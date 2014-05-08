Editor's Choice
An Afghan National Army (ANA) soldier keeps watch after a helicopter takes off near the landslide site in tmore
An Afghan National Army (ANA) soldier keeps watch after a helicopter takes off near the landslide site in the Argo district of Badakhshan province May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A "sadhu" (Hindu holy man) casts his vote at a polling station at Ayodhya in the northern Indian state of Umore
A "sadhu" (Hindu holy man) casts his vote at a polling station at Ayodhya in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A woman looks at a Ukrainian armored personnel carrier at a checkpoint in Mariupol, eastern Ukraine May 7, more
A woman looks at a Ukrainian armored personnel carrier at a checkpoint in Mariupol, eastern Ukraine May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Venezuela's national guard reacts after a Molotov cocktail was thrown by anti-government students at them dmore
Venezuela's national guard reacts after a Molotov cocktail was thrown by anti-government students at them during clashes at Metropolitan University in Caracas, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Veron
A lone house is seen at a construction site of an urban transformation project in Fikirtepe, an Istanbul nemore
A lone house is seen at a construction site of an urban transformation project in Fikirtepe, an Istanbul neighborhood, in the Asian part of the city, May 7, 2014. The house belongs to a family who has refused to give its approval for the demolishment of the building, bringing the transformation project to a standstill. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A mock "missing persons" poster with a picture of Toronto Mayor Rob Ford is seen in Toronto, May 7, 2014. Rmore
A mock "missing persons" poster with a picture of Toronto Mayor Rob Ford is seen in Toronto, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A birdhouse is seen outside the 'Crazy House', which is completely built upside-down, in the village of Affmore
A birdhouse is seen outside the 'Crazy House', which is completely built upside-down, in the village of Affoldern, Germany, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Pro-Russia rebels wearing gas masks walk inside the city hall in Mariupol, eastern Ukraine May 7, 2014. REUmore
Pro-Russia rebels wearing gas masks walk inside the city hall in Mariupol, eastern Ukraine May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Zoo staff stand beside Mango, a 19-year-old Syrian brown bear, during preparations before his surgery at thmore
Zoo staff stand beside Mango, a 19-year-old Syrian brown bear, during preparations before his surgery at the Ramat Gan Safari near Tel Aviv, Israel, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Boys watch as mourners attend the funeral of Ira Boevets, who was killed in clashes between Ukrainian forcemore
Boys watch as mourners attend the funeral of Ira Boevets, who was killed in clashes between Ukrainian forces and pro-Russian separatists on Monday, near the town of Slaviansk, in eastern Ukraine May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
U.S. National Security Adviser Susan Rice and Israel's President Shimon Peres speak during their meeting inmore
U.S. National Security Adviser Susan Rice and Israel's President Shimon Peres speak during their meeting in Jerusalem May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
People dance during a ceremony to congratulate veterans of World War Two with Victory Day in the center of more
People dance during a ceremony to congratulate veterans of World War Two with Victory Day in the center of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A pink bicycle is strapped to a fishing boat near the village of Cushendall in Northern Ireland May 7, 2014more
A pink bicycle is strapped to a fishing boat near the village of Cushendall in Northern Ireland May 7, 2014. The bicycle has been painted pink to welcome the arrival of the Giro d'Italia cycle race, whose race leader wears a pink jersey. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Rafael Nadal of Spain returns a forehand to Juan Monaco of Argentina during their match at Madrid Open tennmore
Rafael Nadal of Spain returns a forehand to Juan Monaco of Argentina during their match at Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, May 7, 2014. REUTER/Sergio Perez
A model presents a creation from the Cruise 2015 collection from French fashion house Christian Dior in themore
A model presents a creation from the Cruise 2015 collection from French fashion house Christian Dior in the Brooklyn borough of New York May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Russian servicemen walk in formation as they take part in a rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade dmore
Russian servicemen walk in formation as they take part in a rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade during a snowfall in central Moscow, Russia, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Artur Bainozarov
Women wearing Sevillana dresses take part in the traditional Feria de Abril (April fair) in the Andalusian more
Women wearing Sevillana dresses take part in the traditional Feria de Abril (April fair) in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A young Buddhist monk flexes his muscles during morning prayers at Thikse Monastery in Ladakh, Indian-Adminmore
A young Buddhist monk flexes his muscles during morning prayers at Thikse Monastery in Ladakh, Indian-Administered Kashmir, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A surfer holding her board wades through the surf as clouds above are lit by the setting sun at Mollymook Bmore
A surfer holding her board wades through the surf as clouds above are lit by the setting sun at Mollymook Beach on the south coast of New South Wales, Australia, May 8, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
A miner pats his donkey at a coal mine in Choa Saidan Shah in Punjab province, Pakistan, May 5, 2014. REUTmore
A miner pats his donkey at a coal mine in Choa Saidan Shah in Punjab province, Pakistan, May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Sara Farid
A woman stands backstage as she waits for her turn to perform during a Chinese Opera performance in Pulau Kmore
A woman stands backstage as she waits for her turn to perform during a Chinese Opera performance in Pulau Ketam outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said
A member of Brazil's Homeless Workers' Movement (MTST) rests on her piece of land while building a shack atmore
A member of Brazil's Homeless Workers' Movement (MTST) rests on her piece of land while building a shack at the "People's World Cup" camp, which houses an estimate of 2,800 families of the movement, in the district of Itaquera near Sao Paulo's World Cup stadium, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
People attend a prayer service to commemorate Soviet war victims, while standing near their remains, as stumore
People attend a prayer service to commemorate Soviet war victims, while standing near their remains, as students from the General Yermolov Cadet School take part in an all-Russian search operation to find and rebury the remains of Red Army soldiers killed during World War Two in the village of Bolshoye Tishovo, southeast of Smolensk in western Russia May 3, 2014. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
U.S. wrestler Jimmy Kennedy (L) wrestles Aleksandr Bogomoev of Russia during the Beat the Streets internatimore
U.S. wrestler Jimmy Kennedy (L) wrestles Aleksandr Bogomoev of Russia during the Beat the Streets international wrestling competition at Times Square in New York May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
下一个
Editor's Choice
A selection of our best pictures.
精选图集
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.
Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak
A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.