版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 5月 14日 星期三 19:35 BJT

Editor's Choice

<p>A local walks by a destroyed Ukrainian army Armored Personnel Carrier in the eastern Ukrainian village of Oktyabrskoe May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

A local walks by a destroyed Ukrainian army Armored Personnel Carrier in the eastern Ukrainian village of Omore

2014年 5月 14日 星期三

A local walks by a destroyed Ukrainian army Armored Personnel Carrier in the eastern Ukrainian village of Oktyabrskoe May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
1 / 24
<p>Nigerians take part in a protest, called by Malaga's Nigerian women Association, for the release of the abducted secondary school girls in the remote village of Chibok in Nigeria, at La Merced square in Malaga, southern Spain May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

Nigerians take part in a protest, called by Malaga's Nigerian women Association, for the release of the abdmore

2014年 5月 14日 星期三

Nigerians take part in a protest, called by Malaga's Nigerian women Association, for the release of the abducted secondary school girls in the remote village of Chibok in Nigeria, at La Merced square in Malaga, southern Spain May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Close
2 / 24
<p>The body of miner is carried to an ambulance in Soma, a district in Turkey's western province of Manisa May 14, 2014. REUTERS/ Osman Orsal</p>

The body of miner is carried to an ambulance in Soma, a district in Turkey's western province of Manisa Maymore

2014年 5月 14日 星期三

The body of miner is carried to an ambulance in Soma, a district in Turkey's western province of Manisa May 14, 2014. REUTERS/ Osman Orsal

Close
3 / 24
<p>A Muslim boy wraps his friend's turban inside a mosque in the Muslim dominated Johapura area in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A Muslim boy wraps his friend's turban inside a mosque in the Muslim dominated Johapura area in the westernmore

2014年 5月 14日 星期三

A Muslim boy wraps his friend's turban inside a mosque in the Muslim dominated Johapura area in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
4 / 24
<p>Miners on strike chant slogans as they march in Nkaneng township outside the Lonmin mine in Rustenburg, South Africa, May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

Miners on strike chant slogans as they march in Nkaneng township outside the Lonmin mine in Rustenburg, Soumore

2014年 5月 14日 星期三

Miners on strike chant slogans as they march in Nkaneng township outside the Lonmin mine in Rustenburg, South Africa, May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Close
5 / 24
<p>An anti-government protester with her nails painted in Thai national colours, a symbol of the protesters, prays with Buddhist monks during a mass alms offering ceremony at a protesters main encampment near Government House in Bangkok, Thailand, on Vesak Day May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

An anti-government protester with her nails painted in Thai national colours, a symbol of the protesters, pmore

2014年 5月 14日 星期三

An anti-government protester with her nails painted in Thai national colours, a symbol of the protesters, prays with Buddhist monks during a mass alms offering ceremony at a protesters main encampment near Government House in Bangkok, Thailand, on Vesak Day May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
6 / 24
<p>Empty bullet cases lie on the ground as camera operators film a crime scene where members of the Mexican army were ambushed by gunmen in Guachinango, Mexico, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta</p>

Empty bullet cases lie on the ground as camera operators film a crime scene where members of the Mexican armore

2014年 5月 14日 星期三

Empty bullet cases lie on the ground as camera operators film a crime scene where members of the Mexican army were ambushed by gunmen in Guachinango, Mexico, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta

Close
7 / 24
<p>Buddhists holding candles encircle a large Buddha statue during Vesak Day, an annual celebration of Buddha's birth, enlightenment and death, at a temple in Nakhon Pathom province on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand, May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

Buddhists holding candles encircle a large Buddha statue during Vesak Day, an annual celebration of Buddha'more

2014年 5月 14日 星期三

Buddhists holding candles encircle a large Buddha statue during Vesak Day, an annual celebration of Buddha's birth, enlightenment and death, at a temple in Nakhon Pathom province on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand, May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
8 / 24
<p>Ground search and rescue personnel carry International Space Station (ISS) crew member Japanese astronaut Koichi Wakata as he speaks on a satellite phone shortly after landing south-east of the town of Dzhezkazgan in central Kazakhstan, May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Bill Ingalls/NASA</p>

Ground search and rescue personnel carry International Space Station (ISS) crew member Japanese astronaut Kmore

2014年 5月 14日 星期三

Ground search and rescue personnel carry International Space Station (ISS) crew member Japanese astronaut Koichi Wakata as he speaks on a satellite phone shortly after landing south-east of the town of Dzhezkazgan in central Kazakhstan, May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Bill Ingalls/NASA

Close
9 / 24
<p>Rain drops on a car window distort the Eiffel Tower as a woman takes shelter under a red umbrella during a rain shower in Paris, France, May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

Rain drops on a car window distort the Eiffel Tower as a woman takes shelter under a red umbrella during a more

2014年 5月 14日 星期三

Rain drops on a car window distort the Eiffel Tower as a woman takes shelter under a red umbrella during a rain shower in Paris, France, May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Close
10 / 24
<p>A man looks out of his window surrounded by a recently created graffiti depicting the Kremlin, Russia's President Vladimir Putin and the Russian flag, on the wall of a residential building in the Crimean port of Sevastopol, Ukraine, May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A man looks out of his window surrounded by a recently created graffiti depicting the Kremlin, Russia's Premore

2014年 5月 14日 星期三

A man looks out of his window surrounded by a recently created graffiti depicting the Kremlin, Russia's President Vladimir Putin and the Russian flag, on the wall of a residential building in the Crimean port of Sevastopol, Ukraine, May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
11 / 24
<p>Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert leaves Tel Aviv District Court May 13, 2014. Olmert was sentenced to six years in jail for taking bribes in a massive real estate deal, a crime the judge said was akin to treason. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly</p>

Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert leaves Tel Aviv District Court May 13, 2014. Olmert was sentencedmore

2014年 5月 14日 星期三

Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert leaves Tel Aviv District Court May 13, 2014. Olmert was sentenced to six years in jail for taking bribes in a massive real estate deal, a crime the judge said was akin to treason. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Close
12 / 24
<p>Actors Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie attend the premiere of "The Normal Heart" in New York May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Actors Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie attend the premiere of "The Normal Heart" in New York May 12, 2014. REUmore

2014年 5月 14日 星期三

Actors Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie attend the premiere of "The Normal Heart" in New York May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
13 / 24
<p>Free Syrian Army fighters take position during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Sheikh Najjar in Aleppo, Syria, May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan</p>

Free Syrian Army fighters take position during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assmore

2014年 5月 14日 星期三

Free Syrian Army fighters take position during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Sheikh Najjar in Aleppo, Syria, May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Close
14 / 24
<p>A statue of the Holy Virgin Mary of Fatima is carried during a candlelight vigil at the Fatima holy shrine in central Portugal May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante</p>

A statue of the Holy Virgin Mary of Fatima is carried during a candlelight vigil at the Fatima holy shrine more

2014年 5月 14日 星期三

A statue of the Holy Virgin Mary of Fatima is carried during a candlelight vigil at the Fatima holy shrine in central Portugal May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Close
15 / 24
<p>Iraqi security forces search for weapons during clashes with al Qaeda-linked Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in the city of Ramadi, Iraq, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Iraqi security forces search for weapons during clashes with al Qaeda-linked Islamic State of Iraq and the more

2014年 5月 14日 星期三

Iraqi security forces search for weapons during clashes with al Qaeda-linked Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in the city of Ramadi, Iraq, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
16 / 24
<p>An Ukrainian army officer gives directions to a photographer to move away at a road-block north of the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

An Ukrainian army officer gives directions to a photographer to move away at a road-block north of the eastmore

2014年 5月 14日 星期三

An Ukrainian army officer gives directions to a photographer to move away at a road-block north of the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
17 / 24
<p>A farmer rides his carabao (water buffalo) as it kneels before spectators during the annual "Kneeling Carabaos Festival" in Pulilan town, Bulacan province, north of Manila, Philippines, May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco</p>

A farmer rides his carabao (water buffalo) as it kneels before spectators during the annual "Kneeling Carabmore

2014年 5月 14日 星期三

A farmer rides his carabao (water buffalo) as it kneels before spectators during the annual "Kneeling Carabaos Festival" in Pulilan town, Bulacan province, north of Manila, Philippines, May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Close
18 / 24
<p>South African Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius sits in the dock, during his trial for the murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, South Africa, May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gianluigi Guercia/Pool</p>

South African Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius sits in the dock, during his trial for the more

2014年 5月 14日 星期三

South African Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius sits in the dock, during his trial for the murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, South Africa, May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gianluigi Guercia/Pool

Close
19 / 24
<p>Miners on strike chant slogans as they march in Nkaneng township outside the Lonmin mine in Rustenburg, South Africa, May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

Miners on strike chant slogans as they march in Nkaneng township outside the Lonmin mine in Rustenburg, Soumore

2014年 5月 14日 星期三

Miners on strike chant slogans as they march in Nkaneng township outside the Lonmin mine in Rustenburg, South Africa, May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Close
20 / 24
<p>Students jump as they pose for photographs at Gyeongbok Palace in central Seoul, South Korea, May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

Students jump as they pose for photographs at Gyeongbok Palace in central Seoul, South Korea, May 14, 2014.more

2014年 5月 14日 星期三

Students jump as they pose for photographs at Gyeongbok Palace in central Seoul, South Korea, May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Close
21 / 24
<p>A Buddhist devotee worships at Kelaniya temple in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Vesak Day May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

A Buddhist devotee worships at Kelaniya temple in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Vesak Day May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Dimore

2014年 5月 14日 星期三

A Buddhist devotee worships at Kelaniya temple in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Vesak Day May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Close
22 / 24
<p>Jonathon Collopy, a resident of Fairbanks Ranch neighborhood, surveys the Bernardo Fire from a property across the street from his house near San Diego, California May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson</p>

Jonathon Collopy, a resident of Fairbanks Ranch neighborhood, surveys the Bernardo Fire from a property acrmore

2014年 5月 14日 星期三

Jonathon Collopy, a resident of Fairbanks Ranch neighborhood, surveys the Bernardo Fire from a property across the street from his house near San Diego, California May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson

Close
23 / 24
<p>A Muslim girl studies at a Madrassa, or religious school, in the Muslim dominated Johapura area in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A Muslim girl studies at a Madrassa, or religious school, in the Muslim dominated Johapura area in the westmore

2014年 5月 14日 星期三

A Muslim girl studies at a Madrassa, or religious school, in the Muslim dominated Johapura area in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
24 / 24
重播
下一图片集
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

下一个

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 5月 13日
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 5月 12日
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 5月 11日
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 5月 10日

精选图集

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike grows

Palestinian hunger strike grows

More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Dior in the desert

Dior in the desert

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.

Eurovision: the contenders

Eurovision: the contenders

The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐