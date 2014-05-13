版本:
<p>A man holds a cross and a telephone as he stands near a barricade erected by pro-Russian activists during a rally to mark and celebrate the announcement of the results of the referendum on the status of Donetsk region in Donetsk, Ukraine, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev</p>

2014年 5月 13日 星期二

A man holds a cross and a telephone as he stands near a barricade erected by pro-Russian activists during a rally to mark and celebrate the announcement of the results of the referendum on the status of Donetsk region in Donetsk, Ukraine, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

<p>Venezuela's national guard detain an anti-government protester during a protest against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

Venezuela's national guard detain an anti-government protester during a protest against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

<p>A child drops coins into golden Buddha statues as a symbol of blessings on Vesak Day at the Thai Buddhist Chetawan Temple in Petaling Jaya, near Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said</p>

A child drops coins into golden Buddha statues as a symbol of blessings on Vesak Day at the Thai Buddhist Chetawan Temple in Petaling Jaya, near Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said

<p>A man walks amidst smoke at a makeshift oil refinery site in the Kurdish town of al-Qahtaniya of al-Hasakah Governorate, Syria, May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said</p>

A man walks amidst smoke at a makeshift oil refinery site in the Kurdish town of al-Qahtaniya of al-Hasakah Governorate, Syria, May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

<p>People participate in a "Bring Back Our Girls" campaign demonstration and candlelight vigil, held on Mother's Day in Los Angeles May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

People participate in a "Bring Back Our Girls" campaign demonstration and candlelight vigil, held on Mother's Day in Los Angeles May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

<p>Oscar Pistorius looks on during his trial at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, South Africa, May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Born/Pool</p>

Oscar Pistorius looks on during his trial at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, South Africa, May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Born/Pool

<p>Pro-Russian armed men stand guard as people hold a rally to mark and celebrate the announcement of the results of the referendum on the status of Luhansk region in Luhansk, Ukraine, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko</p>

Pro-Russian armed men stand guard as people hold a rally to mark and celebrate the announcement of the results of the referendum on the status of Luhansk region in Luhansk, Ukraine, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

<p>Artists from Cia. Base circus group, one hanging on a balloon, perform on their show "Futebol Voador" (Flying Soccer) during the International Circus Festival in Vila Cruzeiro slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

Artists from Cia. Base circus group, one hanging on a balloon, perform on their show "Futebol Voador" (Flying Soccer) during the International Circus Festival in Vila Cruzeiro slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

<p>A couple sits under an umbrella for shade from the sun at the beach in La Jolla, California May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

A couple sits under an umbrella for shade from the sun at the beach in La Jolla, California May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

<p>A woman reacts among illegal emigrants who were detained after Libyan coast guards caught them attempting to flee the coast to Europe, in Zawia, west of Tripoli, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny</p>

A woman reacts among illegal emigrants who were detained after Libyan coast guards caught them attempting to flee the coast to Europe, in Zawia, west of Tripoli, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

<p>A pigeon drinks water from a fountain in Cannes, France, May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

A pigeon drinks water from a fountain in Cannes, France, May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

<p>A member of the Afghan security force leaves the scene after Taliban fighters stormed a government building in Jalalabad province, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/ Parwiz</p>

A member of the Afghan security force leaves the scene after Taliban fighters stormed a government building in Jalalabad province, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/ Parwiz

<p>Palm fronds frame the face of actor Marcello Mastroianni portrayed on a giant canvas of the official poster of the 67th Cannes Film Festival on the facade of the Festival Palace in Cannes, France, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

Palm fronds frame the face of actor Marcello Mastroianni portrayed on a giant canvas of the official poster of the 67th Cannes Film Festival on the facade of the Festival Palace in Cannes, France, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman

<p>A Pakistani laborer carries a sack of wheat to build a pyramid of wheat sacks used to store wheat supplies near Multan in South Punjab province, Pakistan, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra</p>

A Pakistani laborer carries a sack of wheat to build a pyramid of wheat sacks used to store wheat supplies near Multan in South Punjab province, Pakistan, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

<p>A Turkmenistan man performs on a horse during the opening ceremony of 2014 International Akhal-Take Horses Association Special Conference and China Horse Culture Festival at Forbidden City, in Beijing, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

A Turkmenistan man performs on a horse during the opening ceremony of 2014 International Akhal-Take Horses Association Special Conference and China Horse Culture Festival at Forbidden City, in Beijing, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

<p>Female soldiers, acting as members of honor guards for the first time, stand in a line during a welcoming ceremony for Turkmenistan's President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov outside the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, China, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

Female soldiers, acting as members of honor guards for the first time, stand in a line during a welcoming ceremony for Turkmenistan's President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov outside the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, China, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

<p>An activist from the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), wearing a biohazard suit with a gas mask, holds a sign during a rally as part of the "Go Vegetarian" campaign outside a shopping mall in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said</p>

An activist from the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), wearing a biohazard suit with a gas mask, holds a sign during a rally as part of the "Go Vegetarian" campaign outside a shopping mall in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said

<p>A boy waves at law enforcement officers onstage as they arrive for U.S. President Barack Obama to honor the 2014 National Association of Police Organizations (NAPO) TOP COPS award winners in the East Room at the White House in Washington May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

A boy waves at law enforcement officers onstage as they arrive for U.S. President Barack Obama to honor the 2014 National Association of Police Organizations (NAPO) TOP COPS award winners in the East Room at the White House in Washington May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

<p>A pro-Russia rebel mans a front line position under a train wagon south of the eastern Ukrainian city of Slaviansk May 12, 2014 following early morning shelling by Ukrainian forces. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

A pro-Russia rebel mans a front line position under a train wagon south of the eastern Ukrainian city of Slaviansk May 12, 2014 following early morning shelling by Ukrainian forces. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

<p>A couple is silhouetted against the backdrop of N Seoul Tower, commonly known as Namsan Tower, in Seoul, South Korea, May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

A couple is silhouetted against the backdrop of N Seoul Tower, commonly known as Namsan Tower, in Seoul, South Korea, May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

<p>Steven Gibson (L) and Mark Hightower kiss after their marriage ceremony at the Pulaski County Courthouse in Little Rock, Arkansas May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jacob Slaton</p>

Steven Gibson (L) and Mark Hightower kiss after their marriage ceremony at the Pulaski County Courthouse in Little Rock, Arkansas May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jacob Slaton

<p>Boys play a Sunday "pelada" soccer match in the center of Manaus, a World Cup host city in Brazil, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly</p>

Boys play a Sunday "pelada" soccer match in the center of Manaus, a World Cup host city in Brazil, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

<p>A man cleans a yacht in the Port of Cannes on the eve of the opening of the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau</p>

A man cleans a yacht in the Port of Cannes on the eve of the opening of the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

<p>An armored fighting vehicle with pro-Russian rebels patrols in the streets of the eastern Ukrainian city of Slaviansk May 12, 2014 evening. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

An armored fighting vehicle with pro-Russian rebels patrols in the streets of the eastern Ukrainian city of Slaviansk May 12, 2014 evening. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

