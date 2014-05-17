版本:
2014年 5月 17日 星期六

<p>A pro-Russian rebel aims his anti-tank rifle between blocks of concrete at a frontline rebel position near the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenivka May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

A pro-Russian rebel aims his anti-tank rifle between blocks of concrete at a frontline rebel position near the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenivka May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

<p>A Palestinian protester runs from tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes near Israel's Ofer Prison, near the West Bank city of Ramallah May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman</p>

A Palestinian protester runs from tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes near Israel's Ofer Prison, near the West Bank city of Ramallah May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

<p>Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi (L), the prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), seeks blessings from his mother Heeraben at her residence in Gandhinagar in the western Indian state of Gujarat May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi (L), the prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), seeks blessings from his mother Heeraben at her residence in Gandhinagar in the western Indian state of Gujarat May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

<p>Maurizio Tagliavia waits for the helicopter to land while holding champagne at the Villa Del Quar, near Verona April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

Maurizio Tagliavia waits for the helicopter to land while holding champagne at the Villa Del Quar, near Verona April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi

<p>People are carried by a front loader as they evacuate from their flooded houses in Topcic Polje, near Zepce May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

People are carried by a front loader as they evacuate from their flooded houses in Topcic Polje, near Zepce May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

<p>A man is arrested by security as he tries to slip under the dress of actress America Ferrera (3rdR) as she poses on the red carpet arriving for the screening of the film "How to Train Your Dragon 2" at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

A man is arrested by security as he tries to slip under the dress of actress America Ferrera (3rdR) as she poses on the red carpet arriving for the screening of the film "How to Train Your Dragon 2" at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

<p>Fire personnel inspect a burned-out area in the hills around San Marcos California May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Fire personnel inspect a burned-out area in the hills around San Marcos California May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

<p>U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry leaves Stansted Airport to return to the United States from London on May 16, 2014. REUTERS</p>

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry leaves Stansted Airport to return to the United States from London on May 16, 2014. REUTERS

<p>People stand on a terrace of their flooded house as the wait to be evacuated in the town of Obrenovac, east from Belgrade May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

People stand on a terrace of their flooded house as the wait to be evacuated in the town of Obrenovac, east from Belgrade May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

<p>Fire crew put out smouldering embers from the Cocos Fire in San Marcos, California May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson</p>

Fire crew put out smouldering embers from the Cocos Fire in San Marcos, California May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson

<p>Free Syrian Army fighters fire an anti-aircraft gun towards a jet loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at the countryside in Idlib May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi</p>

Free Syrian Army fighters fire an anti-aircraft gun towards a jet loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at the countryside in Idlib May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

<p>A member of the Aposento da Moita forcados group is tossed by a bull during a bullfight at Campo Pequeno bullring in Lisbon May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante</p>

A member of the Aposento da Moita forcados group is tossed by a bull during a bullfight at Campo Pequeno bullring in Lisbon May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

<p>Brazilian Army soldiers listen to instructions during the operation named "Agata" near the town of Oiapoque, on the border with French Guiana, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino</p>

Brazilian Army soldiers listen to instructions during the operation named "Agata" near the town of Oiapoque, on the border with French Guiana, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

<p>Al Jazeera journalists (L-R) Mohammed Fahmy, Peter Greste and Baher Mohamed stand behind bars at a court in Cairo May 15, 2014. REUTERS</p>

Al Jazeera journalists (L-R) Mohammed Fahmy, Peter Greste and Baher Mohamed stand behind bars at a court in Cairo May 15, 2014. REUTERS

<p>Rescue workers stand on the partially salvaged M.V. Miraj-4 ferry after it capsized on the Meghna river at Rasulpur in Munshiganj district May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Rescue workers stand on the partially salvaged M.V. Miraj-4 ferry after it capsized on the Meghna river at Rasulpur in Munshiganj district May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

<p>Abu Darwish, former comander of the al-Murabitun militia, gestures inside the war-ravaged and deserted former Holiday Inn hotel building in Beirut, May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Alia Haju</p>

Abu Darwish, former comander of the al-Murabitun militia, gestures inside the war-ravaged and deserted former Holiday Inn hotel building in Beirut, May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Alia Haju

<p>Demonstrators take part in a protest to demand higher wages for fast-food workers outside McDonald's in Los Angeles, California May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Demonstrators take part in a protest to demand higher wages for fast-food workers outside McDonald's in Los Angeles, California May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>A woman walks near a damaged vehicle at the scene of a twin explosion at the Gikomba open-air market for second-hand clothes in Kenya's capital Nairobi May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

A woman walks near a damaged vehicle at the scene of a twin explosion at the Gikomba open-air market for second-hand clothes in Kenya's capital Nairobi May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

<p>A supporter of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) dances during celebrations after learning of initial poll results outside the party headquarters in New Delhi May 16, 2014.REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

A supporter of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) dances during celebrations after learning of initial poll results outside the party headquarters in New Delhi May 16, 2014.REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

<p>Jairo Orellana Morales, known as "El Pelon", is escorted by soldiers after arriving for a news conference at the Air Force base in Guatemala City May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez</p>

Jairo Orellana Morales, known as "El Pelon", is escorted by soldiers after arriving for a news conference at the Air Force base in Guatemala City May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

<p>Supporters of the India's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrate after learning of the poll results outside the party headquarters in New Delhi May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Supporters of the India's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrate after learning of the poll results outside the party headquarters in New Delhi May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A man cleans bloodstains off a wall of a shop at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Kfar Zeita village in the central province of Hama May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Rif</p>

A man cleans bloodstains off a wall of a shop at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Kfar Zeita village in the central province of Hama May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Rif

<p>A Palestinian protester uses a sling to hurl a stone at Israeli troops during clashes following a rally to show solidarity with Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails, in the West Bank city of Hebron May 16, 2014.REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma</p>

A Palestinian protester uses a sling to hurl a stone at Israeli troops during clashes following a rally to show solidarity with Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails, in the West Bank city of Hebron May 16, 2014.REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 5月 16日
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 5月 15日
Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 5月 14日
Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 5月 13日

