Editor's choice
A Muslim boy rides a donkey on the outskirts of Bambari, Central African Republic May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Siegmore
A Muslim boy rides a donkey on the outskirts of Bambari, Central African Republic May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Esteban Edwards, 7, holds a U.S. flag at the rodeo in Truth or Consequences, New Mexico May 3, 2014. The wmore
Esteban Edwards, 7, holds a U.S. flag at the rodeo in Truth or Consequences, New Mexico May 3, 2014. The world's first purpose-built commercial space base and soon-to-be site of the first space flights with Sir Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic is near the town of Truth or Consequences in New Mexico. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An anti-government protester attempts to catch a gas canister thrown by police during a protest against Premore
An anti-government protester attempts to catch a gas canister thrown by police during a protest against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A former Soviet serviceman holds a carnation as he attends a wreath laying ceremony at a World War Two memomore
A former Soviet serviceman holds a carnation as he attends a wreath laying ceremony at a World War Two memorial during the celebrations marking Victory Day, in the Black Sea port of Odessa May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad walk at a street in old Homs city May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Khmore
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad walk at a street in old Homs city May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri
Armed pro-Russia men ride armored personnel carriers during celebrations to mark Victory Day in Slaviansk, more
Armed pro-Russia men ride armored personnel carriers during celebrations to mark Victory Day in Slaviansk, eastern Ukraine May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Children play on a historical Soviet cannon during celebrations to mark Victory Day at a Soviet War Memoriamore
Children play on a historical Soviet cannon during celebrations to mark Victory Day at a Soviet War Memorial in Berlin, May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Student demonstrators take cover from a jet of water released from a riot police vehicle during a demonstramore
Student demonstrators take cover from a jet of water released from a riot police vehicle during a demonstration to demand changes in the Chilean education system, in Santiago May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A Palestinian worker uses a plastic sheet to cover sacks of flour from the rain outside a United Nations fomore
A Palestinian worker uses a plastic sheet to cover sacks of flour from the rain outside a United Nations food distribution center at Shati refugee camp in Gaza City May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A pro-Russian armed man stands at a check point in Slaviansk, eastern Ukraine May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratnmore
A pro-Russian armed man stands at a check point in Slaviansk, eastern Ukraine May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Former Soviet serviceman and women chat during celebrations to mark Victory Day in front of the Bolshoi Themore
Former Soviet serviceman and women chat during celebrations to mark Victory Day in front of the Bolshoi Theater in Moscow May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Actress Angelina Jolie displays her tattoo as she arrives for a special Maleficent Costume Display at Kensimore
Actress Angelina Jolie displays her tattoo as she arrives for a special Maleficent Costume Display at Kensington Palace in London May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A brown bear is checked by foreign veterinaries and local staff members at the Four Paws Bear Sanctuary in more
A brown bear is checked by foreign veterinaries and local staff members at the Four Paws Bear Sanctuary in Pristina, May 2, 2014. Six adult brown bears rescued from illegal private zoos all over Kosovo, and three recently found brown bear orphan cubs received thorough health check-ups and dental treatment. The four male adult bears Ero, Ari, Anik and Vini were castrated, so as not to be able to reproduce within captivity. REUTERS/Hazir Reka
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad search for survivors under the debris at a hotel used by more
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad search for survivors under the debris at a hotel used by Assad's forces, in old Aleppo May 8, 2014. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
A general view shows shacks belonging to members of the Brazil's Homeless Workers' Movement (MTST) at the "more
A general view shows shacks belonging to members of the Brazil's Homeless Workers' Movement (MTST) at the "People's World Cup" camp, which houses an estimate of 2,800 families of the movement, in the district of Itaquera near Sao Paulo's World Cup stadium, in Sao Paulo May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Workers from the Royal Ontario Museum begin dissection of a 24-metre (82 foot) blue whale in Woody Point, Nmore
Workers from the Royal Ontario Museum begin dissection of a 24-metre (82 foot) blue whale in Woody Point, Newfoundland, May 8, 2014. The whale is likely one of a group of blue whales that died several weeks ago in heavy ice off Newfoundland's Western coast and is now emitting an odor that's hard to ignore. REUTERS/Greg Locke
Nicole Londraville works on aerial silks at Esh Circus Arts, a circus school and training center offering rmore
Nicole Londraville works on aerial silks at Esh Circus Arts, a circus school and training center offering recreational circus instruction, in Somerville, Massachusetts May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A singer drinks from a huge bowl of beer on-stage as he pays tribute to the customers after performing at amore
A singer drinks from a huge bowl of beer on-stage as he pays tribute to the customers after performing at an entertainment club in Beijing May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Senator John McCain plays with the hair of Senator Joe Manchin as they take their seats to introduce Sylviamore
Senator John McCain plays with the hair of Senator Joe Manchin as they take their seats to introduce Sylvia Burwell before a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee confirmation hearing on her nomination to be secretary of the Health and Human Services Department, on Capitol Hill in Washington May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A staff member poses with "The Blue" diamond during an auction preview for Christie's in Geneva May 9, 2014more
A staff member poses with "The Blue" diamond during an auction preview for Christie's in Geneva May 9, 2014. The largest flawless vivid blue diamond in the world, weighing 13.22 carats, is expected to reach between $21,000,000 to $25,000,000 when it goes on sale at an upcoming Magnificent Jewels sale in Geneva May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
People take part in a training at a base of the National Guard of Ukraine near Kiev May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Komore
People take part in a training at a base of the National Guard of Ukraine near Kiev May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Grishin
The Empire State building is lit in the colors of the Rubik's Cube to mark the puzzle toy's 40th anniversarmore
The Empire State building is lit in the colors of the Rubik's Cube to mark the puzzle toy's 40th anniversary, in New York City May 8, 2014. The red glow at the top of the iconic skyscraper is from the reflection of the lights in the fog. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Cast member Ken Watanabe and his wife Kaho Minami pose at the premiere of "Godzilla" at the Dolby theatre imore
Cast member Ken Watanabe and his wife Kaho Minami pose at the premiere of "Godzilla" at the Dolby theatre in Hollywood, California May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Former Seleka soldiers stand on the back of a pickup truck in the town of Bambari, Central African Republicmore
Former Seleka soldiers stand on the back of a pickup truck in the town of Bambari, Central African Republic May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
下一个
精选图集
Countdown to the French election
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.
Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean
On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.
Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault
Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Trump returns to New York
President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.
China's home-grown jet takes first flight
China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
Antarctica's fragile ice
Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.