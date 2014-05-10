Editor's Choice
Fireworks explode over the bay during Victory Day celebrations in the Crimean port of Sevastopol May 9, 2014. Russian President Vladimir Putin flew in to Crimea on Friday for the first time since it was annexed by Moscow, proclaiming as he marked the Soviet victory in World War Two that incorporating the former Ukrainian territory had made Russia stronger. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi looks on as he arrives at the Sacred Family Foundation, where he will serve part of his one-year tax fraud sentence by doing community service with the elderly, in Cesano Boscone, a small town on the outskirts of Milan May 9, 2014. The Milan court ruled that Berlusconi, one of Italy's richest men, must spend at least four hours a week in an old people's home. After completing the first six months, Berlusconi's one-year sentence will automatically be reduced to 10 and a half months. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A sign is seen pinned to a tree during a demonstration against the kidnapping of school girls in Nigeria, outside the Nigerian Embassy in London May 9, 2014. The United States is considering a request by Nigeria to provide surveillance aircraft and intelligence to find more than 200 schoolgirls abducted by Islamist militants, a senior U.S. official told Reuters on Thursday. REUTERS/ Olivia Harris
Britain's Queen Elizabeth arrives for a Service of the Order of the Bath at Westminster Abbey in London May 9 , 2014. The service is held every four years and attended by the Prince of Wales, while the Queen also attends every second service. The Queen last attended in 2006. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Russian President Vladimir Putin (2nd R) looks on as he stands with military personnel during a flower laying ceremony marking Victory Day in Sevastopol May 9, 2014. Putin went to Crimea on Friday for the first time since Russia annexed the peninsula from Ukraine in March, a visit that is likely to anger the Ukrainian leadership and upset the West. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Singer Sanna Nielsen representing Sweden performs the song "Undo" during the dress rehearsal for the final of the upcoming 59th annual Eurovision Song Contest at the B&W Hallerne in Copenhagen May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Children run to climb on a broken armoured vehicle of Ukrainian forces as is taken away by pro-Russian militants in Mariupol May 9, 2014. Ukrainian security forces killed about 20 pro-Russian rebels who tried to seize control of police headquarters in the eastern port city of Mariupol on Friday, the Interior Minister said. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad supervise the evacuation process of rebel fighters from the Old City of Homs May 8, 2014. After holding the Old City of Homs for nearly two years, around 1,200 rebel fighters and trapped civilians boarded buses which took them out of the "capital of the revolution" in convoys on Wednesday and Thursday, activists said. Syrian forces took full control on Thursday over Homs, a city once associated with scenes of joyous pro-democracy crowds but now famed for images of ruin that epitomise the brutality of Syria's civil war. Picture taken May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ghassan Najjar
Men read the Koran at Al-Azhar Mosque, in the old Islamic area of Cairo May 8, 2014. As the Egyptian state presses its crackdown on the Muslim Brotherhood, the man expected to become president has deployed a new weapon in the battle with the Islamists: his own vision of Islam. Sisi, the former army chief who deposed the Brotherhood's Mohamed Mursi and is expected to be elected president later this month, has cast himself as a defender of religion and taken aim at the doctrinal foundations of Islamist groups the state is seeking to crush. Picture taken May 8. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A Russian serviceman aboard an armoured personnel carrier salutes next to the blue-white-red tricolour flag of Crimea, during the Victory Day parade in Moscow's Red Square May 9, 2014. Russia celebrates the 1945 victory over Nazi Germany during World War Two on May 9. Since a pro-Russian president was ousted in Ukraine in an uprising in February, Russian President Vladimir Putin has overturned decades of post-Cold War diplomacy by proclaiming the right to send troops to Ukraine and seizing and annexing Crimea. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
An anti-government protester waves a national flag in front of riot police officers and soldiers guarding the entrance of the National Broadcast Services of Thailand (NBT) television station in Bangkok May 9, 2014. The interim government is hoping to organise a July 20 election that it would probably win, but the protesters want the government out, the election postponed and reforms to end the influence of Yingluck's brother, former premier Thaksin Shinawatra. Protest leader Suthep Thaugsuban, speaking to supporters in a city park, urged them to rally outside parliament, the prime minister's offices and five television stations to prevent them being used by the government. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A truck loaded with sand drives past the collapsed bridge Cuajilote after an earthquake struck the area in Tecpan de Galeana May 9, 2014. A 6.4 magnitude earthquake shook Mexico City on Thursday, rattling buildings and prompting office evacuations, but there were no immediate reports of damage. The U.S. Geological Survey put the quake epicenter in the western Mexican state of Guerrero at a depth of 14.9 miles (23.9 km) just inland from the Pacific Coast. REUTERS/Claudio Vargas
Russian servicemen march during the Victory Day parade in Moscow's Red Square May 9, 2014. Russia celebrates the 1945 victory over Nazi Germany during World War Two on May 9. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Heidi, 27, cleans and inflates cow guts which will be used for sausages as her daughter stands behind her, in the "Cholojeros" zone next to the railway lines at Zona 18, in Guatemala City, May 7, 2014. Most of the beef consumed in the city is produced in the Cholojeros zone, according to the Ministry of Agriculture Livestock and Food (MAGA) of Guatemala. The long-standing area got its name from the word "cholojo", which means animal intestines in Guatemala. Heidi has worked in the establishment for 15 years. Picture taken May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A dancer performs during the dress rehearsal of contemporary dance production "Bla Konfini/Borderless" by international choreographer and dance artist Mavin Khoo in Valletta May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Children play on a historical Soviet cannon during celebrations to mark Victory Day at a Soviet War Memorial in Berlin, May 9, 2014. Russia celebrates the 1945 victory over Nazi Germany during World War Two on May 9. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Prospectors work at an open-pit at the Ndassima gold mine, near Djoubissi north of Bambari May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A Belgian worker looks at some of the 54,389 names of fallen men from Britain and the Commonwealth forces that are carved on the The Menin Gate memorial to the missing in Ypres March 13, 2014. Monuments and cemeteries in Flanders Fields in Belgium and in northern France, regions where many WWI battles took place, are being refurbished to prepare for an massive influx of tourists ahead of the centenary of the Great War. Workers from the Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CWGC) who maintain the cemeteries are repairing thousands of headstones which belong to soldiers who lost their lives in the conflict. Picture taken March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A former Soviet serviceman holds a carnation as he attends a wreath laying ceremony at a World War Two memorial during the celebrations marking Victory Day, in the Black Sea port of Odessa May 9, 2014. Ukraine celebrates the 1945 victory over Nazi Germany during World War Two on May 9. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A woman reacts to the camera as she carries some items from her home following the cessation of fighting between rebels and forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at al-Hamdeya neighborhood in Homs city May 9,2014. Around 270 Syrian rebels granted safe exit under a complex deal with President Bashar al-Assad's forces are being held in Homs by the army after insurgents elsewhere failed to uphold their side of the agreement, Syrian officials said on Friday. Following a year of siege, around 1,200 rebels and residents in the Old City of Homs left the city on buses this week in exchange for the release of dozens of captives held by rebels in the northern provinces of Aleppo and Latakia. REUTERS/khaled al-Hariri
A man works in his shop selling traditional handmade copperware in Souq al-Safafeer in Najaf May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Two number plates are seen next to the body of a Ukrainian policeman outside the police headquarters after an Ukrainian forces attempt to drive out pro-Russian militants in Mariupol May 9, 2014. Ukrainian security forces killed about 20 pro-Russian rebels who tried to seize control of police headquarters in the eastern port city of Mariupol on Friday, the Interior Minister said. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
