcast from a media position at Uluru April 21, 2014. Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge are set to visit the site as part of the the second leg of a 19-day official visit to New Zealand and Australia with their son George. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A boy climbs out of a charred shanty as he collects reusable materials after a fire razed through a slum armore
A boy climbs out of a charred shanty as he collects reusable materials after a fire razed through a slum area in Caloocan City, Metro Manila, Philippines, April 21, 2014. The fire left one dead and displaced an estimated 1,000 families and at least 400 houses were destroyed during the fire, local media reported. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
2013 Boston Marathon survivors Celeste Corcoran (C) and her daughter Sydney (R) finish the race with Celestmore
2013 Boston Marathon survivors Celeste Corcoran (C) and her daughter Sydney (R) finish the race with Celeste's sister Carmen Acabbo, who ran the 118th Boston Marathon, in Boston, Massachusetts April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Family members of a missing passenger on board the capsized South Korean ferry Sewol rest as they wait for more
Family members of a missing passenger on board the capsized South Korean ferry Sewol rest as they wait for news from rescue and salvage teams in a makeshift accommodation at a gymnasium in the port city of Jindo April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A student from the General Yermolov Cadet School holds two rifles during a two-day field exercise near the more
A student from the General Yermolov Cadet School holds two rifles during a two-day field exercise near the village of Sengileyevskoye, just outside the south Russian city of Stavropol, April 13, 2014. The General Yermolov Cadet School in the southern Russian city of Stavropol is a state-run institution that teaches military and patriotic classes in addition to a normal syllabus. The school allows its pupils to take part in field-training trips, during which they spend time at a base and undergo physical drills and weapons training. The outings are seen as a treat for students, and those with bad grades are not allowed to go. The school is named after the Russian imperial general Alexei Yermolov and many of its students are from military backgrounds. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Meb Keflezighi of the U.S. celebrates with his wife Yordanos Asgedom after winning the men's division at thmore
Meb Keflezighi of the U.S. celebrates with his wife Yordanos Asgedom after winning the men's division at the 118th running of the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Civilians walk as they flee from renewed attacks in Bentiu, Unity state, South Sudan April 20, 2014. Rebelsmore
Civilians walk as they flee from renewed attacks in Bentiu, Unity state, South Sudan April 20, 2014. Rebels slaughtered hundreds of civilians when they seized the South Sudan oil hub of Bentiu, hunting down men, women and children who had sought refuge in a hospital, mosque and Catholic church, the United Nations said. REUTERS/Emre Rende
President Barack Obama kisses first lady Michelle Obama next to the Easter Bunny during the 136th annual Eamore
President Barack Obama kisses first lady Michelle Obama next to the Easter Bunny during the 136th annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Joggers run past the skyline of Singapore's financial district April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Colombian musicians stand before an urn containing the ashes of Colombian Nobel laureate Gabriel Garcia Marmore
Colombian musicians stand before an urn containing the ashes of Colombian Nobel laureate Gabriel Garcia Marquez during a public viewing in the Palace of Fine Arts in Mexico City April 21, 2014. Fans and family paid their respects to Garcia Marquez, leaving flowers and playing music in remembrance of the Nobel laureate and giant of Latin American literature. Hundreds thronged outside Palace of Fine Arts to lay bouquets and see the urn containing the ashes of the author of "One Hundred Years of Solitude," who died in Mexico on April 17, 2014, at age 87. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
The wreckage of experimental aircraft Comp Air 8 is seen next to Jamijarvi Airfield, southwest Finland, Aprmore
The wreckage of experimental aircraft Comp Air 8 is seen next to Jamijarvi Airfield, southwest Finland, April 21, 2014. The plane carrying parachuters fell to the ground, killing eight people while three people, including the pilot, managed to jump to safety, local media reported. REUTERS/Vesa Moilanen/Lehtikuva
Chicago Police officers line up to be presented their certificates during the graduation ceremony for the Dmore
Chicago Police officers line up to be presented their certificates during the graduation ceremony for the Department's newest recruits in Chicago, Illinois, April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
A man throws water on a woman as part of traditional Easter celebrations in Holloko, Hungary, April 21, 201more
A man throws water on a woman as part of traditional Easter celebrations in Holloko, Hungary, April 21, 2014. Locals from the World Heritage village of Holloko celebrate Easter with the tradition "watering of the girls", a Hungarian tribal fertility ritual rooted in the area's pre-Christian past. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
The front of a canoe is seen as it heads toward Puerto Escoces (Scottish Harbour) in the region of Guna Yalmore
The front of a canoe is seen as it heads toward Puerto Escoces (Scottish Harbour) in the region of Guna Yala April 6, 2014. A few years before giving up its independence, Scotland took a bold gamble to secure a brighter future, founding a colony on the isthmus of Panama to corner trade between the Pacific and Atlantic oceans. The 1698 venture ended in tragedy, helping to push Scotland into political union with England and form the United Kingdom. But had it succeeded, Scots might have no need to vote in the referendum on independence this coming September. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Michael Egan (R), who sued filmmaker Bryan Singer for allegedly raping him as a teenager, comforts his mothmore
Michael Egan (R), who sued filmmaker Bryan Singer for allegedly raping him as a teenager, comforts his mother Bonnie Mound during a news conference at a hotel in Los Angeles April 21, 2014. Egan, 31, on Monday announced the filing of three lawsuits against Hollywood executives Garth Ancier, David Neuman and Gary Goddard, who he said engaged in the sexual abuse of him when he was an underage boy. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
A paddle surfer takes to the sea as a bird flies over the North Sea off the coast of Broadstairs, in southemore
A paddle surfer takes to the sea as a bird flies over the North Sea off the coast of Broadstairs, in southern England April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Chen Qingzu, 56, stands in a small room with the walls and ceiling covered in bras he collected, in Sanya, more
Chen Qingzu, 56, stands in a small room with the walls and ceiling covered in bras he collected, in Sanya, Hainan province, China, April 22, 2014. Chen has collected about 5,000 bras over 20 years after touring more than 30 different colleges around the country, aimed at raising awareness of breast cancer, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer
An Israeli boy looks at shrapnel at a parking lot in the Israeli southern city of Sderot after a rocket firmore
An Israeli boy looks at shrapnel at a parking lot in the Israeli southern city of Sderot after a rocket fired by Palestinian from Gaza Strip landed in the town April 21, 2014. Five rockets fired from the Palestinian-run Gaza Strip landed in southern Israel during the Jewish Passover holiday, wounding no one, the Israeli army said. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Fatema holds a picture of her son Nurul Karim as she poses for a photograph in front of her slum house in Smore
Fatema holds a picture of her son Nurul Karim as she poses for a photograph in front of her slum house in Savar April 21, 2014. Fatema lost her son Nurul Karim and her daugher Arifa, who were working on the fifth floor of Rana Plaza when it collapsed on April 24, 2013. A year after the world's worst textile factory disaster, hundreds of survivors and families of victims are still struggling to rebuild their lives from the rubble of the Rana Plaza factory disaster that claimed more than 1,100 lives. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A woman is silhouetted in a first aid tent outside the regional government building in Donetsk, eastern Ukrmore
A woman is silhouetted in a first aid tent outside the regional government building in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A hearse carrying the coffin of Peaches Geldof, painted with a picture of her family, arrives for her funermore
A hearse carrying the coffin of Peaches Geldof, painted with a picture of her family, arrives for her funeral service at the St Mary Magdalene and St Lawrence church in Davington, southeast England April 21, 2014. Geldof was found dead at her home on April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
精选图集
