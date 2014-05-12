版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 5月 12日 星期一 20:10 BJT

<p>A woman cries after her partner was detained and taken away by Ukrainian security forces for being aggressive at an army checkpoint during a referendum on self-rule in the southeastern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine, May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

A woman cries after her partner was detained and taken away by Ukrainian security forces for being aggressive at an army checkpoint during a referendum on self-rule in the southeastern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine, May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

<p>Muslim brides wait for the start of their mass marriage ceremony in Mumbai, India, May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Muslim brides wait for the start of their mass marriage ceremony in Mumbai, India, May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

<p>An anti-government protester's accessories in Thailand's national colors are hung out to dry as the protesters prepare to move to their new location near the Government House in Bangkok, Thailand, May 11, 2014.REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

An anti-government protester's accessories in Thailand's national colors are hung out to dry as the protesters prepare to move to their new location near the Government House in Bangkok, Thailand, May 11, 2014.REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>Destroyed buildings are pictured, after the cessation of fighting between rebels and forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Homs city, Syria, May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ghassan Najjar</p>

Destroyed buildings are pictured, after the cessation of fighting between rebels and forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Homs city, Syria, May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ghassan Najjar

<p>Xie Guobiao, 11, is tied to a pillar with a rope at his home in Daohui village of Lishui, Zhejiang province, China, May 7, 2014. Xie was diagnosed as mentally handicapped when he was young, but the family was not able to provide him with sufficient medical treatment because of poverty. At the age of six, Xie started to sneak out of his home when others were not looking, climbing on top of houses and smashing windows.Since then, the family has had to tie Xie up with a rope both at home and in public, they said. REUTERS/William Hong</p>

Xie Guobiao, 11, is tied to a pillar with a rope at his home in Daohui village of Lishui, Zhejiang province, China, May 7, 2014. Xie was diagnosed as mentally handicapped when he was young, but the family was not able to provide him with sufficient medical treatment because of poverty. At the age of six, Xie started to sneak out of his home when others were not looking, climbing on top of houses and smashing windows.Since then, the family has had to tie Xie up with a rope both at home and in public, they said. REUTERS/William Hong

<p>A voter is seen inside a voting booth at a polling station during the referendum on the status of Donetsk region in the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin</p>

A voter is seen inside a voting booth at a polling station during the referendum on the status of Donetsk region in the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin

<p>Buddhists pray during a ceremony to commemorate the birth of Buddha, at the Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall in Taipei, Taiwan, May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang</p>

Buddhists pray during a ceremony to commemorate the birth of Buddha, at the Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall in Taipei, Taiwan, May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

<p>Brazil's referee assistant Fernanda Colombo Uliana attends the Brazilian championship soccer match between Atletico Mineiro and Cruzeiro in Belo Horizonte May 11, 2014. Uliana has just been granted FIFA official status by the refereeing committee of the Brazilian Football Confederation. REUTERS/Washington Alves</p>

Brazil's referee assistant Fernanda Colombo Uliana attends the Brazilian championship soccer match between Atletico Mineiro and Cruzeiro in Belo Horizonte May 11, 2014. Uliana has just been granted FIFA official status by the refereeing committee of the Brazilian Football Confederation. REUTERS/Washington Alves

<p>Churchgoers pray for the release of secondary school girls abducted from in the remote village of Chibok, at an Evangelical Church of West Africa (ECWA) church in Abuja, Nigeria, May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Churchgoers pray for the release of secondary school girls abducted from in the remote village of Chibok, at an Evangelical Church of West Africa (ECWA) church in Abuja, Nigeria, May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

<p>Winner Rafael Nadal of Spain shows the Ion Tiriac trophy to Spain's Queen Sofia as runner-up Kei Nishikori of Japan stands nearby after their men's singles final match at the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Spain, May 11, 2014. Nadal won a second successive Madrid Open title when Nishikori was forced to retire in the third set of Sunday's final with an apparent back injury. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

Winner Rafael Nadal of Spain shows the Ion Tiriac trophy to Spain's Queen Sofia as runner-up Kei Nishikori of Japan stands nearby after their men's singles final match at the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Spain, May 11, 2014. Nadal won a second successive Madrid Open title when Nishikori was forced to retire in the third set of Sunday's final with an apparent back injury. REUTERS/Susana Vera

<p>A local woman welcomes armed pro-Russia militia men marching towards a polling station during a referendum in the eastern Ukrainian city of Slaviansk May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

A local woman welcomes armed pro-Russia militia men marching towards a polling station during a referendum in the eastern Ukrainian city of Slaviansk May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

<p>Australian actor Hugh Jackman poses as he attends the "X-Men: Days of Future Past" world movie premiere in New York May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Australian actor Hugh Jackman poses as he attends the "X-Men: Days of Future Past" world movie premiere in New York May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>A member of a local band plays his instrument during a marriage ceremony in Mumbai, India, May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

A member of a local band plays his instrument during a marriage ceremony in Mumbai, India, May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

<p>Kurdish female fighters of the Women Protection Unit (YPJ) attend military training near Qamishli city, Syria, May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Massoud Mohammed</p>

Kurdish female fighters of the Women Protection Unit (YPJ) attend military training near Qamishli city, Syria, May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Massoud Mohammed

<p>Professional rock climbers work on the art installation "Big Bambu: 5,000 Arms to Hold You" at the Israel Museum in Jerusalem May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun</p>

Professional rock climbers work on the art installation "Big Bambu: 5,000 Arms to Hold You" at the Israel Museum in Jerusalem May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

<p>A player takes a corner kick during a Sunday "pelada" soccer match in the Morro do Papagaio favela in Belo Horizonte, a World Cup host city in Brazil, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Washington Alves</p>

A player takes a corner kick during a Sunday "pelada" soccer match in the Morro do Papagaio favela in Belo Horizonte, a World Cup host city in Brazil, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Washington Alves

<p>A man picks up statues of Buddha one by one, as he packs them for sale at a workshop ahead of Vesak Day celebrations in Colombo, Sri Lanka, May 12, 2014. Vesak Day, which is celebrated on May 14 and 15 in Sri Lanka, commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

A man picks up statues of Buddha one by one, as he packs them for sale at a workshop ahead of Vesak Day celebrations in Colombo, Sri Lanka, May 12, 2014. Vesak Day, which is celebrated on May 14 and 15 in Sri Lanka, commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

<p>People walk along a flooded street as traffic is blocked in the rain in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China, May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

People walk along a flooded street as traffic is blocked in the rain in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China, May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Maria de Barros, 55, uses a bull's horn to call caimans as a caiman named Ronaldinho eats leftover fat and meat she feeds them at her home located near the city of Corumba, in the heart of Brazil's Pantanal, one of the world's largest wetlands on the south-eastern border with Bolivia, May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Victor Moriyama</p>

Maria de Barros, 55, uses a bull's horn to call caimans as a caiman named Ronaldinho eats leftover fat and meat she feeds them at her home located near the city of Corumba, in the heart of Brazil's Pantanal, one of the world's largest wetlands on the south-eastern border with Bolivia, May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Victor Moriyama

<p>A participant operates "Teacher Killer", a self-made flying machine, during the Red Bull Flugtag (Flight Day) event at Hong Kong's financial Central district in China, May 11, 2014. Participants from 43 team competed to fly the longest distance in their self-made aircraft in an attempt to win the Flugtag contest. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

A participant operates "Teacher Killer", a self-made flying machine, during the Red Bull Flugtag (Flight Day) event at Hong Kong's financial Central district in China, May 11, 2014. Participants from 43 team competed to fly the longest distance in their self-made aircraft in an attempt to win the Flugtag contest. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

<p>Sister Maricor, from the Missionaries of Charity, spends a moment with one-year-old John, who has hydrocephalus, at an orphanage in Old Dhaka, Bangladesh, May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Sister Maricor, from the Missionaries of Charity, spends a moment with one-year-old John, who has hydrocephalus, at an orphanage in Old Dhaka, Bangladesh, May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

<p>Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, son of late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, is seen on a screen via video-link in a courtroom in Tripoli, Libya, May 11, 2014 as he attends a hearing behind bars in a courtroom in Zintan. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny</p>

Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, son of late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, is seen on a screen via video-link in a courtroom in Tripoli, Libya, May 11, 2014 as he attends a hearing behind bars in a courtroom in Zintan. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

<p>Conchita Wurst representing Austria celebrates with the trophy after winning the 59th annual Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) at the B&amp;W Hallerne in Copenhagen, Denmark, May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mogens Flindt/Scanpix Denmark</p>

Conchita Wurst representing Austria celebrates with the trophy after winning the 59th annual Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) at the B&W Hallerne in Copenhagen, Denmark, May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mogens Flindt/Scanpix Denmark

<p>A Hindu priest performs evening prayers called "Aarti" on the banks of the river Ganges in Varanasi in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A Hindu priest performs evening prayers called "Aarti" on the banks of the river Ganges in Varanasi in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

