A car bomb explodes at a Shi'ite political rally in Baghdad, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

A car bomb explodes at a Shi'ite political rally in Baghdad, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

A nun prays as workers set up a tapestry featuring Pope John Paul II in St. Peter's square at the Vatican,

A nun prays as workers set up a tapestry featuring Pope John Paul II in St. Peter's square at the Vatican, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Ukrainian soldiers stand guard near the Kramatorsk airport in eastern Ukraine, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Baz

Ukrainian soldiers stand guard near the Kramatorsk airport in eastern Ukraine, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A veteran wearing service medals bows his head during a remembrance service on ANZAC Day in central Sydney,

A veteran wearing service medals bows his head during a remembrance service on ANZAC Day in central Sydney, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Police guard the front of Jonathan Law High School, after a student was stabbed, in Milford, Connecticut, A

Police guard the front of Jonathan Law High School, after a student was stabbed, in Milford, Connecticut, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin

People enjoy a warm day in a park in central Brussels, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

People enjoy a warm day in a park in central Brussels, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

A South Korea navy officer gives a briefing about a rescue operation to the family members of missing passe

A South Korea navy officer gives a briefing about a rescue operation to the family members of missing passengers onboard the sunken passenger ship Sewol, while showing an projection image of the ferry's structural layout, at a makeshift accommodation at a gymnasium in the port city of Jindo, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Matt Christopher, a passenger of Virgin Australia, walks following his arrest at Denpasar airport in Bali,

Matt Christopher, a passenger of Virgin Australia, walks following his arrest at Denpasar airport in Bali, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

People hold flowers and candles for victims of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster during a memorial service in

People hold flowers and candles for victims of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster during a memorial service in Kiev, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Former Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak waves from his room during a celebration by his supporters of the 3

Former Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak waves from his room during a celebration by his supporters of the 32nd anniversary of the liberation of Sinai in front of Maadi military hospital on the outskirts of Cairo, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

A man wounded after a car bomb attack during a Shi'ite political organisation's rally reacts at the site in

A man wounded after a car bomb attack during a Shi'ite political organisation's rally reacts at the site in Baghdad, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

U.S. President Barack Obama arrives to deliver a speech at U.S. military base Yongsan Garrison in Seoul, So

U.S. President Barack Obama arrives to deliver a speech at U.S. military base Yongsan Garrison in Seoul, South Korea, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lee Jin-man/Pool

Russian servicemen drive armoured personnel carriers on the outskirts of the city of Belgorod near the Russ

Russian servicemen drive armoured personnel carriers on the outskirts of the city of Belgorod near the Russian-Ukrainian border, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Mikhailov

Warehouse manager Ricky Limon picks up a sign made by Banksy at Julien's Auctions in Los Angeles, Californi

Warehouse manager Ricky Limon picks up a sign made by Banksy at Julien's Auctions in Los Angeles, California April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A mushroom cloud rises with ships below during Operation Crossroads nuclear weapons test on Bikini Atoll, M

A mushroom cloud rises with ships below during Operation Crossroads nuclear weapons test on Bikini Atoll, Marshall Islands in this 1946 handout provided by the U.S. Library of Congress. REUTERS/U.S. Library of Congress/Handout via Reuters

A pigeon flies from a monument of Soviet leader Vladimir Lenin in central Slavyansk, Ukraine, April 25, 201

A pigeon flies from a monument of Soviet leader Vladimir Lenin in central Slavyansk, Ukraine, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Children watch as a girl dances during an audition for the School of American Ballet in New York, April 25,

Children watch as a girl dances during an audition for the School of American Ballet in New York, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A bride passes by a masked pro-Russia activist near a barricade outside a regional government building in D

A bride passes by a masked pro-Russia activist near a barricade outside a regional government building in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Thirteen-year-old Ludwing waits for his family's eviction in Madrid, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Thirteen-year-old Ludwing waits for his family's eviction in Madrid, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera

The Duchess of Cambridge holds her son Prince George as they prepare to board a plane to depart Canberra, A

The Duchess of Cambridge holds her son Prince George as they prepare to board a plane to depart Canberra, Australia, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Paramilitary policemen take off U.S. dollars strapped around a man's legs, at the border of Hong Kong and S

Paramilitary policemen take off U.S. dollars strapped around a man's legs, at the border of Hong Kong and Shenzhen, Guangdong province, April 24, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

Firefighters pull a pig as they try to rescue it from a well at a pig farm in Huanghua township of Leqing,

Firefighters pull a pig as they try to rescue it from a well at a pig farm in Huanghua township of Leqing, Zhejiang province, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

A family member of a missing passenger onboard the capsized Sewol ferry, cries at a port where many family

A family member of a missing passenger onboard the capsized Sewol ferry, cries at a port where many family members are waiting for news from the search and rescue team, in Jindo, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

"Anti-Balaka" militiamen simulate an enemy attack as they pose for a photograph near the town of Yaloke, Ce

"Anti-Balaka" militiamen simulate an enemy attack as they pose for a photograph near the town of Yaloke, Central African Republic, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

