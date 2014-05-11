Editor's Choice
A local resident attaches a black and orange ribbon of St. George, a symbol widely associated with pro-Russmore
A local resident attaches a black and orange ribbon of St. George, a symbol widely associated with pro-Russian protests in Ukraine, to a burnt trade union building before an Orthodox ceremony to mourn the deaths of pro-Russian supporters killed last week during street battles between pro-Russian and pro-Ukrainian supporters, in the Black Sea port of Odessa May 10, 2014. More than 40 people were killed in Odessa May 2, most caught in the trade union building set on fire after pro-Russian activists and supporters of Ukrainian unity fought running battles across the southern port city. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin
An armed pro-Russia man speaks to a woman riding a scooter at a checkpoint near the town of Slaviansk, in emore
An armed pro-Russia man speaks to a woman riding a scooter at a checkpoint near the town of Slaviansk, in eastern Ukraine May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Paris Saint Germain's Zlatan Ibrahimovic (R) fights for the ball with Lille's Simon Kjaer during their Frenmore
Paris Saint Germain's Zlatan Ibrahimovic (R) fights for the ball with Lille's Simon Kjaer during their French Ligue 1 soccer match at Pierre Mauroy Stadium in Villeneuve d'Ascq May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A woman, wearing a pin in the colors of the Nigerian flag, holds a carnation while taking part in a prayer more
A woman, wearing a pin in the colors of the Nigerian flag, holds a carnation while taking part in a prayer vigil for abducted Nigerian schoolgirls outside the Consulate General of Nigeria in Manhattan, New York May 10, 2014. Boko Haram kidnapped more than 250 girls from a secondary school in Chibok in remote northeastern Nigeria on April 14 and has threatened to sell them into slavery. REUTERS/Gaia Squarci
ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH People carry a wounded woman after an acmore
ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH People carry a wounded woman after an accidental explosion caused by leftover ordnance at Bustan al-Diwan, in old Homs City, May 10, 2014. Hundreds of residents return to Homs, after rebels left the city. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri
President Jacob Zuma dances at a victory rally of his ruling African National Congress (ANC) in Johannesburmore
President Jacob Zuma dances at a victory rally of his ruling African National Congress (ANC) in Johannesburg May 10, 2014. The ANC won the 2014 national election with 62.16 percent of the votes, according to a provisional tally of Thursday's balloting. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Emergency personnel carry a casket draped with a U.S. flag during the ceremonial transfer of the 9/11 unidemore
Emergency personnel carry a casket draped with a U.S. flag during the ceremonial transfer of the 9/11 unidentified remains to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner of the City of New York (OCME) repository at the World Trade Center site, in New York May 10, 2014. According to local media, relatives of victims of the September 11 attacks, who are incensed with the city over its plan to house the remains underground in the same building as the National September 11 Memorial Museum, held a protest on the day of the transfer of the remains. The protesters left shortly before the ceremony began. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Conchita Wurst representing Austria performs the song "Rise Like a Phoenix" after winning the grand final omore
Conchita Wurst representing Austria performs the song "Rise Like a Phoenix" after winning the grand final of the 59th Eurovision Song Contest at the B&W Hallerne in Copenhagen May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Thai Buddhist monk and protest leader Luang Pu Buddha Issara (C) is surrounded by his supporters and reportmore
Thai Buddhist monk and protest leader Luang Pu Buddha Issara (C) is surrounded by his supporters and reporters as anti-government protesters wait for police to apologise for firing teargas a day before at a police compound housing a government security group, north of Bangkok May 10, 2014. Supporters of Thailand's beleaguered government gathered on Saturday on the outskirts of Bangkok, saying they were determined to safeguard democracy as rival anti-government protesters pressed their campaign in the city. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Al-Sailiya players throw their goalkeeper Gregory Gomis into the air, as they celebrate after winning theirmore
Al-Sailiya players throw their goalkeeper Gregory Gomis into the air, as they celebrate after winning their Qatar's Emir Cup semi-final soccer match against Al-Ahli, in Doha May 10, 2014. Al-Sailiya won 5-2 on penalty shots. REUTERS/Fadi Al-Assaad
Trails of headlamps are seen in the night as runners make their way to the finish line during the XVII 101kmore
Trails of headlamps are seen in the night as runners make their way to the finish line during the XVII 101km competition on a mountain on the outskirts of Montejaque, near Ronda, southern Spain early May 11, 2014. About 7,000 runners, mountain bikers and duathletes, must run a track of 101 kilometers in less than 24 hours through the "Serrania de Ronda" and the "Sierra de Cadiz" (Ronda and Cadiz Mountain Ranges), a competition organized by the 4th Tercio (Regiment) "Alejandro Farnesio" of the Spanish Legion. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A figure hangs at a pro-Russia checkpoint near the town of Slaviansk, in eastern Ukraine May 10, 2014. REUTmore
A figure hangs at a pro-Russia checkpoint near the town of Slaviansk, in eastern Ukraine May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A girl looks out a window in Borel slum in Rio de Janeiro May 10, 2014. Rio de Janeiro is one of the host cmore
A girl looks out a window in Borel slum in Rio de Janeiro May 10, 2014. Rio de Janeiro is one of the host cities for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Bayern Munich soccer fans wait in front of the town hall for the parade by the soccer club players after thmore
Bayern Munich soccer fans wait in front of the town hall for the parade by the soccer club players after the final German first division Bundesliga soccer match of the season, in central Munich May 10, 2014. Bayern Munich secured their 23rd Bundesliga title and the German soccer trophy in record time with seven games left in the campaign. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
A statuette of Lenin is placed in front of a pro-Russian barricade on the outskirts of the eastern Ukrainiamore
A statuette of Lenin is placed in front of a pro-Russian barricade on the outskirts of the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk May 10, 2014. Acting Ukrainian President Oleksander Turchinov told eastern regions gripped by a pro-Russian uprising that they would be courting catastrophe if they voted "yes" in a separatist referendum on Sunday. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Elkin Soto (L) of FSV Mainz 05 scores a goal against goalkeeper Rene Adler during their German first divisimore
Elkin Soto (L) of FSV Mainz 05 scores a goal against goalkeeper Rene Adler during their German first division Bundesliga soccer match in Mainz, May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Competitors hug after running through colored powder at the Orange County Color 5K Run in Irvine, Californimore
Competitors hug after running through colored powder at the Orange County Color 5K Run in Irvine, California May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Former Seleka soldiers drive to a village, where residents say was attacked and a mosque burnt the night bemore
Former Seleka soldiers drive to a village, where residents say was attacked and a mosque burnt the night before by anti-Balaka militiamen, about 25 kilometres (16 miles) from Bambari May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Fireworks explode in the sky above a monument to victims of the holocaust during events to mark Victory daymore
Fireworks explode in the sky above a monument to victims of the holocaust during events to mark Victory day in Moscow May 9, 2014. Russia celebrates the 1945 victory over Nazi Germany every year on May 9. REUTERS/Artur Bainozarov
Robert Tesche (L) of HSV Hamburg challenges goalkeeper Loris Karius of FSV Mainz 05 during their German firmore
Robert Tesche (L) of HSV Hamburg challenges goalkeeper Loris Karius of FSV Mainz 05 during their German first division Bundesliga soccer match in Mainz, May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
People stand on top of burnt-out armoured personal carrier near the city hall in Mariupol, eastern Ukraine more
People stand on top of burnt-out armoured personal carrier near the city hall in Mariupol, eastern Ukraine May 10, 2014. At least seven people were killed and dozens wounded in clashes in the port city on Friday, two days before a referendum on self-rule that threatens to plunge the country into civil war. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A mask is seen before the parade of the 9th International Festival of the Iberian Mask in Lisbon May 10, 20more
A mask is seen before the parade of the 9th International Festival of the Iberian Mask in Lisbon May 10, 2014. The festival runs until next Sunday and about 450 masked people from Spain, Portugal and Italy are participating. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
下一个
Editor's Choice
Our best photos from the last 24 hours.
Editor's choice
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
精选图集
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.