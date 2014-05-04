版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 5月 4日 星期日 16:20 BJT

Editor's Choice

<p>Members of the Russian Interior Ministry security forces attempt to block the way for Crimean Tatars who cross a checkpoint connecting Crimea and Kherson region, to meet with former chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatars Mustafa Dzhemilev, near the city of Armyansk May 3, 2014. REUTERS</p>

Members of the Russian Interior Ministry security forces attempt to block the way for Crimean Tatars who crmore

2014年 5月 4日 星期日

Members of the Russian Interior Ministry security forces attempt to block the way for Crimean Tatars who cross a checkpoint connecting Crimea and Kherson region, to meet with former chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatars Mustafa Dzhemilev, near the city of Armyansk May 3, 2014. REUTERS

Close
1 / 20
<p>J'Leon Love (L) of the U.S. connects on Marco Antonio Periban of Mexico during their super middleweight fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 3, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

J'Leon Love (L) of the U.S. connects on Marco Antonio Periban of Mexico during their super middleweight figmore

2014年 5月 4日 星期日

J'Leon Love (L) of the U.S. connects on Marco Antonio Periban of Mexico during their super middleweight fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 3, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
2 / 20
<p>Afghan villagers gather at the site of a landslide at the Argo district in Badakhshan province, May 3, 2014. REUTERS</p>

Afghan villagers gather at the site of a landslide at the Argo district in Badakhshan province, May 3, 2014more

2014年 5月 4日 星期日

Afghan villagers gather at the site of a landslide at the Argo district in Badakhshan province, May 3, 2014. REUTERS

Close
3 / 20
<p>Bayern Munich's Jerome Boateng and Hamburg SV's Kerem Demirbay (C) argue as Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer (R) comes up during their German Bundesliga first division soccer match in Hamburg May 3, 2014. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen</p>

Bayern Munich's Jerome Boateng and Hamburg SV's Kerem Demirbay (C) argue as Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuelmore

2014年 5月 4日 星期日

Bayern Munich's Jerome Boateng and Hamburg SV's Kerem Demirbay (C) argue as Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer (R) comes up during their German Bundesliga first division soccer match in Hamburg May 3, 2014. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen

Close
4 / 20
<p>A piper performs during an unveiling ceremony of a bronze statue of a Scottish Black Watch soldier to commemorate the 8,960 Black Watch officers and soldiers who died with more than 20,000 wounded, as part of events to mark the centenary of World War One, in Zonnebeke near Ypres May 3, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir</p>

A piper performs during an unveiling ceremony of a bronze statue of a Scottish Black Watch soldier to commemore

2014年 5月 4日 星期日

A piper performs during an unveiling ceremony of a bronze statue of a Scottish Black Watch soldier to commemorate the 8,960 Black Watch officers and soldiers who died with more than 20,000 wounded, as part of events to mark the centenary of World War One, in Zonnebeke near Ypres May 3, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Close
5 / 20
<p>OSCE observer Axel Schneider (L) hugs a colleague on a road 30 km (19 miles) from Donetsk in eastern Ukraine May 3, 2014, after being freed by pro-Russian separatists. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

OSCE observer Axel Schneider (L) hugs a colleague on a road 30 km (19 miles) from Donetsk in eastern Ukrainmore

2014年 5月 4日 星期日

OSCE observer Axel Schneider (L) hugs a colleague on a road 30 km (19 miles) from Donetsk in eastern Ukraine May 3, 2014, after being freed by pro-Russian separatists. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Close
6 / 20
<p>A child climbs past defaced election posters during an election rally of President Jacob Zuma's African National Congress (ANC) in Bekkersdal township south of Johannesburg, May 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings</p>

A child climbs past defaced election posters during an election rally of President Jacob Zuma's African Natmore

2014年 5月 4日 星期日

A child climbs past defaced election posters during an election rally of President Jacob Zuma's African National Congress (ANC) in Bekkersdal township south of Johannesburg, May 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Close
7 / 20
<p>Abdoulaye Doucoure (L) of Stade Rennes challenges Steven Langil of Guingamp during their French Cup final soccer match at the Stade de France Stadium, near Paris, May 3, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

Abdoulaye Doucoure (L) of Stade Rennes challenges Steven Langil of Guingamp during their French Cup final smore

2014年 5月 4日 星期日

Abdoulaye Doucoure (L) of Stade Rennes challenges Steven Langil of Guingamp during their French Cup final soccer match at the Stade de France Stadium, near Paris, May 3, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Close
8 / 20
<p>U.S. President Barack Obama rubs his head as he laughs at a joke during the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington May 3, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts</p>

U.S. President Barack Obama rubs his head as he laughs at a joke during the White House Correspondents' Assmore

2014年 5月 4日 星期日

U.S. President Barack Obama rubs his head as he laughs at a joke during the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington May 3, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Close
9 / 20
<p>Pro-Russia protesters storm the governor's business premises in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine May 3, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

Pro-Russia protesters storm the governor's business premises in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine May 3, 2014. REUTEmore

2014年 5月 4日 星期日

Pro-Russia protesters storm the governor's business premises in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine May 3, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Close
10 / 20
<p>Edin Dzeko of Manchester City heads to score against Everton during in their English Premier League soccer match at Goodison Park in Liverpool, May 3, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne</p>

Edin Dzeko of Manchester City heads to score against Everton during in their English Premier League soccer more

2014年 5月 4日 星期日

Edin Dzeko of Manchester City heads to score against Everton during in their English Premier League soccer match at Goodison Park in Liverpool, May 3, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Close
11 / 20
<p>A woman argues with members from the Ukrainian Interior Ministry security forces during a rally outside a trade union building in Odessa, May 3, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

A woman argues with members from the Ukrainian Interior Ministry security forces during a rally outside a tmore

2014年 5月 4日 星期日

A woman argues with members from the Ukrainian Interior Ministry security forces during a rally outside a trade union building in Odessa, May 3, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
12 / 20
<p>Singer Kylie Minogue almost falls during her performance at the 25th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at the Waldorf Astoria in New York, May 3, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

Singer Kylie Minogue almost falls during her performance at the 25th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at the Waldomore

2014年 5月 4日 星期日

Singer Kylie Minogue almost falls during her performance at the 25th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at the Waldorf Astoria in New York, May 3, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
13 / 20
<p>A Libyan man practices parkour, as a helicopter flies past, at the beach in Benghazi May 2, 2014. Picture taken May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori</p>

A Libyan man practices parkour, as a helicopter flies past, at the beach in Benghazi May 2, 2014. Picture tmore

2014年 5月 4日 星期日

A Libyan man practices parkour, as a helicopter flies past, at the beach in Benghazi May 2, 2014. Picture taken May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Close
14 / 20
<p>The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby speaks with female priests after their march celebrating the 20th anniversary of women becoming ordained priests in the Church of England in London May 3, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall</p>

The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby speaks with female priests after their march celebrating the 20thmore

2014年 5月 4日 星期日

The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby speaks with female priests after their march celebrating the 20th anniversary of women becoming ordained priests in the Church of England in London May 3, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Close
15 / 20
<p>Sergio Aguero of Manchester City shoots past Antolin Alcaraz and goal keeper Tim Howard of Everton to score his team's first goal during in their English Premier League soccer match at Goodison Park in Liverpool, May 3, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne</p>

Sergio Aguero of Manchester City shoots past Antolin Alcaraz and goal keeper Tim Howard of Everton to scoremore

2014年 5月 4日 星期日

Sergio Aguero of Manchester City shoots past Antolin Alcaraz and goal keeper Tim Howard of Everton to score his team's first goal during in their English Premier League soccer match at Goodison Park in Liverpool, May 3, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Close
16 / 20
<p>Illegal immigrants who were abandoned by traffickers in a remote desert area wait inside a military base in Dongola town, after being located by Sudanese and Libyan forces, May 3, 2014. REUTERS</p>

Illegal immigrants who were abandoned by traffickers in a remote desert area wait inside a military base inmore

2014年 5月 4日 星期日

Illegal immigrants who were abandoned by traffickers in a remote desert area wait inside a military base in Dongola town, after being located by Sudanese and Libyan forces, May 3, 2014. REUTERS

Close
17 / 20
<p>German riot police enters the Hamburg SV supporters block during a break of their German Bundesliga first division soccer match against Bayern Munich in Hamburg May 3, 2014. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen</p>

German riot police enters the Hamburg SV supporters block during a break of their German Bundesliga first dmore

2014年 5月 4日 星期日

German riot police enters the Hamburg SV supporters block during a break of their German Bundesliga first division soccer match against Bayern Munich in Hamburg May 3, 2014. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen

Close
18 / 20
<p>Yasushi Ami from Japan (L) hugs Christoph Unterbuchschachner from Austria after being defeated in their polearm duel at the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

Yasushi Ami from Japan (L) hugs Christoph Unterbuchschachner from Austria after being defeated in their polmore

2014年 5月 4日 星期日

Yasushi Ami from Japan (L) hugs Christoph Unterbuchschachner from Austria after being defeated in their polearm duel at the Medieval Combat World Championship in Belmonte, Spain, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Close
19 / 20
<p>A man, wearing a black and orange ribbon of St. George, a symbol widely associated with pro-Russian protests in Ukraine, reacts outside a trade union building in Odessa, May 3, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

A man, wearing a black and orange ribbon of St. George, a symbol widely associated with pro-Russian protestmore

2014年 5月 4日 星期日

A man, wearing a black and orange ribbon of St. George, a symbol widely associated with pro-Russian protests in Ukraine, reacts outside a trade union building in Odessa, May 3, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
20 / 20
重播
下一图片集
Editor's Choice - 03 May 2014

Editor's Choice - 03 May 2014

下一个

Editor's Choice - 03 May 2014

Editor's Choice - 03 May 2014

A selection of our best pictures.

2014年 5月 3日
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 5月 2日
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 5月 1日
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 4月 30日

精选图集

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

MTV Movie and TV Awards

MTV Movie and TV Awards

Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.

MTV's rained-out red carpet

MTV's rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

Mexico's poppy war

Mexico's poppy war

The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.

MTVs rained-out red carpet

MTVs rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐