Editor's Choice

A local walks by a destroyed Ukrainian army Armored Personnel Carrier in the eastern Ukrainian village of Oktyabrskoe May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Nigerians take part in a protest, called by Malaga's Nigerian women Association, for the release of the abducted secondary school girls in the remote village of Chibok in Nigeria, at La Merced square in Malaga, southern Spain May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
The body of miner is carried to an ambulance in Soma, a district in Turkey's western province of Manisa May 14, 2014. REUTERS/ Osman Orsal
A Muslim boy wraps his friend's turban inside a mosque in the Muslim dominated Johapura area in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Miners on strike chant slogans as they march in Nkaneng township outside the Lonmin mine in Rustenburg, South Africa, May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
An anti-government protester with her nails painted in Thai national colours, a symbol of the protesters, prays with Buddhist monks during a mass alms offering ceremony at a protesters main encampment near Government House in Bangkok, Thailand, on Vesak Day May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Empty bullet cases lie on the ground as camera operators film a crime scene where members of the Mexican army were ambushed by gunmen in Guachinango, Mexico, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta
Buddhists holding candles encircle a large Buddha statue during Vesak Day, an annual celebration of Buddha's birth, enlightenment and death, at a temple in Nakhon Pathom province on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand, May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Ground search and rescue personnel carry International Space Station (ISS) crew member Japanese astronaut Koichi Wakata as he speaks on a satellite phone shortly after landing south-east of the town of Dzhezkazgan in central Kazakhstan, May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Bill Ingalls/NASA
Rain drops on a car window distort the Eiffel Tower as a woman takes shelter under a red umbrella during a rain shower in Paris, France, May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A man looks out of his window surrounded by a recently created graffiti depicting the Kremlin, Russia's President Vladimir Putin and the Russian flag, on the wall of a residential building in the Crimean port of Sevastopol, Ukraine, May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert leaves Tel Aviv District Court May 13, 2014. Olmert was sentenced to six years in jail for taking bribes in a massive real estate deal, a crime the judge said was akin to treason. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Actors Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie attend the premiere of "The Normal Heart" in New York May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Free Syrian Army fighters take position during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Sheikh Najjar in Aleppo, Syria, May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
A statue of the Holy Virgin Mary of Fatima is carried during a candlelight vigil at the Fatima holy shrine in central Portugal May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Iraqi security forces search for weapons during clashes with al Qaeda-linked Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in the city of Ramadi, Iraq, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
An Ukrainian army officer gives directions to a photographer to move away at a road-block north of the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A farmer rides his carabao (water buffalo) as it kneels before spectators during the annual "Kneeling Carabaos Festival" in Pulilan town, Bulacan province, north of Manila, Philippines, May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
South African Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius sits in the dock, during his trial for the murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, South Africa, May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gianluigi Guercia/Pool
Students jump as they pose for photographs at Gyeongbok Palace in central Seoul, South Korea, May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A Buddhist devotee worships at Kelaniya temple in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Vesak Day May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Jonathon Collopy, a resident of Fairbanks Ranch neighborhood, surveys the Bernardo Fire from a property across the street from his house near San Diego, California May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson
A Muslim girl studies at a Madrassa, or religious school, in the Muslim dominated Johapura area in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
