2014年 4月 30日 星期三 19:55 BJT

<p>A painting is seen around the site where a shell landed during the 2010 North Korean attack on the island of Yeonpyeong which lies on the South Korean side of the Northern Limit Line (NLL), in the Yellow Sea April 9, 2014. In 2010 North Korea fired multiple shells onto the island killing four people, including two civilians in a first such attack since the end of the 1950-53 Korean War. The two sides are still technically at war as the conflict ended in a mere truce, not a treaty. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

2014年 4月 30日 星期三

A painting is seen around the site where a shell landed during the 2010 North Korean attack on the island of Yeonpyeong which lies on the South Korean side of the Northern Limit Line (NLL), in the Yellow Sea April 9, 2014. In 2010 North Korea fired multiple shells onto the island killing four people, including two civilians in a first such attack since the end of the 1950-53 Korean War. The two sides are still technically at war as the conflict ended in a mere truce, not a treaty. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>Uprooted trees are pictured after a tornado hit Vilonia, Arkansas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Uprooted trees are pictured after a tornado hit Vilonia, Arkansas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

2014年 4月 30日 星期三

Uprooted trees are pictured after a tornado hit Vilonia, Arkansas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>A supporter holds a photo cutout of Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling while standing in line for the NBA Playoff game 5 between Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California April 29, 2014. The National Basketball Association banned Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling from the game for life and fined him $2.5 million for racist comments that drew a storm of outrage from players, fans, commercial sponsors and even President Barack Obama. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

2014年 4月 30日 星期三

A supporter holds a photo cutout of Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling while standing in line for the NBA Playoff game 5 between Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California April 29, 2014. The National Basketball Association banned Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling from the game for life and fined him $2.5 million for racist comments that drew a storm of outrage from players, fans, commercial sponsors and even President Barack Obama. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>A pro-Russian activist sits inside the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. Hundreds of pro-Russian separatists seized the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, unopposed by police, underlining the lack of control of central government over swathes of eastern Ukraine. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

2014年 4月 30日 星期三

A pro-Russian activist sits inside the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. Hundreds of pro-Russian separatists seized the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, unopposed by police, underlining the lack of control of central government over swathes of eastern Ukraine. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

<p>A crucifix hangs from the fence of Corpus Christi Catholic College after teacher Anne Maguire was fatally stabbed in Leeds, northern England April 29, 2014. British police have arrested a 15-year-old schoolboy after a female teacher was fatally stabbed at a school in northern England. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

2014年 4月 30日 星期三

A crucifix hangs from the fence of Corpus Christi Catholic College after teacher Anne Maguire was fatally stabbed in Leeds, northern England April 29, 2014. British police have arrested a 15-year-old schoolboy after a female teacher was fatally stabbed at a school in northern England. REUTERS/Darren Staples

<p>A portrait of a victim of sunken passenger ship Sewol, a student from Danwon High School, is displayed on a screen as mourners pay tribute at the official memorial altar for the victims in Ansan April 29, 2014. More than 300 people, most of them students and teachers from the Danwon High School, are dead or missing presumed dead after the April 16 disaster. The ferry sank on a routine trip from the port of Incheon, near Seoul, to the southern holiday island of Jeju. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

2014年 4月 30日 星期三

A portrait of a victim of sunken passenger ship Sewol, a student from Danwon High School, is displayed on a screen as mourners pay tribute at the official memorial altar for the victims in Ansan April 29, 2014. More than 300 people, most of them students and teachers from the Danwon High School, are dead or missing presumed dead after the April 16 disaster. The ferry sank on a routine trip from the port of Incheon, near Seoul, to the southern holiday island of Jeju. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

<p>Shane Cauthen and wife Alexis Cauthen of The Valley Church hug after they were cleaning up what was their chapel in Vilonia, Arkansas April 29, 2014. The Cauthens lost their house and most of the possessions in the storm. The church was leveled and they plan to hold a service on the concrete slab that the building stood on. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

2014年 4月 30日 星期三

Shane Cauthen and wife Alexis Cauthen of The Valley Church hug after they were cleaning up what was their chapel in Vilonia, Arkansas April 29, 2014. The Cauthens lost their house and most of the possessions in the storm. The church was leveled and they plan to hold a service on the concrete slab that the building stood on. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>A girl sits backstage after getting ready for her dance recital to celebrate International Dance Day, in New Delhi, India April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

2014年 4月 30日 星期三

A girl sits backstage after getting ready for her dance recital to celebrate International Dance Day, in New Delhi, India April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A light installation is seen in the reception room of the former Soviet Committee for State Security (KGB) headquarters, popularly known as Corner House, in Riga, Latvia April 29, 2014. During the fifty years of the occupation of Latvia by the Soviet Union, the KGB headquarters in Riga became a prominent symbol of totalitarian power. Part of the house will be opened to the public with art and historical exhibitions and guided tours, as part of the Riga as European Capital of Culture 2014 program, organizers said. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins</p>

2014年 4月 30日 星期三

A light installation is seen in the reception room of the former Soviet Committee for State Security (KGB) headquarters, popularly known as Corner House, in Riga, Latvia April 29, 2014. During the fifty years of the occupation of Latvia by the Soviet Union, the KGB headquarters in Riga became a prominent symbol of totalitarian power. Part of the house will be opened to the public with art and historical exhibitions and guided tours, as part of the Riga as European Capital of Culture 2014 program, organizers said. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

<p>Britain's Queen Elizabeth views the pedigree of her Royal Ascot Gold Cup winner "Estimate" on the wall of the stables, during her visit to Cotts Equine Hospital in Narberth, Wales April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden</p>

2014年 4月 30日 星期三

Britain's Queen Elizabeth views the pedigree of her Royal Ascot Gold Cup winner "Estimate" on the wall of the stables, during her visit to Cotts Equine Hospital in Narberth, Wales April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

<p>A intelligence officer (C) who infiltrated the protest of Bolivia's low ranking army officers protects himself from demonstrators at the San Francisco square in La Paz, April 29, 2014. Hundreds of low ranking officers of Bolivia's Armed Forces continue to protest after Bolivia's military leaders dismissed hundreds of soldiers for "sedition", according to local media. REUTERS/David Mercado</p>

2014年 4月 30日 星期三

A intelligence officer (C) who infiltrated the protest of Bolivia's low ranking army officers protects himself from demonstrators at the San Francisco square in La Paz, April 29, 2014. Hundreds of low ranking officers of Bolivia's Armed Forces continue to protest after Bolivia's military leaders dismissed hundreds of soldiers for "sedition", according to local media. REUTERS/David Mercado

<p>A newly wedded woman checks her mobile phone during a mass wedding of officers loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad in hotel Dama Rose, Damascus April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki</p>

2014年 4月 30日 星期三

A newly wedded woman checks her mobile phone during a mass wedding of officers loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad in hotel Dama Rose, Damascus April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

<p>Jose Rodriguez, 43, poses for a picture at the Mother Teresa of Calcutta eating center in Caracas March 21, 2014. Jose lives on the streets and used to work repairing tires. He has been having meals at the eating center for over two years, because he has no money. The Mother Teresa of Calcutta eating center, located in a back-street of Caracas, is frequented by people who are unemployed and homeless, as well as those who work but are unable to make ends meet. Shortages of basic products have become the norm in Venezuela over the last year and workers at soup kitchens for the homeless and hungry face an ever-more difficult task in finding the staple foods they need to provide a free hot daily meal. Opponents of President Nicolas Maduro's government say the queues are a national embarrassment and symbol of failed socialist economics similar to the old Soviet Union. But officials say businessmen are deliberately hoarding products as part of an "economic war" against him. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

2014年 4月 30日 星期三

Jose Rodriguez, 43, poses for a picture at the Mother Teresa of Calcutta eating center in Caracas March 21, 2014. Jose lives on the streets and used to work repairing tires. He has been having meals at the eating center for over two years, because he has no money. The Mother Teresa of Calcutta eating center, located in a back-street of Caracas, is frequented by people who are unemployed and homeless, as well as those who work but are unable to make ends meet. Shortages of basic products have become the norm in Venezuela over the last year and workers at soup kitchens for the homeless and hungry face an ever-more difficult task in finding the staple foods they need to provide a free hot daily meal. Opponents of President Nicolas Maduro's government say the queues are a national embarrassment and symbol of failed socialist economics similar to the old Soviet Union. But officials say businessmen are deliberately hoarding products as part of an "economic war" against him. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

<p>An Afghan policeman destroys poppies during a campaign against narcotics in Kunar province, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Parwiz</p>

2014年 4月 30日 星期三

An Afghan policeman destroys poppies during a campaign against narcotics in Kunar province, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Parwiz

<p>A nun walks her dog past Haitian immigrants at the Nossa Senhora da Paz Catholic church, where the immigrants are staying in a shelter, in the Glicerio neighborhood of Sao Paulo April 28, 2014. Two years ago, the Brazil government announced the creation of a humanitarian visa that would be exclusively issued to Haitian refugees after the devastating 2010 earthquake on the island. Around 800 Haitians immigrants have arrived in the last two weeks in Sao Paulo looking for work from the northern state of Acre. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

2014年 4月 30日 星期三

A nun walks her dog past Haitian immigrants at the Nossa Senhora da Paz Catholic church, where the immigrants are staying in a shelter, in the Glicerio neighborhood of Sao Paulo April 28, 2014. Two years ago, the Brazil government announced the creation of a humanitarian visa that would be exclusively issued to Haitian refugees after the devastating 2010 earthquake on the island. Around 800 Haitians immigrants have arrived in the last two weeks in Sao Paulo looking for work from the northern state of Acre. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

<p>The relative of a woman that recently gave birth yesterday to twins holds one of the babies before departing towards Chad's border, escorted by troops from the African Union operation in CAR (MISCA) in the northern town of Kaga Bandoro, Central African Republic April 29, 2014. All the remaining Muslims that have been sheltered from sectarian violence in the neighborhood of PK12 in Bangui, over one thousand, have been evacuated towards the northern town of Kabo and Sido on the border with Chad. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

2014年 4月 30日 星期三

The relative of a woman that recently gave birth yesterday to twins holds one of the babies before departing towards Chad's border, escorted by troops from the African Union operation in CAR (MISCA) in the northern town of Kaga Bandoro, Central African Republic April 29, 2014. All the remaining Muslims that have been sheltered from sectarian violence in the neighborhood of PK12 in Bangui, over one thousand, have been evacuated towards the northern town of Kabo and Sido on the border with Chad. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

<p>A woman cries over the covered bodies of her son, daughter-in-law, and grandchild at the site where a man was suspected of deliberately ramming his vehicle into pedestrians in Fuzhou, Fujian province, China April 28, 2014. Seven people, including three children, were killed in the incident near a primary school, according to Xinhua News Agency. The man was detained by the police. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

2014年 4月 30日 星期三

A woman cries over the covered bodies of her son, daughter-in-law, and grandchild at the site where a man was suspected of deliberately ramming his vehicle into pedestrians in Fuzhou, Fujian province, China April 28, 2014. Seven people, including three children, were killed in the incident near a primary school, according to Xinhua News Agency. The man was detained by the police. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>A woman gives birth to a baby twin in the back of a UNICEF vehicle assisted by a medic as she travels in a African Union operation in CAR (MISCA) convoy escorting about one thousand internally displaced Muslims to the northern Central African Republic towns of Kabo and Sido on the border with Chad April 28, 2014. The woman was one of three pregnant wives of a man that are traveling in the convoy. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

2014年 4月 30日 星期三

A woman gives birth to a baby twin in the back of a UNICEF vehicle assisted by a medic as she travels in a African Union operation in CAR (MISCA) convoy escorting about one thousand internally displaced Muslims to the northern Central African Republic towns of Kabo and Sido on the border with Chad April 28, 2014. The woman was one of three pregnant wives of a man that are traveling in the convoy. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

<p>A pro-Russian activist holds a mace outside the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. Hundreds of pro-Russian separatists seized the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, unopposed by police, underlining the lack of control of central government over swathes of eastern Ukraine. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

2014年 4月 30日 星期三

A pro-Russian activist holds a mace outside the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. Hundreds of pro-Russian separatists seized the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, unopposed by police, underlining the lack of control of central government over swathes of eastern Ukraine. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

<p>A man peddling food rides his bicycle past a graffiti along a street in Manila April 30, 2014. Activists will be rallying through the streets of Manila to demand for higher wages and more job opportunities to commemorate Labor Day on May 1 in the Philippines, local media reported. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco</p>

2014年 4月 30日 星期三

A man peddling food rides his bicycle past a graffiti along a street in Manila April 30, 2014. Activists will be rallying through the streets of Manila to demand for higher wages and more job opportunities to commemorate Labor Day on May 1 in the Philippines, local media reported. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

<p>Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo heads the ball during the Champions League semi-final second leg soccer match against Bayern Munich at the Arena stadium in Munich, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski</p>

2014年 4月 30日 星期三

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo heads the ball during the Champions League semi-final second leg soccer match against Bayern Munich at the Arena stadium in Munich, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

<p>A tribal woman shows her ink-stained finger after voting at a polling center during the seventh phase of India's general election, in Rangareddy district in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh April 30, 2014. Around 815 million people have registered to vote in the world's biggest election - a number exceeding the population of Europe and a world record - and results of the mammoth exercise, which concludes on May 12, are due on May 16. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

2014年 4月 30日 星期三

A tribal woman shows her ink-stained finger after voting at a polling center during the seventh phase of India's general election, in Rangareddy district in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh April 30, 2014. Around 815 million people have registered to vote in the world's biggest election - a number exceeding the population of Europe and a world record - and results of the mammoth exercise, which concludes on May 12, are due on May 16. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

<p>A couple watch through the fence at Jonathan Law High School during a vigil for slain student Maren Sanchez in Milford, Connecticut April 28, 2014. Sanchez, 16 was killed in a stairwell at the school by a classmate who may have been upset that she rebuffed his invitation to the prom, police said. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin</p>

2014年 4月 30日 星期三

A couple watch through the fence at Jonathan Law High School during a vigil for slain student Maren Sanchez in Milford, Connecticut April 28, 2014. Sanchez, 16 was killed in a stairwell at the school by a classmate who may have been upset that she rebuffed his invitation to the prom, police said. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin

<p>A former drug cartel member, now turned vigilante, shows his weapon in La Ruana in Michoacan state, Mexico April 28, 2014. Until earlier this year, large parts of Michoacan were controlled by a drug gang known as the Knights Templar, which ran a host of criminal interests including the exportation of iron ore from the state to China. In January, the federal government sent reinforcements into Michoacan and began cooperating with vigilantes to root out the Knights Templar. Since then, most of the gang's senior leadership has been captured or killed. The gang's frontman, former school teacher Servando Gomez, remains at large. REUTERS/Alan Ortega</p>

2014年 4月 30日 星期三

A former drug cartel member, now turned vigilante, shows his weapon in La Ruana in Michoacan state, Mexico April 28, 2014. Until earlier this year, large parts of Michoacan were controlled by a drug gang known as the Knights Templar, which ran a host of criminal interests including the exportation of iron ore from the state to China. In January, the federal government sent reinforcements into Michoacan and began cooperating with vigilantes to root out the Knights Templar. Since then, most of the gang's senior leadership has been captured or killed. The gang's frontman, former school teacher Servando Gomez, remains at large. REUTERS/Alan Ortega

