<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter stands by a hole in the wall in Ramouse, Aleppo, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter stands by a hole in the wall in Ramouse, Aleppo, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

<p>Policemen stand guard under heavy rain in front of PAOK Salonika fans before their Greek Cup soccer final against Panathinaikos at the Olympic stadium in Athens, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

Policemen stand guard under heavy rain in front of PAOK Salonika fans before their Greek Cup soccer final against Panathinaikos at the Olympic stadium in Athens, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

<p>A boy takes part in an anti-nuclear sit-in in front of the Presidential Office in Taipei, Taiwan, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang</p>

A boy takes part in an anti-nuclear sit-in in front of the Presidential Office in Taipei, Taiwan, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

<p>Prospectors work at the open-pit Djoubissi gold mine, Central African Republic, April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun</p>

Prospectors work at the open-pit Djoubissi gold mine, Central African Republic, April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

<p>Racka sheep are herded during celebrations of the start of the new grazing season in the Great Hungarian Plain in Hortobagy, east of Budapest, April 26,2014. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh</p>

Racka sheep are herded during celebrations of the start of the new grazing season in the Great Hungarian Plain in Hortobagy, east of Budapest, April 26,2014. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

<p>Catholic faithful camping outside Castel Sant'Angelo in Rome, as they wait a canonisation ceremony to take place at the Vatican, April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Remo Casilli</p>

Catholic faithful camping outside Castel Sant'Angelo in Rome, as they wait a canonisation ceremony to take place at the Vatican, April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

<p>Manchester United coach Ryan Giggs (L) watches their English Premier League soccer match against Norwich at Old Trafford in Manchester, northern England, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

Manchester United coach Ryan Giggs (L) watches their English Premier League soccer match against Norwich at Old Trafford in Manchester, northern England, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

<p>A mourner pays tribute at a temporary memorial altar for victims of the capsized passenger ship Sewol in Ansan, South Korea, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

A mourner pays tribute at a temporary memorial altar for victims of the capsized passenger ship Sewol in Ansan, South Korea, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

<p>A country music fan cools off in the wind on the second day of the Stagecoach country music festival in Indio, California, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

A country music fan cools off in the wind on the second day of the Stagecoach country music festival in Indio, California, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

<p>Ukraine's Prime Minister Arseny Yatsenyuk meets with Pope Francis during a private audience at the Vatican, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Vincenzo Pinto/Pool</p>

Ukraine's Prime Minister Arseny Yatsenyuk meets with Pope Francis during a private audience at the Vatican, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Vincenzo Pinto/Pool

<p>U.S. President Barack Obama inspects an honour guard during a state welcoming ceremony outside the Parliament house in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said</p>

U.S. President Barack Obama inspects an honour guard during a state welcoming ceremony outside the Parliament house in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said

<p>A pro-Russian masked man walks past a broken window inside the Mariupol town hall in east Ukraine, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

A pro-Russian masked man walks past a broken window inside the Mariupol town hall in east Ukraine, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

<p>A Buddhist nun comforts a crying family member of a missing passenger onboard the Sewol ferry, at a port in Jindo, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

A Buddhist nun comforts a crying family member of a missing passenger onboard the Sewol ferry, at a port in Jindo, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

<p>Priests stand around a coffin containing the body of man killed in a gunfight on Thursday during a funeral ceremony in Slaviansk, Ukraine, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

Priests stand around a coffin containing the body of man killed in a gunfight on Thursday during a funeral ceremony in Slaviansk, Ukraine, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

<p>Austrian police and firefighters stand in front of a partially collapsed house in Vienna, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger</p>

Austrian police and firefighters stand in front of a partially collapsed house in Vienna, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

<p>Arabian horse entry Hemlaje during the 5th Benghazi Arabian Horse Show, Libya, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori</p>

Arabian horse entry Hemlaje during the 5th Benghazi Arabian Horse Show, Libya, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

<p>Tightrope walkers perform above a canal in Brussels April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Laurent Dubrule</p>

Tightrope walkers perform above a canal in Brussels April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Laurent Dubrule

<p>A low-level thunderstorm supercell passes over the area of Hampton, Arkansas, United States, late April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

A low-level thunderstorm supercell passes over the area of Hampton, Arkansas, United States, late April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

<p>A visitor poses for a photograph outside the birthplace of William Shakespeare on the 450th anniversary of his birth in Stratford-upon-Avon, southern England, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

A visitor poses for a photograph outside the birthplace of William Shakespeare on the 450th anniversary of his birth in Stratford-upon-Avon, southern England, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

<p>Queen Maxima of the Netherlands participates in a game of hockey during the first King's Day in Amstelveen, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Frank van Beek/Pool</p>

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands participates in a game of hockey during the first King's Day in Amstelveen, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Frank van Beek/Pool

<p>World heavyweight boxing champion Vladimir Klitschko of Ukraine lands a punch to defeat Australian challenger Alex Leapai (L) during their WBO heavyweight title fight in Oberhausen, Germany, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

World heavyweight boxing champion Vladimir Klitschko of Ukraine lands a punch to defeat Australian challenger Alex Leapai (L) during their WBO heavyweight title fight in Oberhausen, Germany, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

<p>Researchers check a minke whale at Ayukawa port in Ishinomaki, Miyagi Prefecture, April 26, 2014, after four of Japan's research whaling ships returned from a one-day hunt. REUTERS/Kyodo</p>

Researchers check a minke whale at Ayukawa port in Ishinomaki, Miyagi Prefecture, April 26, 2014, after four of Japan's research whaling ships returned from a one-day hunt. REUTERS/Kyodo

<p>A policeman walks along a pier, where yellow ribbons dedicated to missing and dead passengers onboard the Sewol ferry are hung, in Jindo, April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

A policeman walks along a pier, where yellow ribbons dedicated to missing and dead passengers onboard the Sewol ferry are hung, in Jindo, April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

<p>A nun prays near a portrait of Pope John Paul II at a church in Rome, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

A nun prays near a portrait of Pope John Paul II at a church in Rome, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 4月 26日
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 4月 25日
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 4月 24日
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 4月 23日

